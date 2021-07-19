The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People’s Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:13
SARB MPC decision on interest rates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOON Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral Zuma is serving 15 months of imprisonment for being in contempt of court. 22 July 2021 6:32 AM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation University of the Witwatersrand clinical medicine head Professor Daynia Ballot says one of the biggest problems at the hospital is... 21 July 2021 8:09 PM
'Govt must rethink infrastructure nodes, give affected KZN businesses tax cuts' On The Money Show, Deloitte's Martyn Davies discusses how to deal with SA's supply shock after the destruction wreaked in unrest 21 July 2021 7:52 PM
'Mainly gloom and doom at Ramaphosa's meeting with business, but some positives' Bruce Whitfield finds out about Cyril Ramaphosa's meeting with business leaders from the Black Business Council's Sandile Zungu. 21 July 2021 6:58 PM
'Ramaphosa's allies are calling for him to fire Mapisa-Nqakula, Ayanda Dlodlo' Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia talks about her opinion piece on the country's security cluster. 21 July 2021 1:26 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Private space - not the final frontier, just the next one You might be surprised how many businesses are already in space 21 July 2021 7:15 PM
Annual consumer inflation eased to 4.9% in June - Stats SA Stats SA said that the monthly increase in the consumer price index was 0.2% compared May's 0.1%. 21 July 2021 12:16 PM
'Focus on the small victories', Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida graduates from Wits Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 July 2021 8:35 AM
[VIDEOS] Jeff Bezos blasts off to become the latest space billionaire Bezos made the trip not long after Richard Branson. It doesn't make them astronauts though, says astronomer Prof. David Block. 20 July 2021 8:39 PM
End of an era: WeBuyCars acquires Ticketpro Dome as vehicle showroom No more live shows, but a showroom for 1,500 cars - The Money Show interviews Faan van der Walt, Executive Director of WeBuyCars. 20 July 2021 7:48 PM
WATCH: It's fake news!Irish gymnast Rhys Mcclenaghan debunks 'anti-sex' bed myth Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 July 2021 8:53 AM
Bafana Bafana crowned COSAFA champions They defeated Senegal 5-4 on penalties at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday evening. 18 July 2021 7:01 PM
Al Ahly win 10th CAF Champions League title The Egyptian side beat South Africa's Kaizer Chiefs 3-0 in Casablanca. 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
It has been a strange and difficult time for all sectors - Matthew Mole The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702 Unplugged that when he wrote 'I'm With You' the idea was that people will feel the words o... 16 July 2021 3:20 PM
Legendary musician Tsepo Tshola passes away It's understood Tshola was hospitalised at a Lesotho hospital after contracting COVID-19. 15 July 2021 11:32 AM
'I don't care if my breasts reach my belly button' Gillian Anderson ditches bras Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 July 2021 9:03 AM
To invest now or later - can one time the cryptocurrency market? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 20 July 2021 5:45 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
A million reasons to help keep girls in school For every packet of pads bought in-store at Dis-Chem Pharmacies, two packs will be going to girls in underprivileged areas. 13 July 2021 10:52 AM
Zimbabwe vaccinates over 1 million citizens against COVID Zimbabwe is using mostly the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines, which require two doses, a month apart. 17 July 2021 12:48 PM
Africa's COVID third wave surge has now topped the second wave peak - WHO Africa WHO Africa said that there'd been a constant rise in coronavirus cases being recorded since the onset of the pandemic's third wave... 8 July 2021 1:57 PM
'If King Mswati is in eSwatini, let him address the nation, even via Zoom' Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele says the army and police have taken over completely and all businesses hav... 29 June 2021 1:04 PM
Are shopkeepers reaping huge profits from capitalizing on food shortages? Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler investigates complaints of alleged profiteering by food retailers and airlines, on The Money Show. 21 July 2021 8:58 PM
[WATCH] Sports stars prepared to flop trying something new for Nike campaign 'Nike say, if you have a body you are an athlete!' The Money Show interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Play New campaign 21 July 2021 8:38 PM
Ramaphosa holding 'crucial' meeting with business leaders on reconstruction 'Business should help ensure that SA's socio-economic problems are solved.' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Dr Thabi Leoka. 20 July 2021 7:02 PM
The Money Show
The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People's Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

The enormity of rebuilding anew after last week's unrest. Other People's Money - World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M

19 July 2021 8:11 PM

Businesspeople and experts discus the cost of rebuilding the business sector after a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces on the country.  World-renowned composer and producer Lebo M talk stalks about his relationship with money and investments.


Is South Africa facing a Food security crisis? What has Shapeshifter, Brett Dawson (Former CEO of Dimension Data) founder of Campan bee up to?

21 July 2021 8:28 PM

Sandile Zungu, President of Black Business Council shares his takes from a meeting that that place between 90 CEOs and business leaders with President Ramaphosa following a week of looting and anarchy.  Wandile Sihlobo, economist with Agricultural Business Chamber analyses some of the food security issues South Africa faces. Brett Dawson, (DiData's ex-CEO) founder of Campan and Chairman of Free2Cycle talks about his career path and optimism he has on South Africa's business sector despites its wrinkles.

The Billionaire's Boys Club race to Space. Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap on how to grow dividends

20 July 2021 8:11 PM

Experts discuss employee rights outside the workplace, Prof David Block, astronomer, and former director at the Cosmic Dust Laboratory At Wits University analyses the significance of Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson's trips into space.   Investment School - Simon Brown, financial educator Just One Lap share tips on how to grow and hold on to dividends from investments.

Private sector steps up to repairs damages cause by looting.

16 July 2021 7:15 PM

 

Dr Adrian Enthoven , deputy chairperson of Solidarity Fund, Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chairman of Gift of the Givers and Amanda Mohr, Commercial Director of  Skynamo share how their companies are assisting with helping communities to rebuild following a week of looting and anarchy in parts of South Africa.

Friday File: PROJECT DYAD

16 July 2021 7:12 PM

Guest: Jessika Balzer | Co-Founder and Designer  at PROJECT DYAD

Market Commentary

16 July 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth

Skynamo helping customers affected by the looting to rebuild

16 July 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Amanda  Mohr | Commercial Director at Skynamo

Gift of the Givers steps in to assist the government and regions affected by the looting

16 July 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Imtiaz Sooliman | Founder and Chairman at Gift of the Givers

This is how the Solidarity Fund has been affected by the looting during the third wave of Covid-19

16 July 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Dr. Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

How will SA attract foreign investors after days of looting?

15 July 2021 8:22 PM

Jacko Maree, President's Special Investment Envoy and chair of Liberty discusses how the presidency, and the business sector will try to attract foreign direct investment in the country following a week of anarchy and looting in some provinces in the country. FlySafair's CEO, Elmar Conradie explains why the airline decided to add more flights to Durban to assist with transportation of supplies.   Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital shares some tips on investing more overseas.

Lamola: Those arrested for riots, looting could face terrorism charges

Local

We will export Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine to other African countries - Biovac

Local

Charlotte Maxeke radiation oncology section and some theatres back in operation

Local

Jacob Zuma granted compassionate leave to attend his brother's funeral

Local

SA COVID-19 infections spike as 16,240 new cases, 516 deaths reported

22 July 2021 6:27 AM

WHO boss says vaccine IP waiver not a property 'snatch'

22 July 2021 6:15 AM

France launches controversial vaccine pass as fourth wave hits

22 July 2021 5:43 AM

