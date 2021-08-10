Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
Gauteng has reached 10 0 000 applications for Grade 8 Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says to receive over 100 000 applications in four days, shows that the system is being embrac... 13 August 2021 5:05 PM
'Gauteng Premier says despite drop in infections we are not out of the wood yet' Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Mokhoali says the department of health has noted a drop in men opting to get vaccinated. 13 August 2021 4:08 PM
Ramaphosa: Reports SSA had unvetted private army working for Zuma being probed President Cyril Ramaphosa said that this was one of the reasons why state security has been moved to the Presidency. 12 August 2021 12:58 PM
State Security Agency needs realignment, Ramaphosa tells Zondo Inquiry President Cyril Ramaphosa described the agency as a sensitive and important asset to the nation, which he said should be realigned... 12 August 2021 12:54 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to probe lapses at SSA and how it manifested Advocate Paul Pretorius is questioning the president on the state of the ministry, which Ramaphosa has just collapsed as he's move... 12 August 2021 11:58 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
DGB buys majority stake in century-old Backsberg wine brand 'We want to continue the legacy.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Tim Hutchinson, Executive Chairperson of DGB (ex-Douglas Green). 12 August 2021 8:32 PM
Home insurance: How to arm yourself against rejection of a storm damage claim Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares some claims horror stories on The Money Show, as well as info on the pitfalls to avoid. 12 August 2021 7:48 PM
'Many of our social ills are due to absent fathers' Migrant labour, divorce and many other factors contribute to absentee fathers. 13 August 2021 11:43 AM
Is Friday the 13th a superstition? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 9:13 AM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
'In 24 hours we raised R215,000 for our Olympic heroines'... and counting The Money Show interviews media maven Mike Sharman about crowdfunding bonuses for SA's Tokyo medalists. 10 August 2021 9:18 PM
The Messi mess lies with the club itself - Journalist Barcelona-based John Carlin says the Spanish league might have made a plan and will lose an immense amount of value. 10 August 2021 5:31 PM
Sascoc: Olympic medallists Schoenmaker, Buitendag won't receive medal bonuses Schoenmaker and Buitendag were the only athletes from Team South Africa to win medals at the Tokyo games. 9 August 2021 12:56 PM
Mzansi celebs exposed for wearing 'fake' Gucci apparel Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 August 2021 8:30 AM
Pippa Ehrlich shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 10 August 2021 2:32 PM
We're in lockdown but we've got to to dream, be ourselves again - Amanda Black The multi-award-winning musician says isolation took a toll on her and the reason a song is called 'Mnyama' is because of where sh... 6 August 2021 3:18 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
What makes crypto so volatile, is it Elon Musk? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 3 August 2021 5:30 AM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Discovery Health's plan for an effective COVID-19 vaccine rollout What could Discovery Health's vaccine strategy mean for you? 30 July 2021 12:50 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
Why umbrella funds make so much sense Umbrella funds could be the best option for those hit the hardest by the pandemic. 12 August 2021 3:01 PM
#OurBestShot: 'Savanna ad one of the few tackling vaccine hesitancy effectively' Govt and the advertising industry have largely failed at encouraging vaccination - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 11 August 2021 7:31 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

Never ending crisis of Eskom. Investment School: Good Quality Investing

10 August 2021 8:15 PM

Eskom has suspended its employees over the explosion of a unit at the Medupi power station which happened over the weekend.  Yatin Narsai, CEO at Bank Zero on the financial institution launching its services to the public and Keth McLachlan, investment officer at Integral Asset Management looks at what entails good investing.


MTN's fintech venture with Sanlam. Personal Finance: Investing in big trends

12 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group, talked to Bruce Whitefield about their results and their venture to create an insurance start-up with Sanlam. Pavlo Phitidis founder at Aurik Business Accelerator discusses business valuation. Then Personal finance advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains reliable ways to invest in big trends without taking excessive risk

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission. What homeowners insurance really covers

11 August 2021 8:15 PM

Chancellor at University of the Free State Bonang Mohale discusses the role of the deputy president after Cyril Ramaphosa gave questionable answers at the state Capture Commission. Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler explained what you need to know about homeowners insurance. And Shapeshifter Gert Steyn, CEO and Co-founder of Food Supply Network (FSN)  spoke about their business and the South African food network. 

