Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020 Bongani Bingwa 1500 x 1500 2020
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Sasria hit with claims of R32 billion from July unrest, R12 bn already paid out 'It's been a painful experience to see the reserves wiped out.' The Money Show interviews Sasria MD Cedric Masondo. 16 November 2021 8:39 PM
'In the middle of a crisis, holes emerge in outdated national electricity plan!' Bruce Whitfield talks to expert Chris Yelland as a new study shows up the flaws in SA's Integrated Resource Plan for electricity. 16 November 2021 8:12 PM
Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal' Bruce Whitfield interviews amaBhungane's Sam Sole after High Court ruling that Sars must grant access to Jacob Zuma's tax records. 16 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Local
President Ramaphosa declares mourning period in honour of FW de Klerk The FW de Klerk Foundation has announced that the cremation and funeral will take place in a private ceremony for family members o... 16 November 2021 1:28 PM
Coalition negotiations: EFF will not support candidates put forward by ANC Eyewitness News reporter Theto Mahlakoana reflects on the coalition briefings held by different political parties. 16 November 2021 12:43 PM
We didn't write letter to Ramaphosa over R1m Digital Vibes payout to Diko - SIU Spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the matter is still under investigation and the agency hasn't written a letter to the president. 16 November 2021 8:20 AM
View all Politics
WeBuyCars, taxi financing get Transaction Capital back to pre-pandemic earnings Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO David Hurwitz about Transaction Capital's year-end results. 16 November 2021 9:12 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 15 November 2021 7:35 PM
Fertiliser crisis – expect spiralling food prices The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Maree, Head of Information and Marketing at FNB Agribusiness. 15 November 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins We bid farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins the 702 family. 16 November 2021 2:55 PM
Returning to the office and the dread of social closeness after a long isolation Clinical psychologist Khosi Jiyane offers insights and tips on how to deal with returning to work after the pandemic. 14 November 2021 9:58 AM
'We'd rather be putting all our capital into new stores than backup power!' Bruce Whitfield interviews vida e caffè CEO Darren Levy and small business owners about surviving amid relentless load shedding. 11 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mapimpi brace gives Boks win against Scotland Even though the home side conceded numerous penalties, the final score was 30 - 15 to the Boks. 13 November 2021 6:12 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns and long-serving captain Hlompho Kekana part ways The Zebediela-born midfielder had a distinguished career over 10 years with the club, playing more than 350 matches. 11 November 2021 2:49 PM
Amakhosi ajabulile after Keagan Dolly’s brace against Orlando Pirates Keagan Dolly scored a brace to help Kaizer Chiefs move fifth on the log. 6 November 2021 7:58 PM
View all Sport
Bride regrets sharing her wedding dress before wedding day Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
[VIDEO] Ipid probing case after police shoot man in Muldersdrift lodge Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 November 2021 8:43 AM
Our three failed albums taught us patience - Mafikizolo Mafikizolo duo Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza tell Azania Mosaka about their upside of failure. 15 November 2021 2:37 PM
View all Entertainment
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
Could sustainable energy reduce climate crisis and boost inclusive growth? Africa must be cautious in how it tackles the triple threat of climate change, inequality and post-pandemic economic recovery. 8 November 2021 6:03 PM
View all World
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Can Africa capitalise on its renewable resources to avoid an energy crisis? Africa has an abundance of minerals and alternative energy resources spread across the continent, but are they being extracted and... 12 November 2021 3:07 PM
What the COP26 climate finance deal could mean for Africa What could the deals and agreements at the Climate Change Conference (COP26) mean for Africa... and are they all a good thing? 11 November 2021 8:08 AM
View all Africa
'MTBPS should provide hints on social grant plans, public sector wages' Peter Worthington (Absa) discusses to what extent the Finance Minister can address SA's challenges in his 'mini budget'. 10 November 2021 9:01 PM
[WATCH] 'Sorry, Proudly South African - we're not proud of that advert at all!' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield and branding expert Andy Rice discuss Proudly SA's unfortunately 'long and dreary' TV ad. 9 November 2021 8:44 PM
What happens to South Africa if the Eskom grid collapses? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering (SU). 9 November 2021 11:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

16 November 2021 8:16 PM

Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.


More episodes from The Money Show

Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

15 November 2021 8:17 PM

Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeown

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply

12 November 2021 7:11 PM

Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin products

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Review of Finance Minister Enoch Gondongwana’s first ever mini budget speech

11 November 2021 8:16 PM

Dondo Mogajane, director general at National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter commissioner at South African Revenue Service talk about the health of the fiscus after Finance Minister, Enoch Gondongwana delivered his mid-term budget speech.  On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on retirement planning.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Four of world’s five largest vehicle makers fail to back COP26 emissions agreement

10 November 2021 8:17 PM

Alex Parker, motor industry journalist on why the biggest car manufacturers did not back up the COP26 agreement to reduce new car emissions by 2040. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom on the company paying R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt. And Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec is The Money Show’s Shapeshifter for the week. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Telkom weighs strategic options for underperforming BCX

9 November 2021 8:19 PM

Outgoing Group CEO at Telkom Sipho Maseko speaks on the company's results. Maseko also denied news reports that there is a deal on the table for MTN to acquire the business. SMEs laments how load-shedding has affected their enterprises. In our Investment School, Tracy Davies Director at Just Share explains shareholder rights.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What happens if the Eskom grid collapses?

8 November 2021 8:16 PM

Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the department of electrical and electronic engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains why the power grid is so vulnerable. The “Procurement mafia" earmarks Gold Fields’s new solar power station project. Kim Engelbrecht, South African Actress on money and her career.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery study finds that government will not reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the adult population by the end of the year

5 November 2021 7:07 PM

CEO at Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach discusses their study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and why it's concerning that the country will not reach their vaccination target by the end of the year. Rachel Kolisi, co-founder at Kolisi Foundation on thinking of new ways to ensure philanthropy serves the larger population. For Friday File, Mike Ratcliffe co-founder and managing partner at Vilafonté discusses their fancy wines.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Dis-Chem resumes interim dividend

3 November 2021 8:17 PM

 

Rui Morais, CEO of Dis-Chem pharmacies on the company's financial results for the six months ending in August 2021 and their expansion plans. As the countdown to the local election results continues, experts analyse how the polling went. Hylton Kallner, Discovery Bank’s CEO is the Shapeshifter of the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Petrol inflation jumps to 33.9% year-on-year

2 November 2021 8:21 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib talks about the increase in petrol prices and factors that led to it. Melissa Fourie, executive director at the Centre for Environmental Rights on Cyril Ramaphosa’s major green finance deal at COP26. And in investment school, Mduduzi Luthuli,  co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains investment time horizons.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Zuma tax ruling: 'Don't expect to see his records soon, Sars likely to appeal'

Business Local Politics

702 says farewell to Azania Mosaka as Relebogile Mabotja joins

Lifestyle Local Entertainment

PASOP: Eskom says power system is severely constrained

Local

EWN Highlights

SA records 273 new COVID infections, 15 more fatalities

17 November 2021 6:33 AM

Biden clarifies remark about 'independent' Taiwan

17 November 2021 6:23 AM

Pfizer strikes global licensing deal for COVID pill

17 November 2021 6:19 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA