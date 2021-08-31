Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - online subscriptions - Only Fans saga
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter - Styli Charalambous co-founder and CEO of the Daily Maverick
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Styli Charalambous - Publisher at Daily Maverick
COVID-19: South Africa records 7,086 new cases and 431 deaths The Health Department says 12,568,525 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 1 September 2021 6:30 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
ANC files court papers to force the IEC to reopen candidate registration list This after it failed to meet last week’s deadline for the submissions of its candidates to contest the upcoming local government p... 31 August 2021 2:23 PM
Has Khusela Diko been reinstated or not? Presidency mum on the matter Mandy Wiener speaks to Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia and political analyst Sanusha Naidu about communicati... 31 August 2021 1:44 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Is business culture in South Africa humane? Investec's Working Lunch host, Arabile Gumede gets personal about business and the value of humanity in SA's business culture. 1 September 2021 6:00 AM
Old Mutual pays out 'record' R10 billion in life insurance claims in six months The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson about Old Mutual's interim results for first six months of 2021. 31 August 2021 7:20 PM
You can split investment in guaranteed life and a living annuities - Momentum Momentum Corporate head of income and structured investments Rajen Naidoo says there is often a trade-off between having enough re... 31 August 2021 1:53 PM
WATCH: Couple make mountain wedding come true Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 31 August 2021 9:00 AM
[BOOK REVIEW] How to convince others to take a chance on you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 30 August 2021 7:38 PM
Neighbourhood bids farewell to postal worker who delivered mail for 14 years Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 August 2021 9:02 AM
WATCH: Paralympian Ibrahim Hamadtou goes viral for his ping pong skills Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 August 2021 9:19 AM
Nkwe move puts pressure on Boucher 'who is under pressure for other things' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says Boucher was a huge talking point at the Social Justice and Nation Building hearings. 25 August 2021 2:07 PM
Assistant coach Enoch Nkwe signals an intention to resign from Proteas job The announcement comes after it was reported that Enoch Nkwe wanted to quit and had stated in his resignation letter that: “The wo... 23 August 2021 3:18 PM
My mother gave me so much confidence to do what I liked - Muzi The musician says selling CDs on the streets was really hard but you have to do everything possible and find a way to put your mus... 27 August 2021 3:01 PM
WATCH: Nandos Ekurhuleni 11 ad leaves social media users in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2021 9:44 AM
You get a false sense of security when singing in a team - Jacqui Carpede The recording artist, actress and dancer says the album 'Ready To Love' is about her being free to express herself. 20 August 2021 3:03 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
'Biggest event of 2020s will be USA slipping to Number 2 after China' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Clem Sunter, a Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox. 16 August 2021 6:34 PM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

Eskom records a net loss after tax of R18.9 billion. And how fixed income can be used for investing

31 August 2021 8:17 PM

We speak to CEO of Eskom, André de Ruyter on the power utility’s net loss and the future of the country’s electricity. Bruce Whitfield also spoke to executives of Old Mutual, AdvTech and Motus about their financial results. And in our Investment School, Carmen Nel,  economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explained fixed 

fixed income and how is it used in an investment portfolio


Sun International’s optimism about its recovery. Abdullah Ibrahim on Other People’s Money

30 August 2021 8:16 PM

Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group discussed their poor financial results due to the Covid-19 lockdowns and how upbeat the company is about their recovery. Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism, Dewald van Rensburg on how the former PIC CEO Dr Dan Matjila made Iqbal’s Surve’s debt repayment on his Sekunjalo Independent Media deal disappear. And legendary jazz musician Abdullah Ibrahim on his relationship with money

The dynamics of crowdfunding. Friday File - Bubbly Box

27 August 2021 7:16 PM

Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on the company’s financial results. With the Jacob Zuma Foundation and ANC planning to crowdfund for their financial needs, Derek Whitehead, operations director at Jumpstarter Crowdfunding explains how crowdfunding works. Then Elli Yiannakaris, co-founder of Bubbly Box on South African bubbly. 

Treasury on ways to get the economy out of the doldrums. What is the best way for a fund manager to add value to your money?

26 August 2021 8:14 PM

Deputy Director-General at National Treasury, Dr Duncan Pieterse discusses their plans to try and turn South Africa’s ailing economy around. Executives at Woolworths and Distell talk about their financial results. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses ways one can ensure their fund manager adds value to your investment goals

Rebasing of SA's GDP shows that the economy is 11 % bigger. SAA to take-off next month

25 August 2021 8:17 PM

StatsSA explained what it means when they say the country’s economy is 11% bigger after they rebased GDP figures. Acting CEO of SAA Thomas Kgokolo on their lift-off plans after the airline was grounded for months. And Picup founder and CEO Antonio Brun is this week’s Shapeshifter

SA’s Unemployment rate rockets to 34.4% - the highest since the start of the QLFS in 2008. Investment School - How to build yourself an investment strategy

24 August 2021 8:16 PM

Peter Worthington, Senior Economist at Absa and Dr Thabi Leoka analyses the unemployment numbers and explain to Bruce Whitfield, what could be done to reduce the ever-expanding rate of joblessness in Africa’s most advanced economy. 
Kokkie Kooyman, director and portfolio Manager at Denker Capital on the Investment School feature share some pearls of wisdom on building and staying with a investment strategy.  

This is why financial regulator suspended a trading platform, ZAR X

23 August 2021 8:14 PM

Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner of The Financial Sector Conduct Authority explains why it suspended ZAR X’s trading license.  Etienne Nel, Co-founder and CEO of ZAR X defends his company and the suspension by the regulator. Then Nikki Bush, Human Potential and Parenting Expert talks to Bruce Whitfield about her first jobs, early money lessons and her investment and saving philosophies.

Massmart sell its ‘non-core businesses’ to its competitor. Friday File : The Gourmet Greek

20 August 2021 7:11 PM

Massmart’s CEO Mitch Slape explains by the retailer sold its rival, Shoprite Checkers. He also analyses the change retail sector.  On the Friday File feature, Bruce Whitfield profiles The Gourmet Greek with Iakovos Dimitriades , family member and business partner. 

Local currency reaches its weakest level in more than five months. The good and the bad of having debt.

19 August 2021 8:19 PM

Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB explains why the rand weakened against the dollar. The Competition Commission discusses the impending decision on the sale of Burger King to Grand Parade Investments - this is after the commission blocked the sale because it did not meet BEE requirements. And personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram explains the difference between good and bad debt.

The government wants citizens to pay a portion of their earnings to a state fund. The JSE delays opening

18 August 2021 8:17 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital unpacked the new proposal by the Department of Social Development to have citizens pay up to 12% of their earnings into a state-managed fund. Naspers and Prosus’ share swap delays trading on the JSE. And Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO of VALR joined Bruce Whitfield as this week’s Shapeshifter. 

