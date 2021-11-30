Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments
Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – “Giving Friday with Veldskoens”LISTEN TO PODCAST
Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cashLISTEN TO PODCAST
Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates. Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our FutureLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andre De Ruyter, Eskom’s group CEO takes Bruce Whitfield through the company’s woes and evidence of sabotage. Noel Doyle, Tiger Brands’ CEO analyses the company’s full year earnings and share his view of the sector’s growth in a lacklustre economy.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Thabi Leoka, economist discusses SARB’s MPC’s decision to increase the repo rate amid rising inflation. Bruce Whitfield goes through financial results of Investec and Life Healthcare with the company’s executive. On personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on ignoring the headlines when you make investment decisions.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Brett Botten, CEO at Spar Group on the company’s financial results. Nick Wilkinson, Chairman of SA Olive discusses the story of the South African olive industry. Consumer Ninja Wendy Knowler explains a puzzling case of Capitec's long queues. Charlie Wright, co-founder at Clean my Bed, is our Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST