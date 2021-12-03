The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard
Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane's latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa's roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares
Expects zoom in on South Africa's inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.
Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company's progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments
Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.
Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – "Giving Friday with Veldskoens"
Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19's effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country's fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash
Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank's Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank's chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey's currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates. Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week's shapeshifter.
Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry's interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government's red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.
Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future