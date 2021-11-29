Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 10:35
African personality and identity - Is there such a thing as an African personality?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sduduzo Mncwabe, Clinical psychologist and author
Today at 11:05
Sex focus - Consummating one’s relationship
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Mpume Zenda OB Gynae Sexologist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - African Jacquard
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Christine Daron - Founder & Creative Director
Latest Local
[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2021 8:56 AM
Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated Chairperson of Gauteng premier’s advisory committee on Covid-19 Dr Mary Kawonga says they are still analysing the data but more yo... 3 December 2021 8:37 AM
Deadline looms for SANDF to return Cuba's Covid-19 drug SANDF head of communications and spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini says the matter is before Parliament's portfolio committee. 3 December 2021 7:47 AM
View all Local
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
View all Politics
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
View all Business
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone Dec fixtures after 31 positive COVID cases In a statement, the Soweto side confirmed 31 positive cases at the club. 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Sundowns hold on to DStv Premiership lead by beating Sekhukhune 2-0 It took two goals from each half to see a 10-men Downs squad return to its winning ways. 27 November 2021 8:20 PM
View all Sport
WATCH: Bride passes out, vomits and gets pooped on during wedding goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 December 2021 9:20 AM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
Zakes Bantwini: Music is a feeling, not a language In this episode of Hanging Out with Clement, musician and businessman Zakes Bantwini talks about his music journey and the hit sin... 2 December 2021 11:37 AM
View all Entertainment
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
View all World
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
View all Africa
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
Fear mongering is threatening livelihoods - Marc Waschsberger (The Capital) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 29 November 2021 6:59 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 8:13 PM

Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.  


More episodes from The Money Show

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 8:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane’s latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa’s roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

1 December 2021 8:18 PM

Expects zoom in on South Africa’s inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

30 November 2021 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

26 November 2021 7:10 PM

Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of  Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – “Giving Friday with Veldskoens”

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally

22 November 2021 8:23 PM

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reports acts of sabotage. Tiger Brands sees full year earnings down by 6%

19 November 2021 7:17 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s woes and evidence of sabotage.  Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO analyses the company’s full year earnings and share his view of the sector’s growth in a lacklustre economy. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[WATCH] 'You raped me Jub Jub,' Amanda du Pont shares emotional video

Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 11,535 new cases and 44 deaths

Local

Gauteng Health urges young people to get vaccinated

Local

Kaizer Chiefs ask PSL to postpone Dec fixtures after 31 positive COVID cases

3 December 2021 10:25 AM

Shell seismic survey to go ahead after court dismisses interdict application

3 December 2021 10:07 AM

Police Minister Cele expected to testify at SAHRC hearing into July unrest

3 December 2021 9:39 AM

