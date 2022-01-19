Annual CPI increases to 5.9% - the highest annual rate since 2017

Today at 13:45 Cancer and early detection Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Dr Omondi Ogude - Medical Oncologist

Today at 14:05 Knowler Knows - What recourse do you have when things go wrong with the purchase of second hand car with high mileage Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja

Guests

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

Today at 15:16 DHET attempting to outroot bogus colleges Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Buti Manamela

Today at 15:20 600 000 drivers license cards still outstanding Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Layton Beard - Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] The Property Practitioners Act in full effect - what does this act mean and how it can protect you when either buying or selling a property. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Lindi Brougham-Cook, real estate agent at Keller Williams realty

Today at 16:10 Collusion in the vehicle finance sector Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Siyabulela Makunga - National spokesperson at Competition Commision

Today at 16:20 Search for Africa's next Tech giant Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Natalie Kolbe, South African private equity specialist for the Norrsken22 investment team

Today at 16:50 JSC interview with Justice Dunstan Mlambo Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alison Tilley is an attorney and the co-ordinator of the Judges Matter campaign.

Today at 17:10 Forensic analyst earn a pittance Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 17:20 South Africa will take 80 years to get all Grade 4s reading for comprehension Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Jonathan Jansen

Today at 18:11 Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Leon Lourens - CEO at Pepkor

Today at 18:20 ZOOM Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Today at 18:39 The government is killing the golden goose, what now? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Thabi Leoka - Independent Economist at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus - The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

