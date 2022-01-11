Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.
Rob Rose, editor of Financial Mail on the media getting access to the Steinhoff report. Antony Sguazzin, senior Africa writer at Bloomberg News on the National Treasury saying the SAA deal could still financially burden the fiscus. And in investment school, Viv Govender, portfolio manager at Rand Swiss explains long-term investing opportunities in a bear market
Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine updates Bruce Whitfield on jet fuel shortages at OR Tambo International. Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive Public Affairs & Transformation at Minerals Council South Africa talks about the Mining Indaba that has kicked off in Cape Town and bemoans red tape that causes the mining sector R100-billion investments. Then, Thando Thabethe, Radio presenter and actress talks about her relationship with money.
Paul Makube, Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB explains why the Russia/Ukraine War is affecting the cost of cooking oil and other commodities around the globe. Then Martin Preece, executive Vice President at Gold Fields on The Money Show Explainer, discusses how mining houses can "greenify" their mines. Friday File - Southern Yurts
Tobin Davenport | co-founder of Southern Yurts
Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
State employees demand a 10% wage increase despite the Treasury's intentions to curb the public salary wage bill, Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes why the effects of the high wage increase demand.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is "hatching a plan" with three other African presidents to save South Africa's Aspen Covid-19 vaccine plant.
Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital shares some advice on temptations of aggressively buying global markets now that they are down.
Prof Adrian Saville, investment specialist at Genera Capital scrutinises the deal between Sanlam and Allianz. Peter Armitage, CEO at Anchor Capital examines whether the JSE introducing a new technology board will help it increase its listings. Then on Shapeshifter, Dr Vuyane Mhlomi, co-founder and CEO of Quro Medical