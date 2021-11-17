Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a dividend

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.
Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB’s MPC’s decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company’s executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin productsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Dondo Mogajane, director general at National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter commissioner at South African Revenue Service talk about the health of the fiscus after Finance Minister, Enoch Gondongwana delivered his mid-term budget speech. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on retirement planning.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Alex Parker, motor industry journalist on why the biggest car manufacturers did not back up the COP26 agreement to reduce new car emissions by 2040. Shameel Joosub, Group CEO at Vodacom on the company paying R41 billion for a stake in Vodafone Egypt. And Gerrie Fourie, CEO at Capitec is The Money Show’s Shapeshifter for the week.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Outgoing Group CEO at Telkom Sipho Maseko speaks on the company's results. Maseko also denied news reports that there is a deal on the table for MTN to acquire the business. SMEs laments how load-shedding has affected their enterprises. In our Investment School, Tracy Davies Director at Just Share explains shareholder rights.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the department of electrical and electronic engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains why the power grid is so vulnerable. The “Procurement mafia" earmarks Gold Fields’s new solar power station project. Kim Engelbrecht, South African Actress on money and her career.LISTEN TO PODCAST
CEO at Discovery Health Dr Ryan Noach discusses their study on the efficacy of the Pfizer vaccine and why it's concerning that the country will not reach their vaccination target by the end of the year. Rachel Kolisi, co-founder at Kolisi Foundation on thinking of new ways to ensure philanthropy serves the larger population. For Friday File, Mike Ratcliffe co-founder and managing partner at Vilafonté discusses their fancy wines.LISTEN TO PODCAST