How to deal with anger

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Phumzile van Damme
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Phumzile van Damme - Former DA MP, Co-founder of the 2021 Local Govt Anti-Disinformation Project. at Democratic Alliance
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk with psychic mediums
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Cindy Kruger
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Korner - ... at Korner Perspective
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus :
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Personal Finance : Stop investing according to other people’s rules or strategies
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
Chris Hart leading drive to raise more than R230m to 'resurrect' SA Express The Money Show talks to Chris Hart (Executive Chairperson, Global Impact Investments) about the business model for SA Express. 12 January 2022 7:44 PM
NPA creates State Capture task force after Zondo highlights its failings The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews legal journalist Karyn Maughan. 12 January 2022 7:01 PM
View all Local
'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president' African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang reflects on the tourism minister article on the constitution and judiciary. 13 January 2022 7:55 AM
'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy' Legal Journalist Karyn Maughan reflects on Minister Sisulu's recent comments on SA's constitution & Judiciary. 13 January 2022 7:25 AM
Who is more shocked? Mashaba and ActionSA's Makhosi Khoza public spat continues Former Action KwaZulu-Natal provincial chair Makhosi Khoz and party leader Herman Mashaba in disagreement about her election as Mu... 12 January 2022 11:24 AM
View all Politics
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
SA's industrial gas users face 228% price hike, take energy regulator to court The Industrial Gas Users Association of SA's Jaco Human explains why Nersa's pricing methodology is irrational on The Money Show. 11 January 2022 8:21 PM
BLSA showing SA the middle finger by defending Bain - Athol Williams The Money Show interviews state capture whistleblower Athol Williams about Business Leadership SA's stance despite Zondo findings. 11 January 2022 6:43 PM
View all Business
[BOOK REVIEW] You’re not listening - and nobody is listening to you The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 10 January 2022 8:25 PM
BMW unveils car that changes colour - at the press of a button The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Chief at Stuff Studios. 10 January 2022 7:01 PM
How your employer could be helping you beat the Janu-worry blues - Bryan Habana Ray White talks to former Springbok Bryan Habana, co-founder of the Earned Wages Access platfom Paymenow. 6 January 2022 8:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
'Novak Djokovic free to leave provided he catches plane home' John Maytham chats to 3AW journalist Denis O'Kane to give more insight on the tennis player detention in Australia. 7 January 2022 7:59 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] News anchors caught on camera talking about Novak Djokovic go viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 January 2022 8:24 AM
Lisa Bonet And Jason Momoa divorcing amicably has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 January 2022 8:24 AM
WATCH: #UmlandoChallenge has social media talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 12 January 2022 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch CPUT's 3rd satellite mission into space on Thursday Bruce Whitfield chats to Nyameko Royi of the French South African Institute of Technology, Cape Peninsula University of Technology 12 January 2022 8:52 PM
The deployment of James Webb Space Telescope has been completed University of Cape Town Astronomy lecturer Dr Jacinta Delhaize says the project was at least three decades in the making. 12 January 2022 7:45 AM
'Not all doom and gloom for SA Inc: int. investment going ahead in some sectors' Bruce Whitfield interviews the President’s Special Investment Envoy, Jacko Maree. 11 January 2022 7:55 PM
View all World
Was Kenya blackout result of independent power producers fighting price cuts? Bruce Whitfield talks to political economist Francois Conradie (Oxford Economics Africa) after Kenya's countrywide power outage. 11 January 2022 8:49 PM
'We just don't have a government in Zimbabwe', says caller Callers on the Clement Manyathela Show open line discuss Zimbabwe Exemption Permits and the situation in Zimbabwe. 7 January 2022 11:28 AM
'The idea that someone would want to challenge ZEP decision is a bit curious' Zanu PF Sandton branch chairperson Advocate Simba Chitando and Dirco spokesperson Clayson Monyela discuss the letters on ZEP share... 4 January 2022 12:14 PM
View all Africa
Does 'Spur is Everywhere' ad make you feel happy like it does Bruce Whitfield? 'It tickles my funny bone!' Bruce Whitfield weighs in on the Spur holiday campaign in conversation with branding expert Andy Rice. 12 January 2022 8:16 PM
'Jacob Zuma took special interest in Sars – to ensure it is broken' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Paul van Wyk, an investigative journalist with Scorpio at Daily Maverick. 10 January 2022 8:28 PM
'Zuma-Gupta looting impossible without Bain, KMPG, McKinsey, SAP, HSBC...' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Lord Peter Hain. 10 January 2022 8:27 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show
arrow_forward
How to deal with anger

How to deal with anger

29 December 2021 8:17 PM

Founder & CEO of anger and stress management centre of South Africa Shelton Kartun discussed whether there is abnormality in anger, how to recognize that one has anger issues, and methods for identifying and dealing with anger.

