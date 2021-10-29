Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Latest Local
Day two of special votes underway across the country Stations for special votes are open until 5 pm on Sunday, while the rest of the country will get a chance to make their mark on Mo... 31 October 2021 10:12 AM
Why you shouldn't blow the pension claim from your 'ex' Certified financial planner talks about how withdrawal from pension funds are taxed. 31 October 2021 9:46 AM
What to do when you encounter a snake Johan Marais from the African Snakebite Institute says a lot of people do not understand the behaviour of snakes. 31 October 2021 7:54 AM
Polls open ahead of local government elections for special votes Voting stations will be open from 8am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday. 30 October 2021 9:27 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Explainer: How to vote, how many ballots and what you can expect Daily Maverick elections analyst Wayne Sussman says you can spoil your vote, rather participate in the democratic process than not... 29 October 2021 1:17 PM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
Running dry: Savanna making a plan amid doubled demand, glass shortage Bruce Whitfield talks to Distell Marketing Director, Natasha Maharaj, about the reasons for the current shortage of Savanna Cider.... 28 October 2021 8:21 PM
Ideas for keeping children busy with water Human Potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on specific toys that will keep kids busy with water this summer. 30 October 2021 9:13 AM
What are clear signs of burnout and how do they manifest? Weekend Breakfast host Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Industrial-Organisational psychologist Kyle Block on the effects of burnout. 30 October 2021 7:37 AM
Some failures show us that some things are not for us - Rolene Strauss Former MissSA and Miss World Rolene Strauss reveals some of her failures on The Upside of Failure on the Azania Mosaka Show. 29 October 2021 3:00 PM
Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions Sundowns beat a determined Cape Town City 3-2 on penalties after sudden death. 31 October 2021 10:31 AM
Proteas beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets securing second win in T20 Cricket World Cup Next up the South Africans play Bangladesh on Tuesday, 2 November at midday. 30 October 2021 4:32 PM
De Kock apologises for not following Cricket SA directive to take the knee The wicketkeeper says he understands the importance of standing against racism and the responsibility of the players setting an ex... 28 October 2021 9:55 AM
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield wins big at Sanlam Awards of Excellence Bruce won the coveted Broadcast Audio award at a socially distanced gala event last night at The Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arc... 29 October 2021 4:03 PM
Instrumental music can convey a deeper meaning than words - Wouter Kellerman The musician told Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged that he and David Arkenstone produced their album in extremely different time zon... 29 October 2021 3:16 PM
Mark Zuckerberg explains why Facebook is rebranding to Meta Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 29 October 2021 8:54 AM
COP26: 'SA should make commitments and access huge green funding opportunities' 'It's essential that the SA delegation presents a unified position at COP26.' Bruce Whitfield interviews RMB CEO James Formby. 26 October 2021 6:57 PM
SA's pension system ranked 31st out of 43 countries - what does that mean? Bruce Whitfield discusses the 2021 Global Pension Index Report with Alexander Forbes' Vickie Lange. 21 October 2021 8:23 PM
Your money can benefit South African small businesses Investing in small businesses instead of big companies might be a worthy gamble, but it’s the initial hurdles that are often too m... 15 October 2021 8:06 AM
South Africa ranks very low in climate change literacy - Survey African Climate and Development Initiative Postdoctoral research fellow Nicholas Simpson unpacks climate change survey findings. 29 October 2021 4:31 PM
Truck drivers queue for days as cash fee system launched at Beitbridge border 'There's a perpetual crisis... now we're coming up to Christmas.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of Africa At Work. 27 October 2021 8:01 PM
Sudan coup: 'People have taken to streets to defend their revolution' Institute for Security Studies senior analyst Andy Atta-Asamoah gives an update on what is happening in the East African country. 26 October 2021 7:54 AM
'I had to call my bank to cancel huge credit limit increase - I don't want it!' On The Money Show, consumer ninja Wendy Knowler finds out why your credit card limit can be increased without your consent. 28 October 2021 7:39 PM
Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King. 25 October 2021 7:44 PM
Why City Power changed its tune about load shedding after meeting with Eskom The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews James Brent Styan, author of Blackout: The Eskom Crisis. 25 October 2021 6:53 PM
The Money Show
Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

Eskom fighting the dark and managing irate consumers (ahead of local elections)

29 October 2021 7:10 PM

André de Ruyter, CEO at Eskom explains factors that led to load-shedding this week and the future of the national grid.  Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB on the weak performance of the rand. For Friday File, Karin Rae Matthee, founder of Dear Rae - a jewellery making company - joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about what inspires her designs.


