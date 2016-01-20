Bruce and Finance Minister from Davos

Today at 12:05 Dr Makhosi Khoza appears before State Capture Commission - Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter

Today at 12:10 Zondo asks for another three months to finish state capture work. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Genevieve Quintal - Political editor at Business Day

Today at 12:10 Greyhound may not be the only casualty of crumbling transport industry - PCPA The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Fiona Brooke-Leggat - Chair at Private Charter Passenger Association (PCPA)

Today at 12:15 'They've made it clear they are above the law & untouchable': Magashule trends for defending Zuma.- With Audio The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:15 More regulation needed as cryptocurrencies go mainstream The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Thomas Lobban - Legal Manager for Cross-Border Taxation at Tax Consulting SA

Today at 12:23 Malema and Zuma's 'tea party': The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist

Today at 12:23 If Sex Work is illegal, why is SARS taxing OnlyFans The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jean du Toit

Today at 12:27 Constitutional Court upholds all of amaBhungane's arguments regarding unconstitutionality of RICA surveillance The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Sam Sole - Senior Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

Today at 12:27 Gender rights groups and sex workers call foul on double standards on tax and sexwork The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Nosipho Vidima - Human Rights And Lobying Officer at The Sex Workers Education And Advocacy Taskforce

Today at 12:37 Unions (NUMSA & DETAWU) and workers react to Greyhound closure - claim they weren’t consulted and found out through social media (700 workers affected - according to unions)- with audio. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN

Today at 12:37 Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa

Today at 12:40 Wealth tax debate The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre

Today at 12:41 Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.

Today at 12:45 Sports Wrap! The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO

Today at 12:45 World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL

Today at 12:52 Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Meersman

Today at 12:52 JJ Cornish: The Africa Report The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

JJ Cornish

Today at 12:56 Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Guests

Brent Meersman

Today at 14:07 DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Angelo D’ Ambrosio

Today at 14:50 Music with Bonfire Buffalo Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Ivy Ann van Rooyen

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 19:08 Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Small Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

