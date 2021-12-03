The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Soulful Sundays with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Don't get further into debt these holidays', cautious financial planner Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse gives a checklist to look at before spending the December salary. 5 December 2021 9:31 AM
Heavy rains, possible floods expected in parts of Free State, Gauteng and KZN An alert for heavy rainfall and flash floods in parts of the Free State, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal has been issued. 5 December 2021 7:33 AM
COVID-19: South Africa records 16,366 new cases and 21 deaths The Health Department says 26,324,383 vaccines have been administered since the beginning of the vaccine rollout. 5 December 2021 7:10 AM
Nersa 'slip-up' suggests govt would pay Karpowerships nearly double - report Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Clyde Mallinson about amaBhungane's latest report on the Karpowership bids. 2 December 2021 7:30 PM
Govt must address Maputo Corridor crisis - freight companies lose R1.3bn in 2021 'We can't get the SA and Moz governments to speak to each other' - SAAFF chair Juanita Maree on The Money Show. 2 December 2021 6:44 PM
'Law is quite clear that Shell now needs environmental authorisation under Act' Judgment is expected on the bid to stop Shell's seismic survey on Friday. The Money Show talks to lawyer Cormac Cullinan. 1 December 2021 7:43 PM
Ford investing R600m in EC plant to produce engines for New-Generation Ranger The Rangers will be built at Ford's Gauteng plant. The Money Show interviews Ockert Berry, Vice President of Operations at Ford SA 2 December 2021 8:57 PM
Matthews didn't disclose conflict of interest, performance found wanting - Prasa Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa board member Adv Smanga Sithini says Zolani Matthews deliberately concealed his second natio... 2 December 2021 8:44 PM
Coffee prices hit 10-year high - why your daily fix is going to cost you more The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jonathan Robinson, founder of Bean There Coffee Company. 2 December 2021 8:25 PM
'I’ve blown up every part of my life’ Matt Hancock apologies for cheating Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:36 AM
'Need gone today' Mom accidentally listing baby son for sale goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 December 2021 9:24 AM
WHY? Safa to appeal Fifa's decision on controversial Ghana-Bafana match South African Football Association CEO Tebogo Monthlante said they have received the decision without details and they will reques... 3 December 2021 5:35 PM
Kaizer Chiefs hope to postpone December fixtures after rise in COVID cases Kaizer Chiefs have urged the PSL to implement stricter protocols with the increase of positive cases in Gauteng while requesting t... 3 December 2021 10:25 AM
Omicron could put SA under a new, unsporting international isolation Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso says we could see a repeat of last year when the England cricket team departed before finishin... 2 December 2021 1:31 PM
Aaron Moloisi shares his 80s and 90s inspired playlist 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 3 December 2021 4:46 PM
'Pub culture in Europe is engrained in music,' says Stone Jets vocalist Nkanyane Given Nkanyane says they hopped from pub to pub playing music in Ireland. 3 December 2021 2:59 PM
Sipho 'Hotstix' Mabuse: If you don't fail you never learn Legendary musician Sipho Hotstix Mabuse talks about his upside of failure and what he has learned. 3 December 2021 2:58 PM
Tough times ahead: expect interest rate hikes of 100bp in 2022 - economist Challenges of higher inflation and lower growth - Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Schultz, Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SA. 1 December 2021 7:01 PM
'Africa breakthrough': Aspen SA to produce own branded vaccine in deal with J&J Aspen will produce its vaccine under the brand name "Aspenovax". Bruce Whitfield interviews Stephen Saad, CEO of Aspen Pharmacare. 30 November 2021 9:04 PM
'You can do better, Toyota - 60th anniversary ad generic, self-congratulatory' 'They've had 60 years to get it right!' Bruce Whitfield talks to branding expert Andy Rice about Toyota's anniversary campaign. 1 December 2021 8:39 PM
Flurry of companies exiting the JSE 'in a way, very positive' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews veteran stockbroker David Shapiro, Deputy Chairperson at Sasfin Securities. 1 December 2021 1:41 PM
The Money Show
The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

The Automobile Association calls for fuel price audit as it claims that motorists overpaid for petrol after the DMRE's blunder

3 December 2021 7:21 PM

Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association of SA on their call for the fuel price audit as it says motorists overpaid for petrol after the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy messed up the calculation of the new petrol price. Prof Adrian Puren, acting executive director at National Institute for Communicable Diseases gives an update on the effects of omicron variant. Then for Friday File, Christine Daron founder & creative director of African Jacquard


As the Karpowership deal fails to take off, investigations reveal that Eskom will need to pay the Turkish company R3.3 billion under the "take-or-pay" provision.