Producer inflation jumped to 7.8% y/y in September from 7.2 % the largest annual rise since Feb 2016

28 October 2021 8:16 PM

Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, explains factors that led to the steep increase in producer inflation. Then, EOH’s Stephen van Coller on their financial results. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to know if you have shock absorbers in your investments 

Famous Brands' group revenue rose 50% to R3bn year on year to end-August, but remains 22% down from before Covid-19

27 October 2021 8:19 PM

Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.

Sipho Pityana: Why I am suing the bank regulator

26 October 2021 8:15 PM

Sipho Pityana, former president of Business Unity SA on his claims that Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority blocked his nomination to become Absa's chairperson. James Formby, Chief Executive Officer at Rand Merchant Bank discusses why the SA delegation needs a detailed COP26 plan. Then in our Investment School,  Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss explains personal share portfolio using your retirement funds

Blue Train is back on track

26 October 2021 3:23 PM
This is why coal companies are partnering and committing to producer green energy for power utility, Eskom. Aspen doubles up with a new anaesthetic manufacturing and J&J vaccine line Gqeberha.

25 October 2021 8:16 PM

Coal miners and suppliers to Eskom (Exxaro, Seriti) commit to solar projects in partnership with the power utility and Aspen opened the southern hemisphere’s largest general anaesthetics manufacturing plant. Themba Godi , Former Chairperson at Scopa’s  share his views and philosophy toward investing and saving money 

How problems at Transnet are costing SA's coal exporters billions

22 October 2021 7:23 PM

Mike Schussler, chief economist, and founder at Economists.co.za on how inefficiencies at Transnet's ports and rails are affecting the country’s coal exports. Keet Van Zy, founding partner at VC firm and Knife Capital on the meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa had with SA entrepreneurs to hear how they can be best supported. For Friday File, Norman Meyer, co-founder at Meyer Von Wielligh on their bespoke furniture inspired by nature.

The Competition Commission to look at why certain online shops are dominating the e-commerce market

21 October 2021 8:15 PM

James Hodge, chief economist at Competition Commission explains why they are planning to probe the e-commerce market in the country.  Dr Eric Levenstein, director at Werksmans Attorneys on SA’s business rescue system being recognised by a US Court as a viable working system. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses how you should invest for your children and grandchildren

Pick n Pay records a gross profit decreased 3.4% to R8.4 billion, with the gross profit margin lower at 18.2% of turnover as a result of the July unrest

20 October 2021 8:10 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Pieter Boone, CEO of Pick n Pay about his appointment as the leader of the company and the supermarket's financial results. Ettienne le Roux, chief economist at RMB discusses concerns of inflation after annual consumer price inflation rose to 5% in September up from 4.9%.  Then, Paul Hanratty, Group Chief Executive Officer at Sanlam is the Shapeshifter for this week. 

ACSA records a profit loss of R2,6-billion in the 2020/21 financial year, resulting in the second loss in the company’s 28-year history.

19 October 2021 8:17 PM

Mpumi Mpofu, chief executive officer at Airports Company of South Africa on the company’s financial results. Gordon Angus, executive director at the SA engineers and founders' association on how previous wage negotiations in the steel and engineering sector have resulted in job losses in the industry. And Pieter Hundersmarck, fund Manager at Flagship Asset Management looks at five things investors need to watch out for when investing in emerging markets. 

Sundowns crowned MTN-8 champions

Sport

Day two of special votes underway across the country

Local

What to do when you encounter a snake

Local

Mswati 'doesn't care': Discontent simmers in Eswatini its monarchy bans protests

31 October 2021 12:32 PM

All Nation Band gives Ramaphosa's Ivory Park election rally a musical boost

31 October 2021 12:11 PM

Spectacular goalkeeping by Oyango gives Sundowns spectators MTN8 win to remember

31 October 2021 10:11 AM

