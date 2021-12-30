Surviving abuse

Mara Glennie shared tips on how to leave an abusive relationship, how to help your child if they are growing up in an abusive home, and how family and friends can assist abuse victims. Kim Conradie, a performance, career, and leadership coach, discussed office etiquette, avoiding office gossip, how to approach a hostile situation at work, and how to approach a situation where someone takes credit for your hard work. Amanda Ndiki, a life coach, author, and entrepreneur, discussed the emotional impact of being bullied and Chanelle Jeevarathnum, a clinical psychologist, spoke about emotional regulation in children.
South African Revenue Service Commissioner Edward Kieswetter responds to the state capture report, which claims that the South African Revenue Service (SARS) was dismantled under former President Jacob Zuma and former Commissioner Tom Moyane. Former British MP and anti-apartheid activist Peter Hain explained why he wants the UK to halt all government contracts with consulting firm Bain & Company. Miyelani Maluleke, Absa Macroeconomist, unpacked Absa's recently released purchasing managers' index. CEO of Afrivet Dr Peter Oberem informed the listeners on how PPR virus is an imminent threat to the South African wool, sheep, and goat industries.
Member of the Mayoral Committee on Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith provided an update on the latest developments regarding the fire at the National Assembly. David Shapiro, a veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman at Sasfin, explained why local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers. Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA fly magazine, responded to the South African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways who are not named in the State capture report. Paynow's Head of Business Development talked about how companies can help their employees get through January without going into debt. Puleng Lenkabula, Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, spoke about her upbringing, her illustrious career, and being the first black woman Vice-Chancellor in Unisa. Financial adviser at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram shared advice on how to get your financial planning for 2022.
Johann Van Loggerenberg, a former South African Revenue Service (Sars) executive, responded to the Zondo Commission's recommendation that Tom Moyane be charged with perjury. Nhlanhla Mabaso, an eyewitness News reporter, provided an overview and update on the person arrested today for smashing the window of the Constitutional Court. The whistleblower and author reacted to the Sars findings and recommendations. Wendy Knowler provided an overview of why car and health insurance are becoming more expensive, and Thabo Motsabi, Co-Founder of Toys with Roots, provided details on his company.
EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the first part of the state capture of inquiry report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the handing over of the capture commission of inquiry report, lessons learned from state capture, and the safety of whistle-blowers. Lucia Swart, vice president for people at South African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. In the aftermath of the fire that erupted in parliament, a spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services provided insight into the work that goes into fighting fires. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan explained what to expect when reading his book " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".
Former member of parliament and FF Plus leader Pieter Mulder discusses what was lost as a result of the fire that broke out in Parliament, and Patricia De Lille, Minister of Public Works, and Infrastructure, shares the findings of their investigation thus far into the fire that broke out in Parliament on Sunday. Mzi Yawa, Chief Director for Corporate Services at UIF, explained why the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is seeing a significant reduction in claims backlog as a result of its new plan. Desmond Latham, an aviation expert, discussed whether airlines are expected to recover from the pandemic. Warren Ingram, a personal finance advisor, provided advice on how to invest in 2022, and Prof Janine Rossouw of Wits Business School provided insight into what to expect from the South African economy in 2022.
Founder & CEO of anger and stress management centre of South Africa Shelton Kartun discussed whether there is abnormality in anger, how to recognize that one has anger issues, and methods for identifying and dealing with anger.
Life and relationship coach Leah Sefor, shared advice on dating again, when to introduce your child to someone you date, and dating outside your race or religion.
Spitch Nzawumbi, a Broadcaster, Entrepreneur and founder of Mastandi discuses the pros and cons of what not to add in our “seven colors” plate this Christmas and his love for delicious food.
Fit Masi TheRunner, gym fanatic- on how not to drop the ball this festive season to all gym fanatics. SAMA Award winning singer and songwriter Berita shares her “Real Homecoming” on the 28th of December 2021 in her birth country Zimbabwe and plans for 2021.
Tshifhiwa Tshivhenga, CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa on travel bans squeezing the life out of the sector. Izaak Breitenbach, general manager at SA Poultry discusses the government's anti-dumping duties on chicken imports. Dr Miranda Moloto, property entrepreneur talks about the hurdles people face when entering the real estate sector.
Experts discuss how couples can better manage their money. Ernest North, co-founder of digital insurance platform Naked explains the pros and cons of buying a car during the festive seasons. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should give up on a share.