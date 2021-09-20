RMI rockets amid plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes. UK ‘red list’ travel ban is damaging South Africa

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joseph Busha - Managing Director at JM Busha Investment Group
Latest Local
DA responds to ConCourt judgment on IEC regarding candidate registration rules Democratic Alliance representative on the IEC's national party liaison committee Werner Horn says certain conclusions may be benef... 20 September 2021 5:00 PM
Emotional Nomia Ndlovu denies having problems with boyfriend before his murder Ndlovu was giving her account of the day she learnt of Mabasa's death. She also denied that they had been experiencing problems in... 20 September 2021 2:55 PM
'Municipalities and metros must be prevented from profiting from tariffs' Good Party leader Patricia de Lille says people who are dissatisfied with municipal and metropolitan councillors should vote them... 20 September 2021 11:37 AM
ConCourt ruling on IEC candidate list opening not surprising - Terry Tselane The IEMSA executive chairman and EWN reporter Tshidi Madia reflect on the judgment against the DA. 20 September 2021 1:07 PM
SA to engage with UK embassy to understand measures needed to get off red list Acting director-general Of Health Dr Nicholas Crisp says he is disappointed that the country is still on the list. 20 September 2021 8:11 AM
Late Joburg mayor Jolidee Matongo hailed as man of action Spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase says the late mayor who died in a car accident cared about delivering services to residents. 20 September 2021 7:43 AM
Exxaro looks beyond coal, to expand into minerals Arabile Gumede interviews Riaan Koppeschaar, Finance Director at Exxaro. 20 September 2021 7:07 PM
Dept urges SMMEs to apply for relief packages following July unrest According to Small Enterprise Finance Agency (SEFA) Executive Finance Manager Tumi Sefolo, the department had divided the support... 20 September 2021 1:37 PM
Why investing abroad is your next money move How do SA investors begin to venture into the global market? Here are the risks and rewards around international investments. 20 September 2021 6:01 AM
'I've had a lot of failures, but time moves', says photographer Simphiwe Mhlambi Losing his first marriage, money issues and securities are some of the challenges Simphiwe Mhlambi has had to overcome. 17 September 2021 3:49 PM
'Mmago ngwana o tshwara thipa ...' and other patriarchal proverbs that must go Clement Manyathela took some calls to hear what 702 listeners think should be some of the patriarchal proverbs to be done away wit... 17 September 2021 11:57 AM
Ad agency melts down 27 years of awards in gesture to honour all its employees Net#work BBDO is creating tribute pendants in recognition of staff's contribution to its success, Andy Rice tells The Money Show.... 16 September 2021 7:49 PM
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
[WATCH] Woman breaking down meaning of nursery rhymes has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:56 AM
Kids saying the most embarrassing things about parents thread goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 September 2021 8:45 AM
There is a lot of uncertainty but we must be optimistic - Springbok Nude Girls Band member Arno Carstens says Partypocalypse reflects what is happening now in the world. 17 September 2021 3:01 PM
'Oryx' salt from the Kalahari Desert set to hit Whole Foods shelves in the US Bruce Whitfield talks to founder Samantha Skyring about Oryx Desert Salt's listing by the US multinational supermarket chain. 16 September 2021 6:21 PM
I have more than enough money for myself - Lindiwe Mazibuko Bruce Whitfield interviews Lindiwe Mazibuko about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2021 2:21 PM
Cheers, mate! South Africa's SXOLLIE cider 'taking over' the UK 'We have hustle!' Bruce Whitfield catches up with SXOLLIE co-founder Karol Ostaszewski. 7 September 2021 8:22 PM
'Govt can't just leave this, lives were lost while they tried to make profit' Bruce Whitfield talks to tobacco control expert Prof. Lekan Ayo-Yusuf about a BBC investigation into British American Tobacco. 15 September 2021 8:10 PM
Your money wants to bank on South Africa, do you? Is South Africa still a winning investment despite the headlines and hardships? 13 September 2021 5:43 PM
Here's how telecommunications companies are helping farmers yield results Telecommunications companies are at the forefront of agriculture technology... So, why are South African farmers not embracing it? 13 September 2021 6:00 AM
BONGANI BINGWA: A voice in the desert #702Breakfast presenter Bongani Bingwa shares his thoughts on Carl Niehaus. 18 September 2021 9:00 AM
Athol Williams: On what basis did BLSA let Bain & Co slip back into the fold? 'Bain has not made amends.' The Money Show talks to whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's decision. 16 September 2021 8:58 PM
'Sasria, pay 30% of the insured amounts now – businesses are desperate for cash' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa. 13 September 2021 6:20 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
RMI rockets amid plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes. UK ‘red list’ travel ban is damaging South Africa

RMI rockets amid plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes. UK ‘red list’ travel ban is damaging South Africa

20 September 2021 8:21 PM

Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) discusses the company’s plan to unbundle its shares in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan to focus on their short-term insurance business. Experts discuss how South Africa still being in the UK’s red list will affect the tourism sector. And founder of Bathu, Theo Baloyi talks about his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with money


Is a basic income grant sustainable? Friday File: Fieldbar

17 September 2021 7:12 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses if South Africa can afford the basic income grant. Amanda Cromhout, CEO at Truth talks about the increasing number of South African customers who are opting to use loyalty cards. Then for our Friday File, Lee Hartman, director at Fieldbar speaks about their retro cooler box. 

First Rand's full year skyrocket with profit after tax up 48% to R28.1 billion. Personal Finance: Why you should not gamble your retirement to put in your business

16 September 2021 8:16 PM

Allan Pullinger, CEO of First Rand's talks about the company’s results and their divestment from coal. Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer. Then on the Personal Finance Feature, Kim Potgieter certified financial planner and life planning director at Chartered Wealth solutions explains why a person should not gamble on their retirement or property for their entrepreneurial pursuits

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

15 September 2021 8:13 PM

Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month.  British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.   

African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

14 September 2021 8:16 PM

 

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. 

SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:15 PM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money. 

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

And we have a pulse : SA economy grows by a mere 1.2% in the second quarter of 2021 up from 1.1%. Shoprite records solid financial results

7 September 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Adrain Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital examines sectors that supported GDP growth in the second quoter and how the country can implement structural changes which will lead to significant economic growth. CEO of Shoprite Pieter Engelbrecht on the company’s strong financial results, how they survived the July riots and adapting to operating in a pandemic. And in our Investment School, Jacobus Brink, head of investment at Novare Holdings explains top reasons why the multi-manager investment fund model works

