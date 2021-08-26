Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals
Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly.LISTEN TO PODCAST
StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s ShapeshifterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa and Dr Thabi Leoka analyses the unemployment numbers and explain to Bruce Whitfield, what could be done to reduce the ever-expanding rate of joblessness in Africa’s most advanced economy.
Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio Manager at Denker Capital on the Investment School feature share some pearls of wisdom on building and staying with a investment strategy.
Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why it suspended ZAR X’s trading license. Etienne Nel, Co-founder and CEO of ZAR X defends his company and the suspension by the regulator. Then Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert talks to Bruce Whitfield about her first jobs, early money lessons and her investment and saving philosophies.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Massmart’s CEO Mitch Slape explains by the retailer sold its rival, Shoprite Checkers. He also analyses the change retail sector. On the Friday File feature, Bruce Whitfield profiles The Gourmet Greek with Iakovos Dimitriades , family member and business partner.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus’ share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week’s Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, Chair of Business for South Africa Steering Committee reflects on the lack of citizens' will to vaccinate and what it means for the country’s fight against the virus. Neville Mandimika, Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank looked at the rand’s 15% gain against the dollar over the last year. And in our investment school Mia Kruger , director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explained how to invest in a cyclical sector like resources.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Scenario planner, Clem Sunter discusses on what happened in Afghanistan after the US removed their troops in the country. Bruce Whitefield goes through the interim financial results of Absa and Sasol with the company's top executives. And a seasoned stand-up comedian talks to us about her tumultuous past and her relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST