Christmas Away from home

Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 13:45
Cancer and early detection
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Dr Omondi Ogude - Medical Oncologist
Guests
Dr Omondi Ogude - Medical Oncologist
125
Today at 14:05
Knowler Knows - What recourse do you have when things go wrong with the purchase of second hand car with high mileage
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
125
Today at 15:16
DHET attempting to outroot bogus colleges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Buti Manamela
Guests
Buti Manamela
125
Today at 15:20
600 000 drivers license cards still outstanding
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
Guests
Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association
125
Today at 15:50
[Property Feature] The Property Practitioners Act in full effect - what does this act mean and how it can protect you when either buying or selling a property.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
Guests
Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty
125
Today at 16:10
Collusion in the vehicle finance sector
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision
Guests
Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision
125
Today at 16:20
Search for Africa's next Tech giant
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Natalie Kolbe, South African private equity specialist for the Norrsken22 investment team
Guests
Natalie Kolbe, South African private equity specialist for the Norrsken22 investment team
125
Today at 16:50
JSC interview with Justice Dunstan Mlambo
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
Guests
Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.
125
Today at 17:10
Forensic analyst earn a pittance
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 17:20
South Africa will take 80 years to get all Grade 4s reading for comprehension
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
Guests
Prof Jonathan Jansen
125
Today at 18:11
Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
Guests
Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor
125
Today at 18:20
ZOOM Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
125
Today at 18:39
The government is killing the golden goose, what now?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Independent Economist at ...
Guests
Dr Thabi Leoka - Independent Economist at ...
125
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus -
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance - How to maximize the tax benefits on your investments?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up