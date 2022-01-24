Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

Streaming issues? Report here
Soundtracks of my Life generic Soundtracks of my Life generic
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Nonn Botha
See full line-up
Soundtracks of My Life
13:30 - 14:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest' Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Parenting expert Nikki Bush on how parents can support their children's independence. 12 February 2022 9:10 AM
Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to Proactive health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyati on the importance of Pregnancy Awareness Week. 12 February 2022 8:23 AM
As women we are always at the bottom of the science pyramid - CSIR researcher Council for Scientific and Industrial Research senior researcher Dr Ntombi Mathe-Maleboho talks about challenges females face in t... 11 February 2022 5:06 PM
View all Local
Cyril Ramaphosa responds to Scopa on allegations of misuse of public funds Scopa Chairperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa has referred the letter to the Parliamentary legal services to give guidance on certain aspects... 11 February 2022 2:41 PM
Unpacking the State of the Nation Address in 60 minutes Clement Manyathela and Lester Kiewit tackle President Ramaphosa's Sona with colleagues Tshidi Madia, Mandy Wiener and Babalo Ndenz... 11 February 2022 11:40 AM
Ramaphosa details plans to fight corruption, create jobs, end state of disaster President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered his sixth State of the Nation Address at Cape Town City Hall on Thursday. 10 February 2022 9:10 PM
View all Politics
Top five things you need to know about Ramaphosa's Sona speech Eskom, corruption, cannabis, employment and COVID-19 - the top five things President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted in his 2022 State... 11 February 2022 9:55 AM
Cutting through the red tape - Ramaphosa's Sona promise to business During President Cyril Ramaphosa’s highly anticipated State of the Nation Address, several significant appointments were announced... 11 February 2022 6:14 AM
New energy projects on the way to assist with Eskom's power nightmare "In addition to closing the energy supply shortfall, we are implementing fundamental changes to the structure of the electricity s... 10 February 2022 10:03 PM
View all Business
TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to founder Juanita Khumalo on the upcoming event. 12 February 2022 7:50 AM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
Celeste Ntuli: Growing up, failure to me was fear. I was scared to fail Stand-up comedian and actress Celeste Ntuli talks about her failures and what she has learned from them. 11 February 2022 3:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
Nadal beats Medvedev in epic Australian Open final to claim 21st grand slam The 35-year-old surpassed Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic to become the all-time greatest men's major winner. 30 January 2022 5:03 PM
View all Sport
Asphelelanga! 'This music will keep and promote the legacy of those who left us' Muthaland Entertainment CEO Lance Stehr says they have recorded up to 50 songs and have included some international artists. 11 February 2022 5:45 PM
7 reasons why we still love and trust radio World Radio Day is celebrated on 13 February and radio still remains one of the most trusted and widely used media worldwide. 11 February 2022 4:12 PM
You have been buttering your bread wrongly, says an etiquette expert Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 February 2022 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Tinder Swindler victim Pernilla: I would be the worst gold digger in the world Many people have called Simon Lievev's victims gold diggers and other names for being targeted by the Tinder Swindler. But it's no... 11 February 2022 1:08 PM
Russia-Ukraine conflict: 'Fluctuating currencies, natural gases will impact SA' Daily Maverick US foreign policy expert and associate editor Brooks Spector weighs in on the tensions between Russia and Ukraine. 28 January 2022 4:49 PM
'Inflation eats while you sleep': World waits for US Fed interest rate decision The US Federal Reserve decision will have a global impact. Bruce Whitfield interviews Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville. 25 January 2022 6:53 PM
View all World
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
'Vaccine plant investment will help SA grow pharmaceutical industry' The Money Show interviews the Medical Research Council's Dr Glenda Gray about SA-born Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong's biotech investment. 19 January 2022 7:38 PM
'I'm not leaving politics,' says Maimane after joining SiSebenza as a partner One South Africa Movement leader Mmusi Maimane talks to Bruce Whitfield about bridging the worlds of governance and development. 13 January 2022 6:57 PM
View all Africa
Paid initiation fee upfront for car finance? Make sure you're not charged twice Nedbank's MFC refused to acknowledge a client had already paid until Wendy Knowler took up her case - on The Money Show 10 February 2022 6:22 PM
Guinness ad incorporates Wordle trend to subliminally trigger iconic beer image Word game Wordle is a global phenomenon and Andy Rice picks Guinness as his advertising hero for making use of it - The Money Show 9 February 2022 8:05 PM
'President Ramaphosa has to stop putting the party before the people' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, Associate Editor of the Daily Maverick. 8 February 2022 7:49 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
arrow_forward
The Money Show
arrow_forward
Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