2 December 2021 8:16 PM

Clyde Mallinson, energy analyst on Amabhungane’s latest investigation on Karpowership. Jonathan Robinson, founder at Bean There explains how the recent increase in coffee prices will affect South Africa’s roasters. For personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses whether you can ignore the price and just buy shares

Higher inflation and lower growth to pose challenges for South Africa’s economy

1 December 2021 8:18 PM

Expects zoom in on South Africa’s inflation and how it will affect costs of things such as food in the long run. On business unusual, Colin Cullis explains how big pharma and politicians impacted the rollout of vaccines. Then Bheki Dube, founder and CEO of Curiocity is the shapeshifter for the week.

Aspen strikes deal with J&J to launch own vaccine, called 'Aspenovax'

30 November 2021 8:18 PM

Stephen Saad, CEO at Aspen discusses the nitty-gritties of their deal with J&J to launch its vaccines. Adrian Gore, CEO of Discovery gives an update on the company’s progress on the implementation of the mandatory vaccine policy. On the Investment School feature, Gary Booysen director at Rand Swiss share tips on choosing a stockbroker for your investments

Business lobby group issues urgent call for vaccine mandates in the workplace and public access restrictions for the unvaccinated

29 November 2021 8:13 PM

Business leaders and an economist discuss vaccine mandatory policies and reasons that vaccination uptake is slow in the country. In the book feature, Ryan Holiday, writer of 'Courage Is Calling: Fortune Favors the Brave' discusses ideas that unpinned the writing of his book.  

SA’s tourism sector severely affected by fears of a new Covid-19 variant. Veldskoen turns Black Friday on its head.

26 November 2021 7:10 PM

Sun International executive, Anthony Leeming explains why the group is still upbeat about the festive season bookings despite UK red list. Nick Dreyer, CEO and Co-Founder of  Veldskoen tell Bruce Whitfield why the group is willing to give 100% off on Black Fridays if consumers are going to give or donate products – “Giving Friday with Veldskoens”

We have more vaccines than people who are getting vaccinated: What does this new variant mean for SA's fight against Covid-19

25 November 2021 8:12 PM

Chris Du Toit, CEO at Tsogo Sun Gaming on their return to profitability and how Covid-19’s effects are still lingering. Health chair of Business for SA, Stavros Nicolaou explains how the new variant will affect the country’s fight against Covid-19. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses why smoking or eating junk food is the same as investing all your money in cash

Absa sacks Sipho Pityana off its board

24 November 2021 8:21 PM

Sipho Pityana, former chairman at AngloGold Ashanti speaks on his dismissal from the Absa board amid his pending case with the Reserve Bank’s Prudential Authority concerning his appointment as the bank’s chair. George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics on Turkey’s currency nosedives after Erdogan defied critics and doubled down on his mania for low interest rates.  Stefano Marani, CEO of Renergen is this week’s shapeshifter.

The mining industry is requesting the government to remove the red tape, which is delaying their renewable energy projects, worth R60 billion

23 November 2021 8:16 PM

Henk Langenhoven, chief economist at the Minerals Council of South Africa discusses the mining industry’s interest to get more renewable energy in order to lessen their reliance on the struggling power utility Eskom, and their struggle with government’s red tape hindering their efforts. John Cairns, global markets strategist at Rand Merchant Bank on the weak rand. In investment school, Nerina Visser strategist and advisor at ETF SA speaks on understanding asset classes for your portfolio.

The supply chain disruptions are forcing South African retailers to source their goods locally

22 November 2021 8:23 PM

Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE asset management explains how local retailers are looking at local manufacturers to supply them with goods due to the supply chain disruptions. Dr Richards Lessells, infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of KwaZulu Natal on data suggesting the looming Covid-19 4th wave. Then on other people's money, Indra Nooyi, former chair and CEO of Pepsi Co talks about her career and her book, My Life in Full: Work, Family, and Our Future

Environmental groups protest Shell's West Coast seismic tests

5 December 2021 10:18 AM

Eskom urges South Africans to use less electricity as load shedding under way

5 December 2021 9:26 AM

Omicron: Ghana's Akufo-Addo describes travels bans as immigration control

5 December 2021 9:02 AM