Life and relationship coach Leah Sefor, shared advice on dating again, when to introduce your child to someone you date, and dating outside your race or religion. 


More episodes from The Money Show

This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

12 January 2022 8:15 PM

Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the 

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

 Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

11 January 2022 8:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is UK urged to freeze Bain contracts over SA state capture? And, why US and SA citrus producers having sour feelings

10 January 2022 8:19 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers.  Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.

7 January 2022 7:15 PM

South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter responds to the state capture report, which claims that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was dismantled under former President Jacob Zuma and former Commissioner Tom Moyane. Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain explained why he wants the UK to halt all government contracts with consulting firm Bain & Company. Miyelani Maluleke, Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index.  CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem informed the listeners on how  PPR virus is an imminent threat to the South African wool, sheep, and goat industries.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways

6 January 2022 8:18 PM

Member of the Mayoral Committee on Safety and Security  Alderman JP Smith provided an update on the latest developments regarding the fire at the National Assembly. David Shapiro, a veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman at Sasfin, explained why local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers. Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA fly magazine, responded to the South African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways who are not named in the State capture report. Paynow's Head of Business Development talked about how companies can help their employees get through January without going into debt. Puleng Lenkabula, Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, spoke about her upbringing, her illustrious career, and being the first black woman Vice-Chancellor in Unisa. Financial adviser at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram shared advice on how to get your financial planning for 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations

5 January 2022 8:17 PM

Johann Van Loggerenberg, a former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive, responded to the Zondo Commission's recommendation that Tom Moyane be charged with perjury. Nhlanhla Mabaso, an eyewitness News reporter, provided an overview and update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations. Wendy Knowler provided an overview of why car and health insurance are becoming more expensive, and Thabo Motsabi, Co-Founder of Toys with Roots, provided details on his company.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19

4 January 2022 8:14 PM

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the first part of the state capture of inquiry report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the handing over of the capture commission of inquiry report, lessons learned from state capture, and the safety of whistle-blowers. Lucia Swart, vice president for people at South African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. In the aftermath of the fire that erupted in parliament, a spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services provided insight into the work that goes into fighting fires. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan explained what to expect when reading his book " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What has been lost as a result of fires in Parliament?

3 January 2022 8:16 PM

Former member of parliament and FF Plus leader Pieter Mulder discusses what was lost as a result of the fire that broke out in Parliament, and Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works, and Infrastructure, shares the findings of their investigation thus far into the fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday. Mzi Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF, explained why the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is seeing a significant reduction in claims backlog as a result of its new plan. Desmond Latham, an aviation expert, discussed whether airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic. Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor, provided advice on how to invest in 2022, and Prof Janine Rossouw of Wits Business School provided insight into what to expect from the South African economy in 2022.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Surviving abuse

30 December 2021 8:14 PM

Mara Glennie shared tips on how to leave an abusive relationship, how to help your child if they are growing up in an abusive home, and how family and friends can assist abuse victims. Kim Conradie, a performance, career, and leadership coach, discussed office etiquette, avoiding office gossip, how to approach a hostile situation at work, and how to approach a situation where someone takes credit for your hard work. Amanda Ndiki, a life coach, author, and entrepreneur, discussed the emotional impact of being bullied and Chanelle Jeevarathnum, a clinical psychologist, spoke about emotional regulation in children.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Sisulu willing to use all means to attain objective of being president'

Politics

'If we don't take court rulings seriously, how do we function as democracy'

Politics

Sisulu's shallow attacks are hurtful and insulting - Judge Albie Sachs

Local

EWN Highlights

EC govt assessing extent of flood damage after declaring provincial disaster

13 January 2022 8:49 AM

Zulu royals welcome court decision in case questioning late king's marriages

13 January 2022 8:39 AM

DA wants PSC to probe all appointments in ANC cadre deployment committee minutes

13 January 2022 8:15 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA