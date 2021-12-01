Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof' Ward councillor Brenda Dammie says a contractor installed prepaid meters in 2016 and left the work unfinished, while community lea... 10 December 2021 5:36 PM
'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it' Father A Nation CEO Craig Wilkinson says if you increase law enforcement but don't change values and how men behave it's not gonna... 10 December 2021 1:48 PM
Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise' Clement Manyathela interviews playwright and novelist Damon Galgut on his latest accolade. 10 December 2021 11:30 AM
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon' The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travel 9 December 2021 7:29 PM
IMF warns govt is taking too long to implement structural reforms (what's new) It's a fair warning repeated over and over by local economists says ETM Analytics' George Glynos on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 6:57 PM
Health and education get bigger slice as Gauteng budget receives a boost Eyewitness News reporter Kgomotso Modise says MEC Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko has adjusted the provincial budget upwards by R7-billion. 9 December 2021 4:55 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Netcare CEO Dr Richard Friedland. 9 December 2021 10:40 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author. 9 December 2021 11:31 AM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don’t pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Kaizer Chiefs unable to travel for Golden Arrows clash amid rising COVID numbers In a statement released on Tuesday, the Glamour Boys say that they are still waiting for the Premier Soccer League's decision on t... 7 December 2021 4:44 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:29 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show. 8 December 2021 9:09 PM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

1 December 2021 8:18 PM

Expects zoom in on South Africa’s inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.


Standard Bank and Lightstone suffers a data breach. A look at a global trade report on Supply chain disruptions

10 December 2021 7:13 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence share tips on how consumers should handle a Standard Bank and Lightstone data breach on their property site.  Francoise Huang , Economist for Asia Pacific at Euler Hermes take Africa Melane through the company’s report on Supply chain disruptions

Why is the IMF sending warnings on SA's slow economic reforms and what the treasury doing

9 December 2021 8:18 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM analytic, discusses the International Monetary Fund’s recommendation for the SA’s economy.  John Loos, property economist at FNB on Evergrande’s failure to meet interest payments to international investors. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether the events of the past two years were unique and new. And what can we learn from them to be better prepared for the years ahead

Energy analyst says Eskom should get rid of its power stations that are over 50 years-old

8 December 2021 8:20 PM

Mike Rossouw, CEO at Independent Energy Thought Leaders on why getting rid of old power stations can solve South Africa’s electricity crisis. Karyn Maughan, Legal Journalist on the capability of the National Prosecuting Authority to handle old and new cases. Dr Jacques Faul, CEO of Titans Cricket and the former acting CEO of Cricket South Africa is our shapeshifter for the week. 

  

TymeBank attracts new investors, including Tencent

7 December 2021 8:16 PM

Tauriq Keeran, CEO at TymeBank, discusses Chinese Internet giant Tencent Holdings’s investment in the company. Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib Asset Management on the contraction of SA’s GDP in the third quarter of 2021. Then in Investment School, Mduduzi Luthuli, co-founder and executive director at Luthuli Capital explains why no financial or investment plan can make you wealthy without mastering your financial behaviour 

Energy department explains reasons behind so many fuel hikes

6 December 2021 8:19 PM

Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA’s record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People’s Money.

The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

3 December 2021 7:21 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 8:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane’s latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa’s roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares

Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

30 November 2021 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments

Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 8:13 PM

Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.  

'Eskom uses new Joburg mayor to say things she doesn't know about Diepkloof'

'If we understand why men - the majority of perpetrators - abuse, we can fix it'

Booker prize winner Damon Galgut details thought process behind 'The Promise'

SA and Zimbabwe lead rising COVID infections as Africa's cases more than double

10 December 2021 7:38 PM

Protesting Diepkloof residents hit out at Eskom over power cuts

10 December 2021 7:09 PM

US inflation surges to near-40 year high, testing Biden

10 December 2021 6:39 PM

