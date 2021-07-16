This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

Jacko Maree, President’s Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair’s CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.

