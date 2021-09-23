SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged. Spur Corporation’s revenue declines by 10.5%

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:35
The Naked Scientist
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Chris Smith - Chair of Science at University of Cambridge
Today at 15:10
EWN:Tshegofatso Pule murder: Trial against Ntuthuko Shoba begins
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thando Khubeka - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:16
EWN: Beitbridge border fence case in court
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 15:20
Judicil Service Commission constutional court judge interviews
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lawson Naidoo - Executive Secretary at Council For The Advancement Of The Constitution (Casac)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Arthur Karas - Portfolio Manager at MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:39
SMME lender, Retail Capital on track to disburse R 8 billion by 2023 to small businesses
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karl Westvig - CEO of Retail Capital
Today at 18:49
ZOOM: Tech with Toby
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:08
Luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LC500
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Sumayya Vally - Founder and Principal at Counterspace Studio
Today at 19:19
ZOOM: Business Book feature: Cultureneering by Ian Fuhr
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Fuhr - Founder at Hatch Institute
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Other People’s Money - BBC Africa correspondent and author, Andrew Harding
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Harding- BBC Correspondent and Author
Latest Local
Toxic workplaces and how to deal with dishonest colleagues Clinical psychologist, Khosi Jiyane reflects on how to deal dishonest people in the workplace. 3 October 2021 10:44 AM
Office aircon wars and how to deal with them ICHAF Training Institute CEO Devan Moonsamy says air conditioning fights can sometimes escalate in the office. 3 October 2021 8:55 AM
What rise in food inflation mean to your household Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse explains what the rise in inflation means to people's budget. 3 October 2021 8:25 AM
View all Local
Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper National spokesperson Lerato Ngobeni says the current ballot paper will put the party at a disadvantage with voters. 4 October 2021 1:03 PM
IFP: When we ran KZN none of our premiers were implicated in corruption In this episode of the Local Government Elections series, Nickolaus Bauer speaks to Inkatha Freedom Party president Velenkosini Hl... 4 October 2021 11:51 AM
High-profile cases may take longer to crack - Hawks General Godfrey Lebeya says the body is dealing with over 20,000 cases of which corruption accounts for more than 2,500 of them. 4 October 2021 8:51 AM
View all Politics
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor at Galileo Capital. 1 October 2021 11:19 AM
'A lot of talk about reform from Finance Minister but not enough about delivery' The Money Show interviews Standard Chartered Bank's Razia Khan after Enoch Godongwana's speech at National Investment Dialogue. 30 September 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
The long-lasting luxury of Weylandts Weylandts continues to expand its reach in South Africa by bringing luxury into living spaces with its timeless pieces. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Luxury isn't always material – in this day and age, life is a luxury Best-selling author, Clem Sunter has had an adventurous career... Instead of flaunting his success, he chooses to live simply. 1 October 2021 2:53 PM
Lexus LS 500: Show them how to Experience Amazing Gift your life that extra bit of luxury with the Lexus LS 500 range. 1 October 2021 12:31 PM
View all Lifestyle
'When I set goals, I really put in the work': Paralympic champ Ntando Mahlangu Gold Paralympic medallist Ntando Mahlangu says it's been heartwarming to see how South Africans have responded to his wins, as a l... 16 September 2021 3:08 PM
PARALYMPICS: It's a very high-performance sport, encourage youth to participate Former Paralympian Leon Fleiser told John Perlman that South Africa didn't have enough participants for the Tokyo Olympics because... 10 September 2021 5:40 PM
SA rising tennis star Lloyd Harris makes it to the US Open quarterfinal John Perlman speaks to head coach Anthony Harris about what it was like meeting Harris when he was 14 years old. 8 September 2021 5:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy surprising best friend he had not seen for 3 years goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 4 October 2021 8:18 AM
'Often I was told I can't play the lead because I don't look a certain way' Azania Mosaka speaks to actress and producer Phumelele Mthembu about her upside of failure and her film 'African America'. 1 October 2021 3:44 PM
When I make music I let my creativity run amok - Stanley Sibande South African-based, Zambian-born acoustic singer-songwriter says his sister had an influence on his musical journey. 1 October 2021 2:57 PM
View all Entertainment
Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed Carte Blanche investigative journalist and producer Latashia Naidoo says what this data reveals is how the illicit flow of money .... 4 October 2021 1:28 PM
Global green energy deal a lifeline for Eskom and its huge debt problem Bruce Whitfield talks to Meridian Economics' Emily Tyler about the climate deal that could save South Africa billions. 29 September 2021 9:01 PM
'We demonstrated to the UK that South Africa can monitor evolution of the virus' South African Medical Research Council CEO Dr Glenda Gray says SA has a sophisticated approach to make sure we understand what var... 28 September 2021 1:51 PM
View all World
Top tips for future-proofing your businesses The past 24 months have taught business owners how volatile business can be. 1 October 2021 10:37 PM
Your money’s future is now - investing in an evolving tech industry Technology is continuously impacting our present and shaping our future but does that make the industry an easy win for investors? 27 September 2021 8:36 PM
SA ranked as third most attractive investment destination in Africa - RMB report The Money Show talks to RMB Africa Economist Daniel Kavishe about the 'Where to Invest in Africa 2021' report. 21 September 2021 8:21 PM
View all Africa
I’m responsible with money. But I do have a lot of shoes - Redi Tlhabi Bruce Whitfield interviews journalist Redi Tlhabi about her attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2021 3:07 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100 Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler. 27 September 2021 7:34 PM
Why the London Stock Exchange suspended South African healthcare company Umuthi The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Umuthi investor Anthony Morris. 27 September 2021 7:05 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged. Spur Corporation’s revenue declines by 10.5%

