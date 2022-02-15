The UIF loses R 1.8 billion after it put money into a dubious investment

Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick explains why former minister of health Zweli Mkhize is embroiled in another corruption scandal. Rob Forsyth, investment specialist at Ninety-One on why the company voted against Heineken's offer to purchase Distell. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should average down on your investments.
Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix looks at whether the Treasury should take Eskom’s debt under its management. Syd Vianello, retail analyst discusses the closure of refineries in the country and why the government is turning a blind eye. Siyabonga ‘Slikour’ Metane and founding member of Skwatta Kamp talks about finances in Other People’s Money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Mark Barnes former boss at South Africa’s Post Office explains why he wants to purchase the state-owned mailing company which he headed for three and a half years, but later resigned in 2019. Tebogo Fish researchers at the Center for Learning on Evaluation and Results at Wits discusses if the Covid-19 lockdown Social Relief Of Distress Grant should be made permanent. And on Friday File, psychologist Sunelle Basson and founder of Melle Studio talks about how she turned her hobby of making candles into a business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand argues why you should listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa give an update on the nation's state affairs. Erik Smuts, CEO at Nampak on the company using cans to sell drinks as a response to deal with the global glass shortages. Then, Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments is our Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Peter Attard Montalto, head of capital markets research at Intellidex details their findings on the research they did on the basic income grant. Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick on why President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stop prioritizing his party over the people. And Carmen Nel economist and macro strategist at Matrix Fund Managers talks about understanding your investment's benchmarkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Theto Mahlakoana, senior political journalist at Eyewitness News delineates the report released by the presidency on the 2021 July unrest. Paul Makube, senior agricultural economist at FNB explains how the recent sharp increase in cooking oil prices will impact the cost of food. Then, on Other People’s Money Dave Foord, chief officer of Foord Asset Management gives insights on how he manages his own money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys explains to Bruce Whitfield why he things the Zondo Commission's findings (published in late January and early February 2022), (again) opened up the debate about the necessity to hold errant directors responsible for having grossly abused the position of a director in terms of the South African Companies Act, 2008 (Act).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Leon Lourens, CEO at Pepkor discusses their purchase of the Brazilian retailer, Grupo Avenida. Dr Thabi Leoka, on the government killing the middle class and how it can revive it. Then on personal finance - Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to maximize the tax benefits on your investmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Andre De Ruyter, Group CEO at Eskom on factors that caused the latest round of load-shedding. Prof Thinus Booysen, senior lecturer in the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at University of Stellenbosch explains how cities can partially shield their residence from load-shedding. Then for shapeshifter, founder and CEO of Bathu Theo BaloyiLISTEN TO PODCAST
Ferial Haffajee, associate editor at Daily Maverick analyses the second part of the State Capture Report. Mazel tov, legendary stockbroker, David Shapiro celebrates a golden jubilee millstone in markets. In Investment School, Chantal Marx Head of Equity Research at FNB and Investments explains interest rates and investments.LISTEN TO PODCAST