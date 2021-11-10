Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

Alex Parker, motor industry journalist on why the biggest car manufacturers did not back up the COP26 agreement to reduce new car emissions by 2040. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom on the company paying R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt. And Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec is The Money Show’s Shapeshifter for the week.
Outgoing Group CEO at Telkom Sipho Maseko speaks on the company's results. Maseko also denied news reports that there is a deal on the table for MTN to acquire the business. SMEs laments how load-shedding has affected their enterprises. In our Investment School, Tracy Davies Director at Just Share explains shareholder rights.
Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the department of electrical and electronic engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains why the power grid is so vulnerable. The "Procurement mafia" earmarks Gold Fields's new solar power station project. Kim Engelbrecht, South African Actress on money and her career.
CEO at Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach discusses their study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and why it's concerning that the country will not reach their vaccination target by the end of the year. Rachel Kolisi, co-founder at Kolisi Foundation on thinking of new ways to ensure philanthropy serves the larger population. For Friday File, Mike Ratcliffe co-founder and managing partner at Vilafonté discusses their fancy wines.
Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem pharmacies on the company's financial results for the six months ending in August 2021 and their expansion plans. As the countdown to the local election results continues, experts analyse how the polling went. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank’s CEO is the Shapeshifter of the week.
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the increase in petrol prices and factors that led to it. Melissa Fourie, executive director at the Centre for Environmental Rights on Cyril Ramaphosa's major green finance deal at COP26. And in investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains investment time horizons.
Political analysts analyse the first days of local municipal elections for 2021. Portia Derby, Transnet's CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's financial results. Transnet's recorded a R8.4bn loss compared toto a R7.9bn profit previously. Stephen van Coller, EOH CEO talks about his philosophy towards saving and investing.
André de Ruyter, CEO at Eskom explains factors that led to load-shedding this week and the future of the national grid. Matete Thulare, Head of FX Execution at RMB on the weak performance of the rand. For Friday File, Karin Rae Matthee, founder of Dear Rae - a jewellery making company - joined Bruce Whitfield to talk about what inspires her designs.
Patrick Kelly, chief director for Price Statistics at Stats SA, explains factors that led to the steep increase in producer inflation. Then, EOH's Stephen van Coller on their financial results. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to know if you have shock absorbers in your investments
Darren Hele, CEO of Famous Brands on load-shedding and their improving financial results.Natasha Maharaj, marketing director for Distell discusses what led to the shortages of Savanna ciders. Then president of Ford Motoring Company of SA Neale Hill is this week's Shapeshifter.