President Cyril Ramaphosa in Telkom's crosshairs

Duncan McLeod, founder and editor at Techcentral on why President Cyril Ramaphosa requested the Special Investigating Unit to investigate some investments Telkom made in parts of the African continent. Experts discuss how the tension between Russia-Ukraine could affect SA's brittle economy. And for Shapeshifter, Wally Fry,co-founder of Fry's Food Family Company.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand argues why you should listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa give an update on the nation's state affairs. Erik Smuts, CEO at Nampak on the company using cans to sell drinks as a response to deal with the global glass shortages. Then, Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments is our Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex details their findings on the research they did on the basic income grant. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick on why President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stop prioritizing his party over the people. And Carmen Nel economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers talks about understanding your investment's benchmarkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana, senior political journalist at Eyewitness News delineates the report released by the presidency on the 2021 July unrest. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB explains how the recent sharp increase in cooking oil prices will impact the cost of food. Then, on Other People’s Money Dave Foord, chief officer of Foord Asset Management gives insights on how he manages his own money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys explains to Bruce Whitfield why he things the Zondo Commission's findings (published in late January and early February 2022), (again) opened up the debate about the necessity to hold errant directors responsible for having grossly abused the position of a director in terms of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (Act).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor discusses their purchase of the Brazilian retailer, Grupo Avenida. Dr Thabi Leoka, on the government killing the middle class and how it can revive it. Then on personal finance - Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to maximize the tax benefits on your investmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo BaloyiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST
James Wellsted, head of investor relations at Sibanye on their purchase of Kroondal mine. Mteto Nyati, the outgoing CEO at Altron reviewed the book, Robert Chesnut, Intentional Integrity. Then on Prof Shabir Madhi professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand talked about his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Theodore de Klerk, CFO at Steinhoff International on the company’s annual report for 2021 - and how they were able to boost their revenue after its income suffered amid news of accounting irregularities were publicly revealed in 2017. For Friday file, George Harris, Hilton Headmaster talks about the luxury of schools.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Isaah Mhlanga, chief economist at Alexander Forbes on the SARB’s Monetary Policy Committee’s decision to increase the repo rate by 0.25 basis points to 4% ; and how the increase will affect your finances. Johann Krige, CEO of Kanonkop — a winery company — on their purchase of Laibach Wine Estate. On personal finance Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital discusses when to sell a share that has lost money.LISTEN TO PODCAST