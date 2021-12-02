As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:05
World of work – Workplace Travel
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Oz Desai, General Manager at Corporate Traveler
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness- Thyroid problems
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Regina Mampane, Endocrinologist
Today at 12:05
Nedlac Summit: Nedlac recommends that mandatory vaccinations should be implemented in workplaces and access to certain venues should be allowed ONLY to those who are vaccinated.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Tshidi Madia, Eyewitness News Senior politics journalist
Today at 18:09
TymeBank attracts new investors including Tencent
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tauriq Keeran - CEO at TymeBank
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Norman Mackechnie - Portfolio Manager at Momentum Asset Management
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital
Latest Local
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future' WHO Regional Vaccine Advisory Chair & Member Of The MAC Committee on Vaccines Prof Helen Rees to give more insight on vaccines. 7 December 2021 7:34 AM
Understanding what the Cyber Crimes Act entails Founder and CEO of Digital Law Company Emma Sadleir Berkowitz explains the Act that came into effect on 1 December and the provisi... 6 December 2021 4:41 PM
'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward' ANC caucus leader Mpho Moerane says mayoraral committee members need to be appointed so that there is stability in Johannesburg. 7 December 2021 8:00 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book "The End of Money". 6 December 2021 8:16 PM
Nampak results: 'It's a big, sustainable turnaround' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Nampak CEO Erik Smuts. 6 December 2021 7:22 PM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
WATCH: Dating coach gives 5 reasons as to why some men don't pay on dates Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:38 AM
Jub Jub demands apologies and wants rape accusations retracted The entertainer has fired off a warning to his former partner, actress and businesswoman Amanda du Pont as well as government spo... 5 December 2021 12:42 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
CEO firing 900 employees over Zoom goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 December 2021 8:30 AM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
How a high-performance attitude can drive success The future is an attitude and it's electric... Join us in a celebration of progress with Audi's future-forward podcast on 702. 2 December 2021 1:01 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
4 likely scenarios for interest rates in the time of Omicron The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 December 2021 7:01 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 8:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane's latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa's roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares


Energy department explains reasons behind so many fuel hikes

6 December 2021 8:19 PM

Tseliso Maqubela, deputy director general at the Mineral and Petroleum Regulation at Department of Mineral Resources and Energy discusses SA's record high fuel prices and how they calculate the increase in this commodity. Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on four policy scenarios the central bank is faced with due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. And head coach of AlAhly & SA award-winning football manager Pitso Mosimane on Other People's Money.

The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

3 December 2021 7:21 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard

Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa's economy

1 December 2021 8:18 PM

Expects zoom in on South Africa's inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.

Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

30 November 2021 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company's progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments

Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 8:13 PM

Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.  

SA's tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

26 November 2021 7:10 PM

Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of  Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products

We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

'We aren't playing politics, mayor must appoint MMCs so city can move forward'

Politics

'We are very likely to see requirements for booster doses in future'

Local

People seem to think housing is local govt responsibility and it is not - Mayor

Local

Fedusa endorses mandatory vaccinations, but says complexities must be probed

7 December 2021 10:24 AM

Above-normal rainfall in SA could result in more flooding, warns expert

7 December 2021 9:12 AM

COVID-19 infections among kids under 5 are the second highest in SA - NICD

7 December 2021 8:54 AM

