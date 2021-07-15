Critical need to speed up the reduction of inequality

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend brother's funeral.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
BBC journalist puts Fikile Mbalula on the spot on 'insurrection' claims. (Audio)
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:15
Police stations on high alert following intelligence that 'instigators' may attack.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Sipho Masondo - News24 Reporter
Today at 12:23
The NPA yet to reveal identities of those behind the civil unrest.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Adv Mthunzi Mhaga - NPA National Spokesperson
Today at 12:27
The Minister of Transport, Fikile Mbalula briefs Media on developments regarding the taxi industry in Cape Town.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Kaylynn Palm- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:37
DA and Accountability Now to announce plans to introduce a new Chapter 9 institution.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach
Today at 12:45
More snow, hail storms and heavy rain expected.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Richard Le Sueur - Forecaster and owner at Snow Report SA
Today at 12:52
Mandy's book of the week: Cynthia Stimpel - "Hijackers on Board"
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Cynthia Stimpel - SAA's former group treasurer and author of Hijackers on Board
Today at 12:56
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM : Side Hustle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Mulholland
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance - After the looting and violence – is it time to pack your bags?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Latest Local
'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral' Correctional Services spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says former president Jacob Zuma will not be in prison clothing when attendi... 22 July 2021 10:30 AM
So far we don't have evidence that vaccines are causing death - Prof Moshabela Bongani Bingwa speaks to UKZN Deputy Vice-Chancellor Research & Innovation Mosa Moshabela about vaccine side-effects. 22 July 2021 8:42 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,240 new cases and 516 deaths The Health Department says 5,831,389 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 22 July 2021 6:57 AM
View all Local
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
View all Politics
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen The Stellenbosch University professor says when we went into hard lockdown last year, the kids in the fancy schools went straight... 22 July 2021 12:08 PM
Twitter user showing acts of kindness with $20 goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:40 AM
WATCH: Ouch! Bride dislocating knee during first dance goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Lifestyle
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
View all Sport
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
View all World
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
View all Africa
South Africa's centre held. Whoever is behind this must be surprised – analyst The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews political and trend analyst JP Landman. 22 July 2021 11:23 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Critical need to speed up the reduction of inequality

Critical need to speed up the reduction of inequality

15 July 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Fani  Titi | CEO  at Investec


More episodes from The Money Show

Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData’s ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa’s business sector despites its wrinkles.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

16 July 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will SA attract foreign investors after days of looting?

15 July 2021 8:22 PM

Jacko Maree, President’s Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair’s CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies.   Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

'Jacob Zuma can engage with family members or make an address at the funeral'

Local

Lockdown has exposed inequality in the schooling system - Prof Jonathan Jansen

Lifestyle

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

EWN Highlights

NICD: Most provinces have reached the peak of COVID-19 third wave

22 July 2021 11:51 AM

Lamola confident masterminds behind riots, looting suspects will be prosecuted

22 July 2021 11:14 AM

Zulu King Misuzulu in legal bid to nullify his father's marriage to first wife

22 July 2021 10:15 AM

