Christmas Away from home

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 13:45
Cancer and early detection
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Omondi Ogude - Medical Oncologist
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - What recourse do you have when things go wrong with the purchase of second hand car with high mileage
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 15:16
DHET attempting to outroot bogus colleges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buti Manamela
Today at 15:20
600 000 drivers license cards still outstanding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The Property Practitioners Act in full effect - what does this act mean and how it can protect you when either buying or selling a property.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
Today at 16:10
Collusion in the vehicle finance sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision
Today at 16:20
Search for Africa's next Tech giant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Natalie Kolbe, South African private equity specialist for the Norrsken22 investment team
Today at 16:50
JSC interview with Justice Dunstan Mlambo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Today at 17:10
Forensic analyst earn a pittance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:20
South Africa will take 80 years to get all Grade 4s reading for comprehension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Today at 18:11
Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
The government is killing the golden goose, what now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Independent Economist at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to maximize the tax benefits on your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Latest Local
POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says Koeberg Unit 2 has been off since 17 January 2022 for planned maintenance, while Medupi U... 3 February 2022 1:14 PM
Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib This week Clement Manyathela chats to University of London School of Oriental and African Studies director Professor Adam Habib. 3 February 2022 11:15 AM
'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries' Bongani Bingwa speaks to Dr Akhtar Hussain to give more insight on why the doctors have not been paid. 3 February 2022 7:53 AM
Judge Maya is incredibly strong candidate for Chief Justice post - Karyn Maughan John Perlman chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan on the interview process for the position of Chief Justice. 2 February 2022 4:48 PM
Nehawu files papers against ANC, demands party pay staff salaries immediately The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union has accused the ANC of deliberately failing to honour its contractual obli... 2 February 2022 11:30 AM
Crime trail gets cold when things are sent for further investigation - Madonsela Bongani Bingwa chats to Professor Thuli Madonsela to weigh in on the second part of the State Capture Inquiry Report. 2 February 2022 7:48 AM
Customer loyalty rewards – not with finicky points, but shares The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Group CEO at Purple Group Limited, owner of EasyEquities. 2 February 2022 7:32 PM
You might not like inflation but it is important for the economy At just the right level, it can help economies grow 2 February 2022 7:15 PM
Is the Covid-19 pandemic starting to end? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Lessells, infectious disease specialist of the University of KwaZulu Natal. 2 February 2022 6:58 PM
Cape Town wants to partially free residents from loadshedding The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at USB. 2 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
'Not coming from money, I learned to avoid debt at all costs' - Prof. Madhi Bruce Whitfield interviews vaccinologist Prof. Shabir Madhi about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, failures...) 31 January 2022 8:21 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
WATCH: Little girl bringing kitten to school leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Guy announcing his vasectomy has everyone talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 3 February 2022 8:27 AM
Is it Broccoli or Brocoooli? Boy hilariously corrects parents pronunciation Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 2 February 2022 8:12 AM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
Ex-finance minister Tito Mboweni resigns as MP to return to private sector Tito Mboweni resigned as a member of parliament on Monday. According to the ANC, he'll join a 'prestigious' financial institution. 31 January 2022 7:03 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Podcasts

The Money Show
Christmas Away from home

Christmas Away from home

23 December 2021 8:14 PM

Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner,  gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.


Update on Eskom's current system challenges

2 February 2022 8:14 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo Baloyi

Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, Part II

1 February 2022 8:15 PM

Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.

Sibanye takes full control of Kroondal for R1 plus mine closure

31 January 2022 8:18 PM

James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money. 

The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

POWER OUTAGES: Koeberg and Medupi setbacks deal blow to Eskom capacity

Local

Inequality in SA now is worse than it was in 1994 - Adam Habib

Local

'Gauteng public healthcare doctors have not been paid full Jan salaries'

Local

Mbalula: Driver's licence card backlog to be cleared by April

3 February 2022 12:49 PM

FirstRand Bank, WesBank and TFS referred to Competition Tribunal for collusion

3 February 2022 11:55 AM

Stats SA: Measures in place to ensure census fieldworkers' safety

3 February 2022 11:27 AM

