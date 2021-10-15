Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
CAF sporting rights issue
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Christopher Bongo
Mpho Mmutloane
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Eskom power cuts to start at 6pm instead of 9pm as previously stated The power utility said this was due to Kusile and Matimba power stations losing a combined 1,300 megawatts after their units tripp... 25 October 2021 5:57 PM
Attacks on trucks: 'People upset about service delivery and foreign drivers' Road Freight Association CEO Gavin Kelly gives an update on the situation on the N4 next to the Kanyamazane in Nelspruit. 25 October 2021 5:17 PM
City Power technicians on high alert after inclement weather warning The utility says during thunderstorms trees get uprooted, falling on power lines and disrupting power supply. 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
View all Local
'Mahikeng residents feel disappointed in the ANC' Eyewitness News reporter Masechaba Sefolaro reports from the North West about the water situation and the activities ahead of the... 25 October 2021 4:30 PM
Find out who is your ward candidate with My Candidate tool Azania Mosaka speaks to Third Republic director Paul Berkowitz about how the tool works and why they developed it. 25 October 2021 3:38 PM
Eskom apologises for load shedding, City Power backtracks and will now cut power Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze, City Power chief operations officer Nancy Maluleke and News24 journa... 25 October 2021 12:59 PM
View all Politics
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stavros Nicolau of Aspen Pharmacare. 25 October 2021 6:35 PM
View all Business
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
Women earn less than men – and therefore have worse pension outcomes The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vickie Lange of Alexander Forbes. 22 October 2021 10:11 AM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in Cape Town: Cyclists conquer a gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Bruce Whitfield speaks to Absa head of sponsorship Mtunzi Jonas, Cape Epic managing director Michael Flinn and Cycle Lab founder a... 24 October 2021 5:43 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
Boost for Bafana as supporters return to the stadium Eyewitness News sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga says, according to Safa, the 2,000 fans have been vaccinated. 12 October 2021 1:05 PM
View all Sport
Manchester United legend Paul Scholes biting daughter's toenails goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:21 AM
Mom listening to dead son's heart transplanted in new person, goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 October 2021 8:20 AM
It hurt when our concerts in Germany were cancelled because of COVID-19 - Pumeza The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unpulgged that for the solo concert at the Roodepoort Theatre she is also going to do Spani... 22 October 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
Airbnb set to train 1,000 young entrepreneurs in South Africa as business owners 'Airbnb democratises tourism'. The Money Show interviews Chris Lehane, Airbnb's Head of Global Policy and Public Affairs. 5 October 2021 8:09 PM
View all World
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
Africa is open for business despite the pandemic Each of the 54 African countries represents its own unique challenges and opportunities, says Tshepo Ncube (Absa Group). 21 October 2021 10:13 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. 


More episodes from The Money Show

This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trickle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

14 October 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail sales bounce back to 4.9 % in August after they sharply decreased by 11.1% following the July unrest

13 October 2021 8:18 PM

Siphamandla Mkwanazi, senior economist at FNB reflects on the retail sales after they bounced back from a steep declined caused by the July unrest. Matt Bronwell, Head of Brand Marketing at Yoco on how small businesses are returning to “normal” as lockdowns are being relaxed. Lisa Illingworth, CEO at Future Proof SA discusses the benefits of teaching entrepreneurship to pupils. And Aaniyah Omardien, founder and director of The Beach Co-Op is this week's Shapeshifter

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Manufacturing production bounces back following July unrest and the IMF revises the economic growth upward to 5%

12 October 2021 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital analyses how the country’s economy is growing as Covid-19 lockdown restrictions have been further relaxed. Andy Rice, branding and advertising experts, discusses his heroes and zeroes in the advertising world. Then Mia Kruger, director at Kruger International Asset & Wealth Management explains the basics of behavioural finance. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen Pharmacare launches one of world's largest anaesthetic production lines

Business

Eskom coal suppliers Exxaro, Seriti Resources to build solar plants at its mines

Business

'Nando's error was to trivialise what happened on Gareth Cliff's show'

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Aspen launches anaesthetics production line

25 October 2021 9:02 PM

AfriForum: Mastermind behind Senzo Meyiwa’s murder still out there

25 October 2021 8:24 PM

Phaahla: We need to improve community-based care for mental health services

25 October 2021 7:34 PM

