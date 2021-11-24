Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:10
EWN:Black Friday sales kick off the holiday shopping season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dominic Majola, EWN Reporter.
Today at 15:16
Massmart workers affiliated with Saccawu march for better salaries and a change in working conditions
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Cyril Dibakwane, Regional Secretary of Nothern Region of SACCAWU
Today at 15:20
Pay for e-tolls whether they are scrapped or not:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wayne Duvenage- OUTA CEO
Today at 15:50
UK's travel ban impacts businesses and travellers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Otto De Vries - CEO at Association Of Southern African Travel Agents (Asata)
Today at 16:10
SAMRC warns of more Covid -19 mRNA in wastewater
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Renée Street, Specialist scientist at the Environment & Health Research Unit of the South African
Today at 16:20
FEDHASA on UK travel ban & impact on SA's hospitality & tourism sectors ahead of festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Rosemary Anderson - Chairperson at FEDHASA
Today at 16:50
EWN: July Unrest : KZN govt was not warned of July unrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nhlanhla Mabaso, EWN KZN Correspondent.
Today at 17:10
DA outline governance plans for the next 5 years
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siviwe Gwarube
Today at 17:20
Possible flooding in Gauteng
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
William Ntladi, Ekurhuleni Emergency services spokesperson
Today at 18:09
Sun International - still upbeat about festive season bookings despite UK red list
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Anthony Leeming - CEO at Sun International Group
Today at 18:13
Veldskoen's Giiving Friday
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Dreyer - CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andrew Bryson - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out' Professor Alex Van Den Heever says the decision was expected as there is little known about this new COVID-19 variant. 26 November 2021 1:51 PM
Ramaphosa to meet NCCC over new COVID variant, spike in cases Scientists have expressed concern about the new variant and are working to understand its potential implications. 26 November 2021 1:11 PM
'Discovery of COVID-19 variant highlights importance of vaccines' KZN Research Innovation Infectious disease specialist Dr Richards Lessells gives more insight on the new variant. 26 November 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
View all Politics
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
View all Business
Tsogo Sun Hotels booking more guests, but still below 50% of pre-Covid occupancy The Money Show interviews Chris du Toit (CEO, Tsogo Sun Gaming) about the hotel group's half-year results. 25 November 2021 6:53 PM
How long does a municipality legally have to provide rates clearance figures? A property specialist talks about the worrying trend of municipalities not providing homeowners with rates clearance figures on ti... 25 November 2021 4:33 PM
'It's not very easy to write about yourself': Dan Moyane on his memoir Dan Moyane was meant to be on the fateful aeroplane that was carrying former Mozambique president Samora Machel, which was shot do... 25 November 2021 2:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
[WATCH] Bride dancing with mannequin after groom falls ill goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 November 2021 8:43 AM
View all Entertainment
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
View all World
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
View all Africa
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn't Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews "Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't" by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Money Show
Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank's chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey's currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week's shapeshifter.


We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19's effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country's fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

The supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally

22 November 2021 8:23 PM

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

Eskom reports acts of sabotage. Tiger Brands sees full year earnings down by 6%

19 November 2021 7:17 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s woes and evidence of sabotage.  Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO analyses the company’s full year earnings and share his view of the sector’s growth in a lacklustre economy. 

SA's central bank forced to increase the repo by 0.25 basis points to 3.75% due to high inflation

18 November 2021 8:18 PM

Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB’s MPC’s decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company’s executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions. 

Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a dividend

17 November 2021 8:18 PM

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.

Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

16 November 2021 8:16 PM

Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.

Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

15 November 2021 8:17 PM

Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeown

Why retailers like Shoprite are building their own renewable power supply

12 November 2021 7:11 PM

Martin Kingston, leader of the economic intervention work group at Business for South Africa on the sector's preparation for COVID19's fourth wave. As the country continues to battle with load-shedding, big retailers such as Shoprite have responded by using renewable energy to power their businesses. Sanjeev Raghubir, sustainability manager at Shoprite Group discusses how they aim to electrify 25% of their operations with renewable energy. For Friday File, Monique Spaltman , formulation specialist at Lulu & Marula discusses their natural and ethically skin products

'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

Local

'Consumers be mindful of misleading tactics by retailers on Black Friday'

Local

'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant

Business

Mbalula: Economic regulation of Transport Bill will transform the industry

26 November 2021 2:56 PM

Pandor hopes to meet with British counterpart to discuss travel restriction

26 November 2021 2:17 PM

Correctional services operations lay down the law in prisons

26 November 2021 2:13 PM

