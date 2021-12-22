Tourism sector: Travel bans serve no purpose.

Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa on travel bans squeezing the life out of the sector. Izaak Breitenbach, general manager at SA Poultry discusses the government's anti-dumping duties on chicken imports. Dr Miranda Moloto, property entrepreneur talks about the hurdles people face when entering the real estate sector.
Mara Glennie shared tips on how to leave an abusive relationship, how to help your child if they are growing up in an abusive home, and how family and friends can assist abuse victims. Kim Conradie, a performance, career, and leadership coach, discussed office etiquette, avoiding office gossip, how to approach a hostile situation at work, and how to approach a situation where someone takes credit for your hard work. Amanda Ndiki, a life coach, author, and entrepreneur, discussed the emotional impact of being bullied and Chanelle Jeevarathnum, a clinical psychologist, spoke about emotional regulation in children.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Founder & CEO of anger and stress management centre of South Africa Shelton Kartun discussed whether there is abnormality in anger, how to recognize that one has anger issues, and methods for identifying and dealing with anger.
Life and relationship coach Leah Sefor, shared advice on dating again, when to introduce your child to someone you date, and dating outside your race or religion.
Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner, gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.
Experts discuss how couples can better manage their money. Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked explains the pros and cons of buying a car during the festive seasons. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should give up on a share.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Carmen Nel, economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers explains what inflation is — and factors that led to the rise of it throughout 2021. Nolubabalo Nyati, founder of Debt Emancipation Movement on using money wisely during the festive season. Then, chef Katlego Mlambo on his love for cooking and his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Aisha Pandor, co-founder at Sweepsouth discusses their acquisition of the Egyptian start-up, Filkhedma — which is serving tens of thousands of customers with cleaning, maintenance, and beauty services. Paul Theron, MD at Vestact Asset Management on 2021 blunders. And for Friday File, Clementina van der Walt , co-founder of Clementina Ceramics talks about the art of making pottery.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Duncan Pieterse, head of asset and liability management at National Treasury and Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex discusses the change in the country's economic outlook by credit rating agency Fitch; and the steps that the Treasury took to improve the country's finances. David Shapiro, veteran stockbroker and Chris Gilmour investment analyst at Salmour Research looked at interesting twists and shifts that happened in the local markets. And on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on reviewing your personal finances before you start your holidays.LISTEN TO PODCAST
George Glynos, head of research at ETM Analytics on factors that led to the increase in inflation in November 2021. Andre de Ruyter, group CEO at Eskom on the power utility’s financial results for the six months ending on September 2021. Johan Olivier, urban planner and executive director of Ranyaka is the Shapeshifter for the week. Olivier discusses their work of transforming infrastructure in SA’s local communities.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Ryan Noach, chief executive at Discovery Health discusses the effectiveness of the vaccines against the new variant. Chief Operations Officer at Eyethu Beverages, Ndumiso Madlala on how he sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner. In investment school, The Money Show is in a Christmas mood, and Bruce Whitfield looked at different investment gifting ideas.LISTEN TO PODCAST