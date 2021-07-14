Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:37
Public sector wage negotiations enter final stretch.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mugwena Maluleke - Chief negotiator for public sector unions at COSATU
Today at 12:41
National Consumer Commission issues a stern warning to suppliers not to hike prices of essential items.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 12:45
SJN Hearings: Racsim and victimisation come to the forefront.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Firdose Moonda - South Africa Correspondent at ESPN Cricinfo
Today at 12:52
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:56
Spreading good news with Brent Lindeque!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Lindeque, founder of Good Things Guy
Today at 18:09
???
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:13
Has the JSE lost its midas touch to attract new listing and stop delistings? How ??
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Valdene Reddy - Director of Capital Markets at JSE Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Shapeshifter: Tshepo Mahloele CEO Harith General Partners

Shapeshifter: Tshepo Mahloele CEO Harith General Partners

14 July 2021 8:15 PM

Guest: Tshepo  Mahloele | Chairman at Takatso Consortium


More episodes from The Money Show

SA Reserve Bank’s MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 3.5%. What are the effects on the economy?

22 July 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital and professor at Gibs discusses the effects of the repo rate remaining unchanged by the central bank and what it needs to consider for the growth of the economy.  Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice whether people should continue to invest in the country or leave following week of looting and violence.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

16 July 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

