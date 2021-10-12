Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

Streaming issues? Report here
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus - How productive are you & why you should lose sleep over it
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How should you invest for your children and grandchildren
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Latest Local
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 10:00 AM
If bill is passed companies who don't reduce emissions to pay higher carbon tax Eds Systems Business Development head Eckart Zollner reflects on the new bill aimed at fast-tracking SA to be a greener economy. 21 October 2021 7:20 AM
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
View all Local
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
Role of the ward councillor: 'What type of political elite do we want? Wits School of Governance senior lecturer Dr Kagiso Pooe says we should get somebody who knows how the budget and budget system wo... 20 October 2021 5:28 PM
Report fake news about elections - IEC joins forces with social media networks The commission and Media Monitering Africa have partnered with Google, Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to curb disinformation. 20 October 2021 1:26 PM
View all Politics
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
'Food and fuel prices driving inflation but we could see petrol drop in 2022' Consumer price inflation was slightly up in September at 5%. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ettienne le Roux, Chief Economist at RMB. 20 October 2021 7:12 PM
Pick n Pay loses R1.7 billion in sales due to civil unrest, liquor restrictions Bruce Whitfield talks to new(-ish) Pick n Pay CEO Pieter Boone about the retailer's half-year results and future plans. 20 October 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
Stadio launches share scheme for students to make generational wealth attainable Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Vorster (Stadio Holdings CEO) about the Khulisa Student Share Scheme launched on Tuesday. 19 October 2021 8:28 PM
FlySafair wants you to back proposal for holidays to fall on nearest Fri/Mon Bruce Whitfield talks to FlySafair CEO Elmar Conradie about the proposal the airline plans to take to Parliament. 19 October 2021 7:17 PM
Trevor Gumbi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 18 October 2021 4:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
Stadiums around South Africa readying for the inevitable return of spectators The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bertie Grobbelaar, CEO at Stadium Management SA. 11 October 2021 7:13 PM
Shauwn Mkhize is bringing the PSL into disrepute, says caller Callers on the 702 open line debate various issues including the Constitutional Court shortlist and the Royal AM videos of players... 5 October 2021 10:56 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] New sport alert: Balloon World Cup has everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:28 AM
Unsympathetic boss getting text response he deserves goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 October 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
Pandora Papers: leak exposes Billy Rautenbach, one of Zimbabwe’s richest men The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebogo Tshwane, an investigative journalist at Amabhungane. 4 October 2021 7:08 PM
View all World
Joburg pothole patrol goes smart mobility in transport month The City of Joburg, Dialdirect and Discovery Insure announced the launch of the Pothole Patrol. 20 October 2021 6:14 PM
'There are Equatorial Guinea mercenaries in eSwatini doing the shooting' John Perlman speaks to Swaziland Solidarity Network spokesperson Lucky Lukhele about the update in the country amid pro-democracy... 20 October 2021 5:03 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
View all Africa
Follow-up: Sanlam concedes client's payment holiday nightmare 'unacceptable' Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler delivers Part 3 of the ongoing saga of a DirectAxis (Sanlam) client's woes on The Money Show. 20 October 2021 8:56 PM
Investment tips: If you're not prepared for the loss you shouldn't take the risk Bruce Whitfield talks to Personal Financial Adviser Warren Ingram about understanding your individual risk tolerance. 14 October 2021 9:00 PM
'I wasn't told 6-month payment holiday would add 20 months to my loan term' Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a DirectAxis client who feels she wasn't informed of what she was letting herself in for. 13 October 2021 8:22 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trinkle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021. The growing culture of cycling.

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. And for Friday File, Bjorn Vye, owner of Vye Cycle Kit gives the 411 on sportswear. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

14 October 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail sales bounce back to 4.9 % in August after they sharply decreased by 11.1% following the July unrest

13 October 2021 8:18 PM

Siphamandla Mkwanazi, senior economist at FNB reflects on the retail sales after they bounced back from a steep declined caused by the July unrest. Matt Bronwell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco on how small businesses are returning to “normal” as lockdowns are being relaxed. Lisa Illingworth, CEO at Future Proof SA discusses the benefits of teaching entrepreneurship to pupils. And Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op is this week's Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A look back at Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure as he preps to step down at midnight

11 October 2021 8:19 PM

Retired judge Dennis Davis explains the importance of a chief justice while also looking at the outgoing Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng’s tenure. Designer, David Tlali will join Bruce Whitfield on the luxury of conversation brought to you Lexus LS 500. And Chester Missing and his friend, Conrad Koch discusses politics and their relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is there a future for coal post Covid-19?

8 October 2021 7:12 PM

As the world transition towards green energy and cutting out carbon emission, Bruce Whitfield speaks to Jesse Burton, senior associate at E3G about the future of coal for South Africa and the entire globe. Then for Friday File, Lize Du Preez, marketing director and daughter of the founder of Carmién Tea, discusses flavoured rooibos. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK removes South Africa from its red list. Santam has again been ordered to pay 18 months' lockdown claims

7 October 2021 8:18 PM

Andrew Stark, MD at Flight Centre and Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa CEO at TBCSA analyses the effects of SA being moved from the UK’s red list. The court reinforces its decision that Santam should pay contingent business interruption claims to Ma-Afrika Hotels and Stellenbosch Kitchen. Then on Personal Finance, Warren Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital explains how to earn an income from investments when interest rates are low and property rental income is falling

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Police task team not having an effect on Mamelodi gang murders, says CPF
21 October 2021 7:45 AM

21 October 2021 7:45 AM

SADC's Ramaphosa deploys envoys to protest-hit Eswatini
21 October 2021 6:41 AM

21 October 2021 7:31 AM

SADC's Ramaphosa deploys envoys to protest-hit Eswatini

21 October 2021 6:41 AM

