President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Zondo Commission. What homeowners insurance really covers

Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country’s fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand’s 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

arrow_forward