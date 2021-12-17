SweepSouth acquires Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights' Beerhouse owner Randolf Jorberg says the curfew has not shown to be effective against the transmission of the coronavirus. 29 December 2021 8:24 AM
Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols Scientists welcomed the decision that these procedures would be scrapped saying that they weren't viable in this economic climate. 29 December 2021 7:42 AM
US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa US President Joe Biden said the travel restrictions are no longer necessary to protect the public health and will end on Friday. 29 December 2021 7:01 AM
View all Local
'Tutu was adamant that church should be there for people marganilised' Different people pay tribute to the late Archbishop Emeritus and anti-apartheid campaigner Desmond Tutu and reflect on the TRC. 27 December 2021 8:52 AM
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Leaked Ramaphosa audio 'only serves to perpetuate distortion of NEC discussions' ANC head of the presidency Sibongile Besani clarifies the leaked audio of ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa speaking about CR17 fundin... 23 December 2021 12:23 PM
View all Politics
After weeks in darkness, Eskom restores power supply to Diepkloof Eskom said that it had no choice but to disconnect supply, claiming it lost millions due to illegal connections, meter bypassing a... 24 December 2021 5:35 PM
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
Basket value for Shoprite's online liquor store 8 x higher than retail stores The Money Show interviews LiquorShop's Jean Marais a month after the online platform launched. 23 December 2021 7:29 PM
View all Business
Should you buy a car now or wait for 2022? There are strong arguments both for and against. Naked Insurance co-founder Ernest North weighs pros and cons on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:40 PM
The more skills you have the better you will be - Devi Sankaree Govender Award-winning investigative television journalist gives us an inside scoop into her career on #HangingOutWithClement. 23 December 2021 11:29 AM
Tips on how to save money this festive season Certified financial planner from Core Wealth Advisory Services Kirsty Scully gives tips on how to save money this festive season. 20 December 2021 3:39 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA investigations: 'It's like a disciplinary hearing against its employees' Sports journalist Ken Borland says labour experts will be part of the panel investigating the matter. 20 December 2021 5:15 PM
CSA confirms no ticket sales, no fans for Proteas vs India series In a statement on Monday, CSA said that due to the rising COVID cases abroad and the fourth wave of infections in South Africa, a... 20 December 2021 4:57 PM
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
View all Sport
'I try to be as original as possible,' says Ntando Bangani The musician told Gushwell Brooks on #702Unplugged that it is important to learn to write own music. 24 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Elephants reuniting with their caretaker after 14 months goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 December 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Viral reckless driver climbing out car window arrested Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 December 2021 9:00 AM
View all Entertainment
As Omicron sweeps across Europe, what's the point of restricting travel from SA? Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa discusses the Tourism Business Council's open letter to the head of the EU Delegation on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 6:26 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
View all World
Tips and tricks for travelling in Africa Founders of Black Packers Movement Bongani Masilela and Tumi Mpakanyane share tips on visas, money, accommodation and transport. 19 December 2021 9:37 AM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
View all Africa
The psychology behind selling 'winning' shares while hanging on to the losers Fund manager Pieter Hundersmarck (Flagship Asset Management) shares his insights and tips on The Money Show. 23 December 2021 8:33 PM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
SweepSouth acquires Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma

SweepSouth acquires Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma

17 December 2021 7:12 PM

Aisha Pandor, co-founder at Sweepsouth discusses their acquisition of the Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma — which is serving tens of thousands of customers with cleaning, maintenance, and beauty services. Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management on 2021 blunders. And for Friday File, Clementina van der Walt , co-founder of Clementina Ceramics talks about the art of making pottery. 


More episodes from The Money Show

Christmas Away from home

23 December 2021 8:14 PM

Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner,  gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tourism sector: Travel bans serve no purpose.

22 December 2021 8:15 PM

Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa on travel bans squeezing the life out of the sector. Izaak Breitenbach, general manager at SA Poultry discusses the government's anti-dumping duties on chicken imports. Dr Miranda Moloto, property entrepreneur talks about the hurdles people face when entering the real estate sector.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How money interferes with romantic relationships

21 December 2021 8:15 PM

Experts discuss how couples can better manage their money. Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked explains the pros and cons of buying a car during the festive seasons. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should give up on a share.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the current inflation trajectory foretells about the future

20 December 2021 8:23 PM

Carmen Nel, economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explains what inflation is — and factors that led to the rise of it throughout 2021. Nolubabalo Nyati, founder of Debt Emancipation Movement on using money wisely during the festive season.  Then, chef Katlego Mlambo on his love for cooking and his relationship with money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fitch revise SA's outlook to stable from negative

16 December 2021 8:19 PM

Dr Duncan Pieterse, head of asset and liability management at National Treasury and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses the change in the country's economic outlook by credit rating agency Fitch; and the steps that the Treasury took to improve the country's finances. David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chris Gilmour investment analyst at Salmour Research looked at interesting twists and shifts that happened in the local markets. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on reviewing your personal finances before you start your holidays.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa inflation "Hulks" up to its highest point in four years

15 December 2021 8:16 PM

George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on factors that led to the increase in inflation in November 2021.  Andre de Ruyter, group CEO at Eskom on the power utility’s financial results for the six months ending on September 2021. Johan Olivier, urban planner and executive director of Ranyaka is the Shapeshifter for the week. Olivier discusses their work of transforming infrastructure in SA’s local communities.  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery Health on the company's analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa

14 December 2021 8:13 PM

Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive at Discovery Health discusses the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant.  Chief Operations Officer at Eyethu Beverages, Ndumiso Madlala on how he sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner. In investment school, The Money Show is in a Christmas mood, and Bruce Whitfield looked at different investment gifting ideas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shoprite to own 50% of RTT Group, the company that handles its Checkers Sixty60 delivery service

13 December 2021 8:14 PM

Rudi Keet, chief operating officer at RTT discusses their joint venture with Shoprite Checkers. Hylton Kallner, CEO at Discovery Bank recommends books you can sink your teeth into over the holiday seasons. Then, Owen Nkumane, SA former rugby union player and presenter at Supersport on his relationship with money

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Standard Bank and Lightstone suffers a data breach. A look at a global trade report on Supply chain disruptions

10 December 2021 7:13 PM

Steven Ambrose, MD at Atvance Intelligence share tips on how consumers should handle a Standard Bank and Lightstone data breach on their property site.  Francoise Huang , Economist for Asia Pacific at Euler Hermes take Africa Melane through the company’s report on Supply chain disruptions

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Health Dept u-turns on decision to scrap COVID tracing and quarantine protocols

Local

'Locking citizens at homes for four hours everyday is against our human rights'

Local

US lifts travel ban on Southern Africa

Local

EWN Highlights

More police resources pumped into CT communities in bid to stop gang violence

29 December 2021 9:29 AM

Failed land expropriation bid shows ANC short of allies, says analyst

29 December 2021 9:24 AM

Task team to assist Limpopo family bury 7 relatives killed in mass shooting

29 December 2021 8:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA