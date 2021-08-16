Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 10,748 new cases and 170 deaths The Health Department says 10,527,363 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 23 August 2021 6:43 AM
World Plant Milk Day: South Africa has 70 options of plant milk ProVeg South Africa communications and programmes manager Nanine Wyma talks about World Plant Milk Day and why it is important. 22 August 2021 9:58 AM
Suffering from nasal allergies? Research underway to see if Rooibos tea can help Head of allergology and immunology at UCT Lung Institute Professor Prof Jonny Peter explains how the research will be conducted. 22 August 2021 9:34 AM
Does the Constitutional Court have the power to postpone elections? Bongani Bingwa speaks to constitutional law expert based at the North-West University Professor Elmien du Plessis. 20 August 2021 8:30 AM
New conditions make it likely regulator will finally approve sale of Burger King The Money Show gets clarity on a breakthrough in the deal from Bakhe Majenge, Chief Legal Counsel at the Competition Commission. 19 August 2021 8:24 PM
Mapisa-Nqakula voted the new Speaker of Parliament She received 199 votes while Democratic Alliance nominee Annelie Lotriet received 82 votes. 19 August 2021 3:01 PM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
Standard Bank earnings double in 6 months, plans to open branches in PnP stores Bruce Whitfield talks to Standard Bank CEO Sim Tshabalala about the Group's 1H21 results and South Africa's economic recovery. 19 August 2021 8:01 PM
Rand slumps to worst level since March The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at Rand Merchant Bank. 19 August 2021 7:20 PM
Tips on how to get your patio ready for summer Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Decor & DIY expert and founder Janice Anderssen. 21 August 2021 10:36 AM
WATCH: 'Barbara I don't care about you' neighbours heated exchange goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:25 AM
WATCH: Man rescued cooling off in shallow part of river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2021 9:15 AM
Hugo Broos names 31-man Bafana Bafana squad for World Cup qualifiers South Africa are in Group G, together with neighbours Zimbabwe, Ghana and Ethiopia with the group winners progressing through to t... 19 August 2021 2:11 PM
Sale of Celtic FC: 'Great tragedy that Bloemfontein will lose a venerable club' The 52-year-old Bloemfontein Celtic soccer club will now be known as Royal AM and move its home ground to Durban. 17 August 2021 4:16 PM
Josef Zinnbauer resigns as Orlando Pirates head coach His departure comes on the back of the club, who were defending champions, being knocked out of the MTN8 at the quarterfinal stage... 16 August 2021 4:16 PM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
007 star Daniel Craig won't be leaving fortunes for his children Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 18 August 2021 8:57 AM
Thando Hopa shares her 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 16 August 2021 11:43 AM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
Are Cryptos part of the financial system or is it a new financial system? Colin Cullis presents a podcast series by Revix to help you understand how cryptocurrency works. 17 August 2021 6:00 AM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
New Zambian president 'must move away from tribal lines and tackle corruption' Institute for Security Studies researcher Ringisai Chikohomero says Zambians have given Hakainde Hichilema a mandate to bring some... 16 August 2021 1:30 PM
[LISTEN] Marburg virus death rate is very high, 50% of infected people die Refiloe Mpakanyane speaks to Proactive Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati about the Marburg virus. 14 August 2021 9:37 AM
[WATCH] No longer 'onnnn top'? Rating the latest remakes of classic Cremora ad The campaign celebrates the joy of inclusion says Nestlé. However, branding expert Andy Rice wasn't feeling it on The Money Show... 18 August 2021 7:39 PM
[BUSINESS BOOK REVIEW] How disagreeing 'productively' leads to better outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bronwyn Williams, Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends. 16 August 2021 7:33 PM
'Don't rely on hard work and luck to bring success: choose the right thing too' Side hustle guru Nic Haralambous shares valuable insights for entrepreneurs on The Money Show. 12 August 2021 9:01 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

16 August 2021 6:41 PM

Guest: Peter Brooke | Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Investment Group


Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

20 August 2021 7:11 PM

Massmart’s CEO Mitch Slape explains by the retailer sold its rival, Shoprite Checkers. He also analyses the change retail sector.  On the Friday File feature, Bruce Whitfield profiles The Gourmet Greek with Iakovos Dimitriades , family member and business partner. 

Local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months. The good and the bad of having debt.

19 August 2021 8:19 PM

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.

The government wants citizens to pay a portion of their earnings to a state fund. The JSE delays opening

18 August 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus’ share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week’s Shapeshifter. 

Vaccine hesitancy and the looming fourth wave of Covid-19. How to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

17 August 2021 8:16 PM

Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country’s fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand’s 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.

Afghanistan in a standstill after Islamist group Taliban took over. Nina Hastie on Other People’s Money

16 August 2021 8:14 PM

Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.

Business Book feature ‘Conflicted' by Ian Leslie

16 August 2021 7:39 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

Vaccine Incentives: Carrot & Stick Approach to Change

16 August 2021 7:27 PM

Guest: Zanele  Njapha | Unlearning Expert & Innovation Facilitator at TomorrowToday

Tech with Toby

16 August 2021 7:07 PM

Guest: Toby Shapshak | Publisher at Stuff magazine

Absa's headline earnings grew fivefold to R8.6 billion, and the resumed of dividend payout

16 August 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Jason Quinn |  Absa Interim Group Chief Executive

Armed men rob Westside FM weeks after looters attacked the radio station

Local

Blade Nzimande calls for justice over Nosicelo Mtebeni's gruesome murder

Local

'Vaccines have helped humanity in things like smallpox and polio'

Local

10,748 new COVID infections recorded in SA, 170 more deaths reported

23 August 2021 6:22 AM

Biden hopeful for ending Afghan airlift on time, orders airlines' help

23 August 2021 6:13 AM

Bolivian ex-president Anez 'stable' after suicide bid in jail

23 August 2021 5:46 AM

