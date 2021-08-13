New Finance Chief Pledges Policy Continuity To Global Investors. Friday File: Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex analyses Enoch Godongwans's first ever Global Investor Call as SA's Minister of Finance. Friday File: Richard Bosman of Richard Bosman's Quality Cured Meat talks about his vision behind his gourmet meat business.
Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country's fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand's 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.
Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.
Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends
Guest: Zanele Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday
Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine
Guest: Jason Quinn | Absa Interim Group Chief Executive
Guest: Peter Brooke | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group
Guest: Fleetwood Grobler | President and CEO at Sasol
Guest: Clem Sunter | Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox