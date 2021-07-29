Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:05
The Series - Small businesses are the answer! We are asking the wrong questions (episode 2 )
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Luyanda Jafta
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - TransUnion Q2 2021 SA Vehicle Pricing Index - Latest Lockdowns and Civil Unrest Could Stunt Auto Industry’s ‘Green Shoots’
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kriben Reddy - Head of Auto at Transunion
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
Raising bonuses for Olympic medalists
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ronak Gopaldas - Director and Africa analyst at Signal Risk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Keith McLachlan - Investment Officer at Integral Asset Management
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Is Johannesburg’s air quality compromised? Air quality, climate change, environment and infrastructure director Lebo Molefe says there are interventions such as providing pe... 10 August 2021 1:50 PM
'It is important to keep a paper trail on those who bully you at the workplace' Labour law expert Natasha Moni discussed the best ways of dealing with bullying at the workplace. 10 August 2021 12:07 PM
Jolidee Matongo elected as mayor of Johannesburg Jolidee Matongo was the only candidate who was nominated for the position. 10 August 2021 11:37 AM
View all Local
Godongwana understands the policy space and the markets - Economist Alexander Forbes chief economist Isaah Mhlanga says the National Treasury is not a space where an individual can go and make decis... 6 August 2021 1:31 PM
New ministers for health, finance and defence as Ramaphosa rings the changes President Cyril Ramaphosa says they are doing away with the ministry of state security and placing political responsibility for th... 5 August 2021 9:59 PM
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa announces Cabinet changes at 9pm tonight The Presidency has announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive. 5 August 2021 8:25 PM
View all Politics
'Winning Miss Universe was the beginning of building wealth for my family' Zozibini Tunzi, the world’s longest-reigning Miss Universe, on her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures). 9 August 2021 8:19 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Master the challenges that make or break all leaders Ian Mann reviews "The CEO Test: Master the Challenges That Make or Break All Leaders" by Adam Bryant and Kevin Sharer. 9 August 2021 7:05 PM
Pay less for car insurance - if you're a good driver and/or you don't drive much Arabile Gumede interviews Christiaan Steyn, Head of at MiWay Blink. 9 August 2021 6:54 PM
View all Business
WATCH: Four-year-old boy goes viral for eating healthy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:36 AM
WATCH: 'It's not inside, it's on top' Cremora remakes iconic ad Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 August 2021 9:17 AM
Not digitally savvy? Sars opens physical offices for tax collection Arabile Gumede interviews Nathaniel Mabetwa, Group Executive: Branch Operations at the South African Revenue Services. 9 August 2021 6:27 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won’t receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby set to defend itself and Rassie over World Rugby misconduct charges Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says it's very tricky because the video was intended for World Rugby officials Joe Schmidt and... 4 August 2021 2:12 PM
View all Sport
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
WATCH LIVE: Shona Ferguson funeral service Ferguson passed away last week due to Covid-19 complications. 4 August 2021 8:43 AM
Joe Nina shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 2 August 2021 4:25 PM
View all Entertainment
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

Anglo American's special dividend and share buy-back. Personal Finance feature with Supersaver Julia

29 July 2021 8:14 PM

Mark Cutifan CEO at Anglo American talks about their stellar financial performance for the first half of 2021. Then Riaan van Reenen, CEO at Discovery Life, discusses why their planning to make their clients who are not vaccinated to pay higher premiums. As we wrap up the savings month, Bruce Whitfield spoke to Supersaver Julia in our Personal Finance feature. 


More episodes from The Money Show

A unit at Eskom's Medupi power station has exploded. Other People's Money with former miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Dan Mashego, GM for Cluster 2 power stations at Eskom explains what caused one of the units at the Medupi power station to explode. Christiaan Steyn, head of MiWay Blink talks about the new era of behaviour-based motor insurance. And on Other People’s Money, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Arabile Gumede to talk about her relationship with money and lessons she learned along the way. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister. Friday File Loxtonia Cider

6 August 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to economic experts and a political analyst about the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister after Tito Mboweni bowed out. Loxtonia Cider was The Money Show's Friday File. Founder and chief cider maker of the company, Larry Whitfield discussed the technique they use to create their apple flavoured ciders.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Kuda’s expansion into the continent. Personal Finance: Should you keep investing in the markets when there is instability?

5 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ryan Laubscher, COO at Kuda talks about the company expanding into Africa. Pavlo Phitidis looked at what succession in business entails. Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses if it makes sense to phase in your money into the stock market when there is instability, or you should wait when there is stability

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

4 August 2021 8:15 PM

Serame Taukobong has been announced as the new group CEO of Telkom, he will take over from Sipho Maseko in 2022. He spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the appointment and his plans for the company. We looked at China's crackdown on tech companies. And Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus, told Whitfield about his upbringing, race and how he survived a stroke.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The department of finance's R38.9 billion economic support to citizens and businesses. Shapeshifter: Biovac’s Dr. Morena Makhoana

28 July 2021 8:14 PM

Finance minister Tito Mboweni discusses government's economic support to businesses who have been affected by the unrest, and citizens who are struggling due to the prolonged lockdown. He also explained how the government is working to grow the economy. Bruce Sanday, CEO at Nature’s Garden and Vegetable Processors Forum spoke about the threat that dumping of potatoes poses to the local industry. And Dr. Morena Makhoana, CEO at Biovac is our Shapeshifter for this week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is the recent public wage deal good for taxpayers? Yoco raises a whopping R1.2 billion in funding

27 July 2021 8:15 PM

Citibank economist Gina Schoeman discusses whether the wage increase of 1.5% and other financial benefits for public workers are good for the fiscus.  Katlego Maphai , CEO of Yoco spoke to Bruce Whitfield about how they were able to raise millions in funding — and how they plan to use the money to further grow the company. And for our investment school, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss explained the dark side of ETFs

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