Court approves for Steinhoff investors to get a payout

24 January 2022 8:20 PM

Rob Rose,  editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist along with prof. Jannie Rossouw, visiting professor at Wits Business School explain what the way forward is with Steinhoff after the Cape Town high court approved a R24 billion settlement with investors, who lost out after the discovery of  “accounting irregularities” in December 2017 . Then Rico Schacherl cartoonist and co-creator of the popular Madam & Eve cartoon strip on his relationship with money


More episodes from The Money Show

Former CEO offers to buy South Africa’s post office

11 February 2022 7:11 PM

Mark Barnes former boss at South Africa’s Post Office explains why he wants to purchase the state-owned mailing company which he headed for three and a half years, but later resigned in 2019. Tebogo Fish researchers at the Center for Learning on Evaluation and Results at Wits discusses if the Covid-19 lockdown Social Relief Of Distress Grant should be made permanent. And on Friday File, psychologist Sunelle Basson and founder of Melle Studio talks about how she turned her hobby of making candles into a business.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Should I be listening to the State of the Nation Address?

9 February 2022 8:15 PM

Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand argues why you should listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa give an update on the nation's state affairs. Erik Smuts, CEO at Nampak on the company using cans to sell drinks as a response to deal with the global glass shortages. Then, Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments is our Shapeshifter.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is a basic income grant sustainable?

8 February 2022 8:16 PM

Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex details their findings on the research they did on the basic income grant. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick on why President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stop prioritizing his party over the people. And Carmen Nel economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers talks about understanding your investment's benchmark

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

July Unrest Report: Intelligence failed to anticipate and prevent the riots

7 February 2022 8:20 PM

Theto Mahlakoana, senior political journalist at Eyewitness News delineates the report released by the presidency on the 2021 July unrest. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB explains how the recent sharp increase in cooking oil prices will impact the cost of food. Then, on Other People’s Money Dave Foord, chief officer of Foord Asset Management gives insights on how he manages his own money.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Zondo Commission's findings highlight need to hold errant directors responsible.

4 February 2022 7:11 PM

Dr Eric Levenstein,  Director at Werksmans Attorneys explains to Bruce Whitfield  why he things the Zondo Commission's findings (published in late January and early February 2022), (again) opened up the debate about the necessity to hold errant directors responsible for having grossly abused the position of a director in terms of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (Act).  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Pepkor expands into Latin America with Brazilian value retail group

3 February 2022 8:13 PM

Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor discusses their purchase of the Brazilian retailer, Grupo Avenida. Dr Thabi Leoka, on the government killing the middle class and how it can revive it. Then on personal finance - Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to maximize the tax benefits on your investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Update on Eskom's current system challenges

2 February 2022 8:14 PM

Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo Baloyi

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Raymond Zondo's state capture commission report, Part II

1 February 2022 8:15 PM

Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Sibanye takes full control of Kroondal for R1 plus mine closure

31 January 2022 8:18 PM

James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The infamous Steinhoff turns its fortunes around

28 January 2022 7:20 PM

Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'You see how resourceful and independent children are when they leave nest'

Local

Consult doctor before falling pregnant for successful term - Dr Fundile Nyati

Local

TROVE WELLNESS fitness Bootcamp is back

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Khehla Sithole commends police for swift arrest of suspects in Ndima murder

12 February 2022 1:20 PM

Radio is thriving in South Africa: 80% are tuning in

12 February 2022 12:25 PM

Eastern Cape police arrest man found with mandrax tablets worth R40,000

12 February 2022 12:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA