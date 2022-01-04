African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19

EWN Reporter Kgomotso Modise provided an overview of President Cyril Ramaphosa receiving the first part of the state capture of inquiry report. Lawson Naidoo, Executive Secretary at the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution, discusses the handing over of the capture commission of inquiry report, lessons learned from state capture, and the safety of whistle-blowers. Lucia Swart, vice president for people at South African Breweries, discussed the company's decision to implement a mandatory vaccination policy to strengthen the fight against COVID-19. In the aftermath of the fire that erupted in parliament, a spokesperson for Joburg Emergency Management Services provided insight into the work that goes into fighting fires. Forensic investigator Paul O'Sullivan explained what to expect when reading his book " Stop Me if You Can: How the Capture of the Criminal Justice System in South Africa was Disrupted and Reversed".