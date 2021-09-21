Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA. Competition Tribunal approves the sale of Burger King

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:05
Former President Jacob Zuma's trial continues. The state is set to conclude arguments.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 12:10
ANC Deputy Secretary General, Jessie Duarte briefs media on councillor candidate registration for 2021 LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 12:15
AUDIO: IFP and Action SA hold press briefings on LGE's.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:23
John Hlope v Judicial Service Commission and Others: Urgent review application.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer at Judges Matter Organisation
Today at 12:27
Audio: Who announces that the Delta variant is overwhelming other Covid-19 variants .
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:37
EWN: Amnesty demands two billion COVID jabs for poorer countries and places blame on vaccine makers for vaccine inequality.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Shenilla Mohamed - Executive Director at Amnesty International South Africa
Today at 12:41
Judgment on the bail bid for murder accused Nthuthuko Shoba expected to be heard today.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thando Kubheka, EWN reporter
Today at 12:45
The LRC writes to the Minister of Basic Education to take action. The LRC says it is concerned about the alarming rate of teenage pregnancies since March 2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Charlene Kreuser · Candidate Attorney at the Legal Resources Centre
Today at 12:52
Nersa gives the approval for Karpowerships.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Chris Yelland - Managing director at EE Business Intelligence.
Today at 12:56
SAA finally takes off.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Phuthego Mojapele - at Mojapele Productions.cc
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:48
[pitched] sasol
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Fleetwood Grobler - President and CEO at Sasol
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual : The need for grid scale batteries is intensifying as we shift to renewable energy
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: Deon Geyser CEO of Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Deon Geyser - CEO at Liquid Intelligent Technologies
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA. Competition Tribunal approves the sale of Burger King

Energy regulator approves 3 generation licenses for Karpowership SA. Competition Tribunal approves the sale of Burger King

21 September 2021 8:17 PM

Chris Yelland,  energy analyst dissects factors that might have led the National Energy Regulator of South Africa to give licenses to floating powership provider, Karpowership SA. The Competition Tribunal gives Grand Parade Investments the greenlight to sell Burger King. Then in Investment School, Joseph Busha, managing director at JM Busha Investments explains the impact of state intervention on investments.  


More episodes from The Money Show

RMI rockets amid plans to unbundle Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan stakes. UK ‘red list’ travel ban is damaging South Africa

20 September 2021 8:21 PM

Herman Bosman, CEO of Rand Merchant Investment Holdings (RMI) discusses the company’s plan to unbundle its shares in Discovery and Momentum Metropolitan to focus on their short-term insurance business. Experts discuss how South Africa still being in the UK’s red list will affect the tourism sector. And founder of Bathu, Theo Baloyi talks about his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is a basic income grant sustainable? Friday File: Fieldbar

17 September 2021 7:12 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses if South Africa can afford the basic income grant. Amanda Cromhout, CEO at Truth talks about the increasing number of South African customers who are opting to use loyalty cards. Then for our Friday File, Lee Hartman, director at Fieldbar speaks about their retro cooler box. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

First Rand's full year skyrocket with profit after tax up 48% to R28.1 billion. Personal Finance: Why you should not gamble your retirement to put in your business

16 September 2021 8:16 PM

Allan Pullinger, CEO of First Rand's talks about the company’s results and their divestment from coal. Sibanye-Stillwater intensifies its presence in the battery material sector by announcing a joint venture with Ioneer. Then on the Personal Finance Feature, Kim Potgieter certified financial planner and life planning director at Chartered Wealth solutions explains why a person should not gamble on their retirement or property for their entrepreneurial pursuits

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

July retail sales plummet by 11.2% , thanks to the looting. Shapeshifter: Unathi Kamlana, Commissioner at the FSCA.

15 September 2021 8:13 PM

Data from Stats SA show that the effects of the July riots will be felt throughout the economy this entire year as retail sales plunged by 11% for the same month.  British American Tobacco is in hot water again after a report alleged that they have tactics in place to hollow out their competitors. And Financial Sector Conduct Authority, Commissioner Unathi Kamla discusses his career trajectory and the work he does at the commission.   

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Rainbow Capital "prunes" its investment portfolio as it lets go of some assets. Explainer: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

14 September 2021 8:16 PM

 

Johan van der Merwe, co-CEO at African Rainbow Capital discusses the company’s financial results and their plans to put their money in new investments. Jayson O Reilly, Head of Cyber Security division at Atvance Intellect on how the Justice department could have blocked cyber-attacks. And in our investment school, Chantal Marx, head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments explains the importance of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's looted businesses desperate for cash. Terry Tselane on Other People’s Money

13 September 2021 8:15 PM

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa discusses problems with how Sasria is handling pay-outs to businesses affected by the July riots. Mike Quinn, author of "Failing To Win: Hard-earned lessons from a purpose-driven startup"talks about failing, his book and building companies. Then former deputy chair of the electoral commission of South Africa, Terry Tselane speaks to Bruce Whitfield about his career and money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business sector pleas for further opening of the economy under Level 2 from Level 3. Friday File: Lemon

10 September 2021 7:15 PM

Business executives from tourism, alcohol and restaurants sectors lobby the government to open economy further to level 2 from level 3 so small businesses may survive in a harsh economy battered by a health pandemic .  Friday File: Lemon - Kevin Frankental, Co-founder of Lemon shares the vision of his company and what drives it 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's current account surplus of R343 billion in the second quarter of 202 is a record, advancing from R261 billion in the first quarter. Why is this good news for the local currency ?

9 September 2021 8:14 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management discusses the significance of the R343 billion surplus that SA recorded in its current account. Editor-in-Chief at News24 Adriaan Basson on parties violating the law by not disclosing their funders as per the requirement of the legislation. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains why investors are getting a better deal from fund managers and expensive fund managers are getting punished

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The FSCA fines Viceroy Research for publishing false statements. Shapeshifter, Dr. Chris Leatt founder and Chair of Leatt Corp

8 September 2021 8:16 PM

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)’s commissioner, Unathi Kamlana explains how they'll implement the R50 million fine on Viceroy Research and its partners for publishing false and misleading statements about Capitec Bank. Siobhan Redford, economist at RMB discusses SA’s weak Business Confidence. And Dr. Chris Leatt, founder and Chair of Leatt Corp talks to Bruce Whitfield about his medical profession and his interest in motorbikes 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

