Critical need to speed up the reduction of inequality

Today at 12:05
Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother’s funeral.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
BBC journalist puts Fikile Mbalula on the spot on ‘insurrection’ claims. (Audio)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Police stations on high alert following intelligence that 'instigators' may attack.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Masondo - News24 Reporter
Today at 12:23
The NPA yet to reveal identities of those behind the civil unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv Mthunzi Mhaga - NPA National Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula briefs Media on developments regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DA and Accountability Now to announce plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:45
More snow, hail storms and heavy rain expected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 12:56
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board at ...
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
