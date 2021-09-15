July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

Streaming issues? Report here
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
072 702 1702
Today at 17:10
Ekurhuleni deals with billing issues
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lihle Ndzelu, Divisional Head: Revenue Management at City of EKurhuleni
Today at 18:09
First Rand Financial Results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Allan Pullinger - CEO at FirstRand,
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:50
ZOOM Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nic Haralambous - entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle at ....
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus:
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Why you should not gamble your retirement or property as you pursue your entrepreneurial endeavors
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kim Potgieter - Certified financial planner and Life Planning Director at Chartered Wealth solutions
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Almost 20% of Growthpoint's office space is standing empty Group CEO Norbert Sasse discusses Growthpoint Properties' year-end results and the future of the office on The Money Show. 15 September 2021 8:43 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Ekurhuleni residents plan to take city to court over municipal bills Residents in Bedfordview have had enough of incorrect billing issues by the City of Ekurhuleni. 15 September 2021 5:07 PM
View all Local
Retail sales for July hit record low, unrest impacts all of SA Bruce Whitfield crunches the latest numbers with leading retail expert Evan Walker (Portfolio Manager, 36ONE Asset Management). 15 September 2021 7:09 PM
ANC NW IPC's Chauke threatened with suspension after Motlanthe complaint Kgalema Motlanthe, who currently heads up the ANC’s electoral committee to help in the selection of councillor candidates ahead of... 15 September 2021 1:50 PM
Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the four major scandals are the intelligence woes, PPE, the National Health L... 15 September 2021 11:54 AM
View all Politics
An Apple a day - 5 stories from the worlds most valuable company From security flaws to space tours 15 September 2021 7:15 PM
Revenue is vanity, profit is sanity… but cash is king Business owners, especially, appreciate this oft-repeated mantra, writes Matt Harcourt, Chief Financial Officer at Absa CIB. 15 September 2021 11:44 AM
Cyber attack on Justice Dept spills over to SA's new information watchdog The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews cybersecurity expert Jayson O'Reilly (Atvance Intellect). 14 September 2021 8:46 PM
View all Business
Lexus LS 500: Transcending luxury and aspiration Appreciate the luxury of conversation in the new Lexus LS 500 range. 15 September 2021 6:00 AM
Stellenbosch bursary in search of 15 underprivileged high school star athletes The Stellenbosch Athletics Bursary programme will kick off in 2022 with the immediate goal to identify 15 talented athletes from u... 14 September 2021 4:15 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Failed? Double down and try again – that’s how you win! Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Quinn, author of "Failing to Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven start-up". 13 September 2021 7:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
Sundowns Ladies crowned winners of CAF Women’s Champions League The reigning South African Hollywoodbets Super League champions finished the qualifiers undefeated during the COSAFA tournament an... 6 September 2021 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Woman gets backlash for exploiting crying son for YouTube views Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Bizarre moment as goat, rooster saving chicken from hawk goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 September 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Beautiful moment, groom asks fiancée's daughters to legally adopt them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2021 8:19 AM
View all Entertainment
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
Why Toyota's tough bakkies were centre stage as the Taliban took Kabul 'Toyota are the victims of their own success.' Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the automaker's dilemma on The Money Show. 17 August 2021 9:14 PM
View all World
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
Your money wants to live longer – here’s how to invest in a more certain future What are the smartest investment decisions to make today to face an uncertain tomorrow? 6 September 2021 12:16 PM
View all Africa
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
IEC lets ANC off the hook The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mcebisi Ndletyana of the University of Johannesburg. 6 September 2021 6:52 PM
'No credible explanation for missing mining data: a department in meltdown' Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Ed Stoddard about problems plaguing the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. 1 September 2021 7:02 PM
View all Opinion

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

15 September 2021 8:13 PM

Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month.  British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.   


African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

14 September 2021 8:16 PM

 

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. 

SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:15 PM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money. 

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

Bidvest earnings surge as it braves Covid-19 challenges. Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA

6 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chief executives of Bidvest and RCL Foods take Bruce Whitfield through their respective companies’ financial results.  Jonathan Ancer, author of Joining The Dots: An Unofficial Biography of Pravin Gordhan discuss the process of writing the book on SA’s finance minister.   Profile interview with Lindiwe Mazibuko, academic and the former Parliamentary Leader for the DA on Other People’s Money. She talks about her upbringing, early money lessons and saving behaviour.

ConCourt: Local elections to go on 27 October as planned. Friday File - Coco Safar

3 September 2021 7:11 PM

Political analyst professor Susan Booysen dissects ConCourt’s order to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to hold local government elections this year. Busa’s president Bonang Mohale speaks on how the private sector can assist the government. And then for Friday File, co-founder of Coco Safar, Wilhelm Liebenberg speaks on their plans to expand their business internationally 

Discovery Group's annual profit skyrockets 1 730% to R3.22bn but holds to dividend pay-out. Should you share a bank account with your partner?

2 September 2021 8:17 PM

Adrian Gore, founder & group chief executive officer at Discovery Limited talks about the company’s financial results — and their plans to get all their staff vaccinated by January 2022. And Bruce Whitfield went through Aspen and Santam's financial results with the companies 'executives. Then personal finance expert Maya Fisher-French explained if couples should have a joint bank account. 

City of Joburg call centre suffers outage due to cable theft

Local

Putting a microscope on the blunders under Ramaphosa's Presidency

Politics

If SA gets more J&J doses more people can be fully vaccinated - Bhekisisa Health

Local

UK's PM demotes foreign minister in cabinet revamp

15 September 2021 8:43 PM

Pope says abortion is murder, urges 'pastoral' approach

15 September 2021 7:53 PM

Mom of Phoenix violence victim: Those people that killed my son must rot in jail

15 September 2021 7:46 PM

