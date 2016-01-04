South Africa misses the AGOA deadline and Clem Sunter speaks ‘Flagwatching’

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 12:37
Unions (NUMSA & DETAWU) and workers react to Greyhound closure - claim they weren’t consulted and found out through social media (700 workers affected - according to unions)- with audio.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Graig-Lee Smith - reporter at EWN
Today at 12:37
Prof Sean Davison's request to be pardoned in NZ denied
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lee Last - Executive Member at Dignitysa
Today at 12:40
Wealth tax debate
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dick Forslund - Economist & Researcher at Alternative Information & Development Centre
Today at 12:41
Garlic prices: Woolies, Pick n Pay, and others probed amid sudden price spike.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Thezi Mabuza, Acting Commissioner at the NCC.
Today at 12:45
Sports Wrap!
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tholakele Mnganga- EWN Sport Journalist- IN STUDIO
Today at 12:45
World Rugby in discussions regarding the future international rugby calendar
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 12:52
Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:56
Mandy's Book of The Week: Rattling the cage: Reflections on democratic South Africa
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brent Meersman
Today at 13:07
On the couch - PE chocolatier taking on the world
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Chris parkin
Today at 14:07
DIY with Angelo d’Ambrosio - How to get rid of home-invading insects
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Angelo D’ Ambrosio
Today at 14:50
Music with Bonfire Buffalo
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ivy Ann van Rooyen
Today at 15:10
Houses built along Central Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Leonard Ramatlakane - PRASA Chairperson
Today at 15:20
SA variant is a stigmatising approach - SA Virologists
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Willem Hanekom - Associate Professor And Lab Di at South African Tb Vaccine Initi
Today at 15:40
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 15:50
Plan B with rebecca Davis
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Rebecca Davis - Journalist and Author at Daily Maverick
Today at 16:05
New24: Does Greyhound's closure spell the end of the road for the long-distance bus sector?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ofentse Mokwena - Transport Economist
Today at 16:20
DM Op-Ed: Traditional Courts Bill: How to entrench inequality and a parallel reality for 18 million marginalised South Africans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Aninka Claassens
Today at 16:33
Brain of CapeTalk
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:55
Apple car to be made in America by Kia
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Arthur Goldstuck - MD at World Wide Worx
Today at 17:05
What about mixing different vaccines?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Francois Venter - Director of Ezintsha
Today at 17:20
What is the Haze Club case and why does it matter?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Neil Liddel - director of The Haze Club
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Big Concerts on plans to rebuild entertainment sector
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Van Wyk - Cfo at Big Concerts
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:08
Amanda Cromhout on Loyalty card programmes
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Amanda Cromhout - CEO at Truth
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - Tax year end
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
South Africa misses the AGOA deadline and Clem Sunter speaks ‘Flagwatching’

South Africa misses the AGOA deadline and Clem Sunter speaks ‘Flagwatching’

4 January 2016 9:03 PM

Bruce spoke to Peter Draper on South Africa missing the deadline to meet requirements for the African Growth and Opportunity Act and Scenario Planner, Clem Sunter spoke about his latest book- ‘Flagwatching – How a fox decodes the future.


More episodes from The Money Show

Greyhound to shut down operations after 37 years. Shapeshifter: Dr Ernest Darkoh, Founding Partner at BroadReach Group

3 February 2021 8:17 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Francois Meyer, General Manager at Golden Arrow Bus Services about Greyhound shutting down operations from 14 February 2021. Sun International joins Global Hotel Alliance. Shapeshifter is Dr Ernest Darkoh, Board member of the Schwab Foundation and founding partner at BroadReach Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ford's 16 billion ZAR bet on SA. Investment School - Dealing with Losses with Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

2 February 2021 8:24 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Andrea Cavallaro , Group Operations Director at Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa about the motor company's R16 billion investment in SA. Pep Store customers anonymously help each other pay off lay-bys quicker. Mduduzi Luthuli, Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital is on Investment School on dealing with losses 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Minerals Council on the state of the mining nation. Other People’s Money: Gina Schoeman, Citi Bank Economist

1 February 2021 8:22 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to Henk Langenhoven, Chief Economist at Minerals Council SA about the state of the mining nation. ProfMed funds Covid-19 vaccines. Other People’s Money is Citi Bank Economist Gina Schoeman

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-end fashion during a global health pandemic. Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 7:16 PM

CEO at RunwaySale, Karl Hammerschmidt spoke of how the fate of high-end fashion is on the brink due to the global health pandemic. Co-Founder at Matchkit.co, Mike Sharman gave details on how the USA Swimming has joined with MatchKit.co,  a mobile tech play that reinvents the way athletes of every tier and discipline monetize their careers in a simple and cost-effective way in the build-up to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File: Keith Stevens, CEO of Abstinence Cape Spice

29 January 2021 6:53 PM

Keith Stevens

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

29 January 2021 6:36 PM

  Nick  Kunze | .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming

29 January 2021 6:24 PM

Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic

29 January 2021 6:19 PM

Karl Hammerschmidt | CEO at RunwaySale

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Group Clicks is shutting down Musica. Small Business Focus:Pavlo Phitidis, Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

28 January 2021 8:28 PM

CEO at Anchor Capital, Peter Armitage explained as to why Clicks Group has decided after 29 years to shut down South Africa's leading music and entertainment retail brand Musica. Director at Just Share spoke of how some company executives managed to gain lots of money in 2020 while many employees lost money and jobs.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction. Shapeshifter: Tracey Henry, CEO of Tshikululu

27 January 2021 8:18 PM

Editor at Techcentral, Duncan McLeod gave details on MTN deciding to sue Icasa over the 5G spectrum auction. Editor at large at MyBroadband.co.za, Jan Vermeulen explained how more than 4 million addresses mostly belonging to South Africa's biggest organisations were hijacked over the past decade 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

