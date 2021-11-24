Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates. Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.
Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19's effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country's fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash
Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry's interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government's red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.
Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future
Andre De Ruyter, Eskom's group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company's woes and evidence of sabotage. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands' CEO analyses the company's full year earnings and share his view of the sector's growth in a lacklustre economy.
Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB's MPC's decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company's executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions.
Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company's financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.
Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma's tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.
Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, 'Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most' by Greg McKeown
Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin products