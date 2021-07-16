Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM -Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM - Shapeshifter - Brett Dawson - Founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Brett Dawson - Former CEO of Dimension Data and Chairman at Gather Online
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 8,929 new cases and 596 deaths The Health Department says 5,558,378 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 21 July 2021 6:37 AM
Can employees be disciplined for criminal acts (eg looting) committed off-duty? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield gets insight from employment law specialist Bongani Masuku (Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr). 20 July 2021 9:12 PM
Potchefstroom laid the foundation for the person I am today - with Boity Thulo Media personality Boity Thulo says the groundedness and authenticity of her hometown are what she loves most about Potchefstroom. 20 July 2021 5:26 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting Police Minister Bheki Cele has made a not so veiled accusation that State Security Minister Ayanda Dlodlo lied when she claimed th... 20 July 2021 3:13 PM
Moseneke finds local elections will not be free & fair if held in Oct This follows days of submissions from political parties and various organisations of whether the elections should be held or not d... 20 July 2021 2:24 PM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
WATCH: Baby rescued floating in inflatable ring in Tunisia Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 9:26 AM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Whistleblower Cynthia Stimpel fought against capture of SAA - and saved us R256m Cynthia Stimpel about her book "Hijackers on Board: How One Courageous Whistleblower Fought Against the Capture of SAA". 19 July 2021 7:49 PM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'Preparations have gone well,' says cyclist Nic Dlamini as he heads to Olympics The first black South African to race in the Tour de France says he is worried by the looting taking place in the country, especia... 16 July 2021 2:27 PM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Authorities are likely to destroy recovered looted goods – but should they? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tracey Gilmore, a cofounder at The Clothing Bank. 19 July 2021 7:35 PM
Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Karen Heese, an economist at Municipal IQ. 19 July 2021 7:06 PM
Riots and looting – does force majeure apply? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Michael Straeuli, Partner at Webber Wentzel. 19 July 2021 6:42 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD


More episodes from The Money Show

The Billionaire’s Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

16 July 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How will SA attract foreign investors after days of looting?

15 July 2021 8:22 PM

Jacko Maree, President’s Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair’s CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies.   Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Investing overseas is a good idea but be careful about where you place your money

15 July 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Why are the Johnson & Johnson vaccines being delayed?

Local

Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction

Business Politics Opinion

Police Minister Cele - I never received the intelligence warning of looting

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Malema says EFF planning to appeal court decision on CR17 bank statements

21 July 2021 7:15 AM

Concerns raised as chemicals from torched Durban plant threaten health, wildlife

21 July 2021 7:02 AM

Ramaphosa listed as target for phone surveillance - report

21 July 2021 6:34 AM