A unit at Eskom's Medupi power station has exploded. Other People's Money with former miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi

9 August 2021 8:19 PM

Dan Mashego, GM for Cluster 2 power stations at Eskom explains what caused one of the units at the Medupi power station to explode. Christiaan Steyn, head of MiWay Blink talks about the new era of behaviour-based motor insurance. And on Other People’s Money, former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi joined Arabile Gumede to talk about her relationship with money and lessons she learned along the way. 

Reflecting on the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister. Friday File Loxtonia Cider

6 August 2021 7:11 PM

Bruce Whitfield spoke to economic experts and a political analyst about the appointment of Enoch Godongwana as the new finance minister after Tito Mboweni bowed out. Loxtonia Cider was The Money Show's Friday File. Founder and chief cider maker of the company, Larry Whitfield discussed the technique they use to create their apple flavoured ciders.  

Kuda’s expansion into the continent. Personal Finance: Should you keep investing in the markets when there is instability?

5 August 2021 8:14 PM

Ryan Laubscher, COO at Kuda talks about the company expanding into Africa. Pavlo Phitidis looked at what succession in business entails. Then in our personal finance feature, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses if it makes sense to phase in your money into the stock market when there is instability, or you should wait when there is stability

Serame Taukobong to take the helm at Telkom. Shapeshifter: Osman Arbee CEO at Motus

4 August 2021 8:15 PM

Serame Taukobong has been announced as the new group CEO of Telkom, he will take over from Sipho Maseko in 2022. He spoke to Bruce Whitfield about the appointment and his plans for the company. We looked at China's crackdown on tech companies. And Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus, told Whitfield about his upbringing, race and how he survived a stroke.

SARS is narrowing in on VBS alleged looter. IMF nations approve billions to aid virus fight

3 August 2021 8:13 PM

Daily Maverick Journalist Pauli Van Wyk discusses how SA’s revenue service's criminal and illicit economy division was able to trace VBS money to a Limpopo businessman. IMF nations approve a record of $650 billion to help fight Covid-19; the bulk of that money might go to rich countries. Then in our Investment School, Joseph Busha managing director at MJ Busha Investment Group talks about a diversified portfolio for the rewired investor. 

Why the fuel price keeps on increasing. Prolific painter John Meyer talks about money

2 August 2021 8:18 PM

This coming Wednesday, the petrol price is set to increase again. This will mean in just seven months; the price of fuel has jumped by 23%. Experts explain why the price of this commodity keeps on going up. Then in our business book feature, Prof Ian Goldin spoke to Bruce Whitfield about his book, Rescue: From Global Crisis to a Better World. And accomplished painter John Meyer joined Whitfield in Other People’s Money. He spoke about his work on the late former president Nelson Mandela and how art paid his bills.

Eskom lays out a new growth plan. Friday File: Karoo Creations

30 July 2021 7:39 PM

CEO of Eskom Andre de Ruyter speaks to Bruce Whitfield about how they are planning to transition from the use of coal to solar energy in order keep the country's lights on. For our Friday File, we featured Karoo Creations. Their story is about surviving in hard times. As Covid-19 dissipated the tourism industry, which they operate in, they decided to venture into making wool duvets.  Karoo Creations is now a thriving business

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

Local

Icy weather and rain as two winter systems sweep through the country

Local

Allowing petrol stations to sell booze will have impact on drunk driving - Saapa

Local

Zikalala confident of securing investments to rebuild KZN after unrest

13 August 2021 6:57 PM

13 August 2021 6:57 PM

UN raises alarm on 'mass rape' in southeast DR Congo

13 August 2021 5:48 PM

13 August 2021 5:48 PM

'Manenberg cat killer': Post-mortems show the animals were preyed on

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

13 August 2021 5:36 PM

