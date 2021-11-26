SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

Streaming issues? Report here
702 Music with Nonn Botha
14:30 - 18:00
Is technology your child's friend or foe? Human potential and parenting expert Nikki Bush weighs in on attention snatchers in children. 27 November 2021 9:13 AM
WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern” President Cyril Ramaphosa will now be meeting with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Saturday to discuss these developme... 27 November 2021 8:27 AM
How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays Nutritional therapist Nicci Robertson weighs in on how one can deal with eating disorders during the festive season. 27 November 2021 8:25 AM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 26 November 2021 1:32 PM
GBVF Fund rings JSE trading bell to mark start of 16 Days of Activism campaign Ray White discusses the role of corporate SA in fighting GBV with panelist and British High Commissioner Antony Phillipson. 25 November 2021 7:46 PM
Malema: We voted against the ANC because SA has rejected the party This includes land expropriation without compensation within six months and the creation of state bank in 12 months. 25 November 2021 2:29 PM
'I think they've conceded they can't enforce it,' says Wayne Duvenage on e-tolls Will the controversial e-tolls finally be scrapped or not? 26 November 2021 3:45 PM
'It's devastating news': Tourism sector worried about new COVID-19 variant Will more businesses and jobs be lost as a result of the newly-detected COVID-19 variant recently found in South Africa? 26 November 2021 11:16 AM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
Riaad Moosa talks about balancing life: 'Failure is a natural part of learning' South Africa's most famous medicine man-turned-comedian, is back with a New Material, the follow-up to his popular debut film, Mat... 26 November 2021 3:32 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
These are conditions under which Bafana can replay the match or replace Ghana Refereeing expert Ace Ncobo says if the Ghana Football Association is found to have been complicit in whatever induced the referee... 23 November 2021 2:02 PM
Last minute check list for 947 Ride Joburg cyclists Avid Cyclist, Spinning Instructor & Co-founder of Stop Killing Cyclists SA group Daryl Mendes gives tips on what to check before t... 20 November 2021 9:32 AM
Of the 33 incorrect decisions, 30 went against Bafana Bafana - Ace Ncobo John Perlman speaks to former Premier Soccer Leaguer referee Ace Ncobo about a report that contains 71 major decisions that were m... 17 November 2021 5:23 PM
Enjoy a magical experience at Mzansi Ballet Christmas Show South African Mzansi Ballet CEO Dirk Badenhorst says they don't know when and if the theatres will happen ongoingly into and beyon... 26 November 2021 5:12 PM
[WATCH] Lovely rendition of Adele's Easy on Me by little boy goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Boss leaving note that employers mustn't charge phones at work goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2021 8:17 AM
Designing a future that brings society closer together The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 18 November 2021 11:58 AM
Why the implementation of ESG policies is top of mind for asset investors How important is ESG in the investor community? According to Fatima Vawda, ESG is a number one priority, both in SA and abroad. 17 November 2021 10:28 AM
Society and the investor can both benefit as a result of impact investing Why is impact investing important? Aunnie Patton Power says it brings a multitude of benefits to society and the investor. 15 November 2021 10:28 AM
Electric Vehicles are dictating what the future of mobility will look like Clement Manyathela speaks to the Head of BMW Product Management, Dieter Herbst about innovative designs for future models of cars. 26 November 2021 5:44 PM
The future is electric, but is South Africa ready for electric cars? Clement Manyathela speaks to Deena Govender, BMW Group South Africa & Sub-Saharan Africa, Group Communications & Political Affairs 26 November 2021 1:49 PM
Disruptive times call for a fast, flexible SME funding platform Old Mutual has partnered with the best funders in SA to bring SMEs an innovative online funding platform called SMEgo. 18 November 2021 12:28 PM
Major rebrand for Caltex service stations as they turn Astron-orange and purple It's a courageous move to do a proper, and very costly, rebranding job says advertising expert Andy Rice on The Money Show. 25 November 2021 9:14 PM
Local fragrance company challenges designer perfume brands and their high prices Branding expert Andy Rice talks to Bruce Whitfield about the Fine Fragrance Collection's big-budget full-page newspaper spread. 24 November 2021 9:16 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero. 22 November 2021 7:49 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

26 November 2021 7:10 PM

Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of  Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – “Giving Friday with Veldskoens”


We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

The supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally

22 November 2021 8:23 PM

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

Eskom reports acts of sabotage. Tiger Brands sees full year earnings down by 6%

19 November 2021 7:17 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s woes and evidence of sabotage.  Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO analyses the company’s full year earnings and share his view of the sector’s growth in a lacklustre economy. 

SA's central bank forced to increase the repo by 0.25 basis points to 3.75% due to high inflation

18 November 2021 8:18 PM

Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB’s MPC’s decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company’s executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions. 

Spar Group full year earnings up by 5.5% and declares a dividend

17 November 2021 8:18 PM

Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.

Investigative Journalist granted permission former president J Zuma's tax records

16 November 2021 8:16 PM

Sam Sole, managing partner at amaBhungane discusses their win at the Pretoria High Court - this is after it ordered South African Revenue Service to provide former President Jacob Zuma’s tax records to them and the Financial Mail within 10 days, as his tax records are a matter of public interest. Then executives at NinetyOne asset and Transactional Capital talk about their financial results. And in investment school, Hywel George, director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group explains how to factor global events to your investing.

Heineken pays up nearly R40bn for the maker of Amarula, Klipdrft and Savannah - Distell

15 November 2021 8:17 PM

Richard Rushton, group CEO at Distell discusses their merger with European brewer Heineken. Dawie Maree, head of information and marketing at FNB Agribusiness on how the increase in the cost of ammonia will affect prices of food. Ian Mann, regular book reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants reviews, ‘Effortless: Make It Easier to Do What Matters Most’ by Greg McKeown

Losing weight can help in reversing diabetes

Local

How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays

Local

WHO says COVID-19 strain discovered in SA is a “variant of concern”

Local

SA govt complained it's being 'punished' for detecting Omicron COVID-19 variant

27 November 2021 2:23 PM

WC residents urged to vaccinate ahead of festive season

27 November 2021 1:48 PM

Work on CT railway delayed, Prasa granted extension to relocate residents

27 November 2021 1:34 PM

