The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

