Why is BLSA defending Bain despite the Zondo inquiry’s findings?

Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership SA attempts to answer why the organisation is defending Bain & Company, which has been fingered in the first half of the State Capture Report. The Industrial Gas Users Association of Southern Africa takes energy regulator Nersa to court over the exorbitant increase in gas prices. In Investment School, Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains when and how to bank profits.