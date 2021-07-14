Shapeshifter: Tshepo Mahloele CEO Harith General Partners

Guest: Tshepo Mahloele | Chairman at Takatso Consortium
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy. Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.
Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy. Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData's ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa's business sector despites its wrinkles.
Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.
Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country. World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.
Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.
