Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

Expects zoom in on South Africa’s inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.
Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence share tips on how consumers should handle a Standard Bank and Lightstone data breach on their property site. Francoise Huang , Economist for Asia Pacific at Euler Hermes take Africa Melane through the company’s report on Supply chain disruptionsLISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytic, discusses the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation for the SA’s economy. John Loos, property economist at FNB on Evergrande’s failure to meet interest payments to international investors. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether the events of the past two years were unique and new. And what can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years aheadLISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders on why getting rid of old power stations can solve South Africa’s electricity crisis. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist on the capability of the National Prosecuting Authority to handle old and new cases. Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is our shapeshifter for the week.
Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank, discusses Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings’s investment in the company. Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the contraction of SA’s GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Then in Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why no financial or investment plan can make you wealthy without mastering your financial behaviourLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA’s record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People’s Money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African JacquardLISTEN TO PODCAST
Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane’s latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa’s roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy sharesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.LISTEN TO PODCAST