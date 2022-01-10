Why is UK urged to freeze Bain contracts over SA state capture? And, why US and SA citrus producers having sour feelings

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Khosi Jiyane on how people react when relationships end because of infidelity. 23 January 2022 9:45 AM
Patrick Shai a 'compassionate human rights and gender activist': Commission While the entertainment fraternity mourns the loss of veteran actor Patrick Shai, the Commission for Gender Equality says South Af... 23 January 2022 8:53 AM
Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane has a discussion with Paul Roelofse on how people can achieve financial independence and be debt free. 23 January 2022 8:50 AM
Presidency was trying to outsmart Sisulu, something is fishy here - Clement Clement Manyathela weighs in on the battle of statements between President Cyril Ramaphosa and Minister of Tourism Lindiwe Sisulu. 21 January 2022 10:48 AM
Sisulu has no intention of apologising for opinion piece - spokesperson Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson Steve Motale told Eyewitness News that the Presidency misrepresented Sisulu's meeti... 21 January 2022 7:35 AM
Minister Lindiwe Sisulu retracts opinion piece on SA's judiciary - Presidency The statement says President Cyril Ramaphosa met her earlier this week, where he admonished her about her recent article entitled... 20 January 2022 7:40 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
Office vacancy rates in SA at an all-time high: 'Repurposing is the future' The Money Show talks to Property Economist John Loos (FNB) about the spike in office vacancies. 20 January 2022 8:42 PM
WATCH: News reporter getting hit by a car during live broadcast goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:22 AM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
5 Reasons not to miss the magic of Moonstruck 2022 The seaside, sunset music concert you love, Moonstruck, is back in virtual form. Here's why you do not want to miss it! 21 January 2022 5:27 PM
I like writing about everyday things that we all go through - Ashlinn Gray The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that someone in Los Angeles was interested in giving her career a boost and she... 21 January 2022 2:56 PM
WATCH: Emotional Adele explains why she pulled plug on Las Vegas show Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 21 January 2022 8:39 AM
Why oil prices could climb to $100 a barrel in second half of 2022 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Raymond Phillips, Commodities Trader at RMB. 20 January 2022 7:41 PM
How different is it to drive an electric car? What mental adjustments should you make when moving from petrol to electric cars? 17 January 2022 12:07 PM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
'Naughty but nice: The Courier Guy's pay-off line shows big ideas can beat cost' Branding expert Andy Rice explains why 'We would love to handle your package' earns his advertising hero award on The Money Show. 20 January 2022 8:50 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Make tiny changes – get remarkable results, over time The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Craig Gradidge, cofounder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments. 17 January 2022 7:52 PM
'Eskom must not be allowed to punish consumers for its failures' Bruce Whitfield interviews Melanie Veness (Association of South African Chambers) and energy analyst Chris Yelland. 17 January 2022 6:24 PM
The Money Show
10 January 2022 8:19 PM

Lord Peter Hain, British politician & anti-apartheid activist explains why he called for the UK to freeze all government contracts with US-based consulting firm Bain & Company after the release of the state capture report. Hannes De Waal, Chair of Sundays River Citrus Company tells Bruce Whitfield about the brewing fight between US and South African citrus producers.  Allon Raiz, Founder of Raizcorp talk to Bruce Whitfield about his philosophy towards investing and saving money.


SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country's food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear

18 January 2022 8:13 PM

Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back.  On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine. 

Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

17 January 2022 8:17 PM

Experts dissect if Eskom's latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and money

SA's ailing consumers brace themselves for above inflation electricity hike

14 January 2022 7:10 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital Markets Research at Intellidex looks at how the likelihood of electricity increasing by more than 20% will affect consumers. Terry Gale, chairman at the Exporters Club in Western Cape discusses the ongoing global supply chain disruptions. For Friday File, Jana Leonard, Founder of Baskiti talks about her inspiration behind her range of hanging storage baskets

ConCourt judges defend the constitution from attacks from populist politicians

13 January 2022 8:24 PM

Retired judge, Edwin Cameron on the apex court's umbrage with tourism minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Former DA leader, Mmusi Maimane joins SiSebenza as a partner and shareholder. On personal finance, financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discusses reasons to stop investing according to other people's rules or strategies.

This is why the state of disaster should be scrapped

12 January 2022 8:15 PM

Shabir Madhi professor of vaccinology at Wits explains why he says the government should lapse the national state of disaster. Acting chief engineer at the 

Cape Peninsula University of Technology

 Nyameko Royi on the institution's satellite mission with Elon Musk's SpaceX . For Shapeshifter, Bruce Whitfield is joined by Rali Mampeule, CEO of Phadima Group Holdings. 

Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry's findings?

11 January 2022 8:16 PM

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.

Vaccine for Omicron could be adaptation of existing vaccines - Epidemiologist

Local

Financial independence is a journey - Certified financial planner

Local

Being cheated on leaves a person feeling rejected - Clinical psychologist

Local

Burkina Faso govt denies army takeover after barracks gunfire

23 January 2022 11:38 AM

EFF's Dlamini says R11.5 billion World Bank loan threatens SA's sovereignty

23 January 2022 10:09 AM

Labour unions back mass action over proposed retrenchments at Clover

23 January 2022 9:49 AM

