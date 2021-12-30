Surviving abuse

Member of the Mayoral Committee on Safety and Security Alderman JP Smith provided an update on the latest developments regarding the fire at the National Assembly. David Shapiro, a veteran stockbroker and deputy chairman at Sasfin, explained why local firms are likely to continue attracting foreign buyers. Guy Leitch, managing editor of SA fly magazine, responded to the South African cabin crew association, saying he believes there are many more people responsible for the corruption and maladministration that occurred at South African Airways who are not named in the State capture report. Paynow's Head of Business Development talked about how companies can help their employees get through January without going into debt. Puleng Lenkabula, Vice-Chancellor of Unisa, spoke about her upbringing, her illustrious career, and being the first black woman Vice-Chancellor in Unisa. Financial adviser at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram shared advice on how to get your financial planning for 2022.

