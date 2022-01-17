Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
As interest rates go up, your bond and car repayments go up - Financial planner Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse on the repo rate increase. 30 January 2022 8:07 AM
Parliament arson case ‘the saddest display of behaviour by the State’: Mpofu The State has opposed bail in the Zandile Mafe arson case, saying the man accused of setting Parliament on fire was a threat to hi... 30 January 2022 7:44 AM
Zandile Mafe allegedly provided reasons for torching Parliament, court hears Mafe, who is facing terrorism and arson charges, is applying for bail in the Cape Town Regional Court on Saturday. 29 January 2022 4:01 PM
Are surging fertiliser prices exacerbating African food crisis? Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to NAMC Agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana to reflect on the increase in fertiliser prices. 30 January 2022 8:42 AM
Bonang Mohale: Lawlessness in SA has become an epidemic Bongani Bingwa chats to University of the Free State chancellor who says South Africa is the most unequal society in the world. 28 January 2022 7:39 AM
CCMA ruling not last word on vax mandate, but bosses will see it as affirmation Bruce Whitfield interviews Werksman's Anastasia Vatalidis about the CCMA decision to uphold the sacking of unvaccinated employee. 27 January 2022 7:43 PM
Fresh risk of load shedding as Eskom continues with planned maintenance - COO The Money Show interviews Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer after the power utility presented a 'state of the system' briefing. 27 January 2022 9:12 PM
"Looks like a lovely TV, but is 'At One with Your Wall' the best they could do?" Bruce Whitfield hears about this week's advertising heroes and zeros from branding expert Andy Rice. 27 January 2022 8:42 PM
'Second rate hike paves the way for less hikes than expected over next 3 years' Bruce Whitfield talks to economist Isaah Mhlanga (Alexander Forbes) after the Reserve Bank announces an increase in the repo rate. 27 January 2022 6:45 PM
'Most adults in South Africa are either overweight or obese' CEO of Proactive Health Solutions Dr Fundile Nyati talks about what number to know to keep your physical health in check. 29 January 2022 8:25 AM
I don't approach anything unless there is chance of failure - Maps Maponyane This week on the Upside of Failure media personality and businessman says when he was young and playing football people always com... 28 January 2022 3:00 PM
Car damaged because of wrong fuel? What you can ask of the service station Misfuelling by a service station can result in costly repairs. Bruce Whitfield asks Wendy Knowler about your rights. 26 January 2022 8:52 PM
Australia cancels Novak Djokovic's visa again, deportation looms This decision puts the Serbian world number one's dream of a 10th Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam in peril. 14 January 2022 10:57 AM
Sascoc: Allowing spectators at sporting venues could motivate others to get jabs South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president Barry Hendricks explains why they are recommending the opening... 12 January 2022 5:24 PM
Vincent Aboubakar penalties give Cameroon 2-1 victory against Burkina Faso The Africa Cup of Nations hosts will play against Ethiopia on Thursday with a three point lead. 9 January 2022 8:15 PM
Patrick Shai funeral: South Africans asked to accept late actor's apology Late actor Patrick Shai’s uncle Pat Kgamedi has urged people to accept the late actor's apology. 29 January 2022 11:58 AM
WATCH LIVE: Funeral of veteran actor Patrick Shai Shai died at the age of 66 at his home in Soweto last Saturday. 29 January 2022 8:35 AM
When you listen to my music you must be super happy, uplifted - Bongi Archi The singer and performer, real name Bongi Mthombeni, says he likes all genres of music from pop to reggae all the way to gospel. 28 January 2022 2:49 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Money Show
Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

Eskom argues for its proposed 20.5% tariff increase

17 January 2022 8:17 PM

Experts dissect if Eskom’s latest plea to increase electricity to the energy regulator Nersa is just and fair. Oxfam reports on how the inequality has widened during the pandemic while the ten richest men were doubling their fortunes. Chris Smith also known as the Naked Scientist and fellow commoner at Queens' College at Cambridge University discusses science and money


The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

SARB tells consumers to tighten belts even if some don't own belts. Interest rate bumped by 25 basis points

27 January 2022 8:18 PM

Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop  — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

26 January 2022 8:18 PM

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company. 

US Fed's interest rate announcement and its ripple effects to emerging countries

25 January 2022 8:14 PM

Prof Adrian Saville,  investment specialist at Genera Capital discusses the rising inflation in the US and how its central bank is planning to contain it ahead of its decision on interest rates. Osman Arbee, CEO at Motus on the low vehicle sales and what they say about SA's middle class. And at Investment School, Piet Viljoen portfolio manager at Counterpoint Value Fund on finding gems in cheap unstable markets.

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money

SA secure $750 million World Bank loan to boost economic recovery

21 January 2022 7:10 PM

Duncan Pieterse, Deputy Director-General for Economic Policy at National Treasury takes Bruce Whitfield through the loan deal with the World Bank.  Friday File - Avoova Luxury African Gifts   

State of disaster declared after excessive rainfall

20 January 2022 8:16 PM

Dr Pieter Taljaard, CEO of Grain SA on how the heavy downpours will affect the country’s food production. Mitch Illbury, director at Mindofafox on graduates and matrix entering an economy battling with high unemployment. On personal finance, Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director Galileo Capital with the help of Cindy Poluta, EWN sports reporter discuss setting up a financial plan.

Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

19 January 2022 8:18 PM

Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib discusses the increase in inflation and how the South African Reserve Bank may try to tame it. Dr Glenda Gray, CEO at Medical Research Council on Patrick Soon-Shiong and the South African Medical Research Council's launch of the African vaccine manufacturing centre. For shapeshifter Mokgadi Mabela, founder of Native Nosi spoke about her love of honey and bees with Bruce Whitfield. 

Former SARS executive, Johann van Loggerenberg on state capture report and living in fear

18 January 2022 8:13 PM

Bernard Hotz, Head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorney on behalf of Jahann van Loggerenberg talks about protecting whistle-blowers. Busisiwe Mavuso, CEO at Business Leadership South Africa on the disgraced Bain & Company withdrawing from their organisation - this is after ithe business organisation welcomed it back.  On Investment School Wade Bales, founder at Wade Bales Wine & Malt Whiskey Affair on investing in wine. 

EWN Highlights

Allegations of political interference at SABC must be looked at: Media watchdogs

30 January 2022 12:33 PM

Traffic police crack down on Gauteng speedsters, negligent drivers

30 January 2022 11:11 AM

New Delhi's homeless shiver through harsh cold snap

30 January 2022 10:03 AM