SARB keeps interest rates remain unchanged. Spur Corporation’s revenue declines by 10.5%

23 September 2021 8:13 PM

 

Economists analyse the SARB’s decision to keep repo rates unchanged and predict what might be around the corner for consumers as inflation heats up past the mid-level target range. Val Nichas, CEO of Spur Corporation discusses the company’s financial results where profit before income tax increased by 16.0%.  Personal finance expert, Warren Ingram share advise on “Spring clean” your finances at least once a year.


More episodes from The Money Show

Icasa sets timetable to auction spectrum next March. South African Agri-FinTech Start-Up Secures a major Investment. Friday File: Aspire Art Auctions

1 October 2021 7:11 PM

Duncan McLeod, Founder and Editor of Techcentral| analyses the effects of Icasa extending its timetable to auction spectrum next year. Grant Jacobs, CEO of Hello Choice tells Ray White how his business managed to secure major investment from Standard Bank.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Capitec Bank half year earnings surge by 513%. How to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

30 September 2021 8:16 PM

Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec Bank talks about their profits and how they were able to increase their active client base. Razia Khan chief economist at Standard Chartered Bank on Enoch Godongwana’s plans to build an inclusive economy. And on Personal Finance, Warren Ingram, financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to make your retirement savings last as long as possible.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The SIU names the culprits on the digital vibes' saga. ZOOM Shapeshifter : Sheraan Amod, CEO of RecoMed

29 September 2021 8:18 PM

 

Experts talk on the SIU report, which revealed former health minister Zweli Mkhize's direct influence on the Department of Health’s decision to award a R150-million contract to Digital Vibes. Andrew Woodburn, managing director at Amrop WoodburnMann on how the new law to force South African companies to report pay differences between executives and workers may affect skills at the workplace. Then Sheraan Amod CEO of the RecoMed is the Shapeshifter of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Treasury well on its way to rein in debt as it records its first budget primary surplus in three years. Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:51 PM

Gina Schoeman, economist at Citi Bank explains the budget primary surplus and what led to the Treasury achieving it. Then Bruce Whitfield speaks to the founder of the Sigmund Project, Alan Elliott Merschen on how the platform is revolutionizing the global tourism industry. And Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisor decodes  the difference between technical and fundamental investing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Technical vs Fundamental investing

28 September 2021 8:09 PM

Petri Redelinghuys | Founder at Herenya Capital Advisors

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Xhanti Payi

28 September 2021 7:36 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's economy continues to bleed jobs

28 September 2021 7:03 PM

George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How the Sigmund project is revolutionizing the global tourism industry

28 September 2021 6:55 PM

Alan Elliott Merschen | Founder of the Sigmund Project 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

28 September 2021 6:38 PM

Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

IDC results

28 September 2021 6:26 PM

Tshokolo ‘TP’ Nchocho | CEO at Industrial Development Corporation (IDC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Pandora Papers: Names of South Africans embargoed

World

Action SA takes legal action after IEC fails to put party's name on ballot paper

Politics

'If Eskom doesn't recover its efficient cost, then taxpayer will have to pay'

Politics

EWN Highlights

ConCourt: Placing City of Tshwane under administration was unlawful

4 October 2021 1:34 PM

US duo win Nobel for work on temperature and touch

4 October 2021 1:00 PM

Tshegofatso Pule Foundation boosted by support as murder trial begins

4 October 2021 12:53 PM

