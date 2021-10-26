Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 19:33
Zoom: Shapeshifter
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neale Hill - MD at Ford Motoring Company of SA
Today at 20:10
Financial Matters: The right and wrong mindset regarding money
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Marcel T. Wasserman
Today at 21:05
Weird & Wonderful Feature: “Messages from the deep: water divinities, dreams and diviners in Southern Africa”
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Penelope Bernard - Senior Lecturer at University of Mpumalanga
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - “2% of people in the world think, 3% think that they think, and the other 95% would rather die than have to think.  Which group do you fall under”?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'Boko Haram in Mamelodi has been in existence for six years' Mamelodi West Community Policing Forum chairperson Tebogo Mashigo says the situation is very calm in the area. 27 October 2021 5:29 PM
TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm gives an update from the press briefing and the Gauteng provincial government says it is tak... 27 October 2021 5:02 PM
More young people prefer freelance work, survey finds MD of Outsized South Africa Johann Van Niekerk talks about the move from permanent employment to freelance work. 27 October 2021 3:52 PM
View all Local
City of Joburg is most contested metro with 56 parties vying for it - IEC IEC deputy chief electoral officer Masego Sheburi says they will announce the result of the local government elections on 4 Novemb... 27 October 2021 11:31 AM
'To call Quinton de Kock racist for not taking knee is to confuse issues' International freelance sport journalist Lungani Zama reflects on CSA's instructing players to take the knee on match day. 27 October 2021 7:23 AM
'Historic' agreement signed to include unions in modernising SA mining sector 'If we don't modernise, jobs will be lost.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Sietse van der Woude from Minerals Council SA. 26 October 2021 9:04 PM
View all Politics
ANC demands answers from Gordhan & De Ruyter over load shedding Eskom implemented stage 4 load shedding at noon after more generating units broke down. 27 October 2021 3:14 PM
'Sarb's conduct is atrocious!' - Pityana on being blocked from Absa post Executive Sipho Pityana is going to court after the Reserve Bank regulator's decision. He explains his argument on The Money Show 26 October 2021 8:32 PM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Putting the flame out: Nando's cuts ties with Cliff's show after racist incident Nando's posted a statement on Saturday following outrage from the public over an interview hosted by Gareth Cliff on his show. 23 October 2021 4:09 PM
I wouldn't have discovered broadcasting at Tuks if I studied law at Wits - Anele AneleAndTheClub's host Anele Mdoda discusses some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 22 October 2021 3:00 PM
View all Lifestyle
Epic week in the Cape as cyclists conquer the gruelling eight-day Absa Cape Epic Another gruelling edition of the globally recognised endurance mountain bike race should see its popularity only increase further. 27 October 2021 7:45 AM
PROTEAS TAKE THE KNEE: 'It is a dangerous precedent to force such a stance' The Star cricket writer Stuart Hess says for Cricket South Africa to order players to take the knee in the middle of a tournament... 26 October 2021 2:38 PM
Company founding principles are what keep me doing Cape Epic - Mr Price chair The Money Show chats to Nigel Payne (Chairperson, Mr Price Group and Vukile Property Fund) during his 7th Absa Cape Epic race. 20 October 2021 8:04 PM
View all Sport
Daughter going live on Instagram while mom is in shower goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:41 AM
Muay Thai expert puts guy in choke hold after he sexually harasses her in train Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 October 2021 8:31 AM
Daughter slammed for posting disrespectful selfie at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 October 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
South Africa removed from UK travel red list: 'Huge congratulations to Team SA' Bruce Whitfield interviews TBCSA CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa and Flight Centre Travel Group's Andrew Stark. 7 October 2021 9:08 PM
View all World
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'eSwatini is on a brink of something dramatic in our history' People's United Democratic Movement secretary-general Wandile Dludlu says the monarch is using the Suppression of Terrorism Act of... 22 October 2021 8:20 AM
The Connected Experience: How tech is making the world a better place The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 21 October 2021 11:57 AM
View all Africa
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
Why investing for your kids and grandkids is different to investing for yourself Personal finance guru Warren Ingram (Galileo Capital) has invaluable advice on investing for future generations on The Money Show 21 October 2021 8:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana, former president of Business Unity SA on his claims that Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority blocked his nomination to become Absa's chairperson. James Formby, Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank discusses why the SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan. Then in our Investment School,  Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss explains personal share portfolio using your retirement funds


More episodes from The Money Show

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Another hefty petrol price increase is on the cards for SA motorist

18 October 2021 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the Automobile Association’s warning on the increase of petrol price in the coming days. Lings explains how this increase will trickle into other parts of the economy. Jerome Brink, director in the tax & exchange control practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr decodes what SARS and Spur are fighting about. And on Other People’s Money, Stuart Theobald, co-founder & executive chairman at Intellidex discusses his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa’s Cape Epic 2021 and the growing culture of cycling

15 October 2021 7:05 PM

Michael Flinn, managing director of Absa's Cape Epic discusses what participants and viewers can expect from this year’s race. Andrew McLean, cycling expert and founder at Cycle Lab reflects on the growing cycling culture in SA. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Long4Life continues to focus on sales growth, even as CEO considers a different role

14 October 2021 8:18 PM

Bruce Whitfield speaks to the CEO of Long4Life Brian Joffe about his decision to step down as the head of the company to take a position as chair of the same company. Joffe also speaks about the company receiving an unsolicited express of interest in all of its shares. Terry Gale, chairman of Exporters Club Western Cape explains what is causing the global supply crisis. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital discusses the importance of knowing the risk of your investments. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NO REPRIEVE: Stage 4 blackouts to start soon until tomorrow morning

Local

TEMBISA DECUPLETS: Independent Media says eight of the 10 babies survived

Local

Health workers to receive COVID-19 booster shots

Local

EWN Highlights

DBE: No incidents reported at exam venues on day 1

27 October 2021 7:10 PM

Some voters now reluctant to head to the polls because of load shedding

27 October 2021 6:41 PM

WATCH LIVE: Gordhan & De Ruyter give update on load shedding

27 October 2021 6:32 PM

