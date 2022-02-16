How SA finance minister had acted beyond his powers

Bernard Hotz, head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorneys explains the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the former finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Claire Cobbledick, general manager at Gumtree SA on whether the second-hand online retail market is dead as OLX shutdown its business. Jonathan Ayache, co-founder, and CEO of Lift Airline is the Shapeshifter for the week.
Experts look at how the conflict in Russia and Ukraine is impacting the markets. Corne Louw, senior economist at Grain SA explains how the tensions in Eastern Europe will have a ripple effect on prices of grain, fertilizer, and wheat. Then Katherine-Mary Pichulik, owner and designer at Pichulik talks jewellery in our Friday File.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One looks at how Russian president, Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine has frustrated global markets, investments and the economic fallout that will follow thereafter. Also, executives at Discovery, Spur Corporation and Distell take Bruce Whitfield through their financial results. Warren Ingram ,personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital details personal finance aspects of the 2022 budget speech.
Economists analyse finance minister Enoch Godongwane’s madden budget speech and rate out 10. (10 being the best) . Dondo Mogajane, director General at the National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter, SARS Commissioner take Bruce Whitfield through the budget statement.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts analyse how the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has affected the price of oil, and how the US and the EU are reacting to the tensions. Executives at Kumba Iron Ore and Motus group reflect on their financial results. Then Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder at Clickatell on raising $91 million to help scale its chat commerce platform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executives at Amplats and Sasol take us through their financial results. Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House discusses their initiative to protect whistleblowers. Then Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick discusses his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes takes Bruce Whitfield through the short and long of welfare solutions to South Africa’s pressing challenges. Claire Salomon, Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolates is the Friday File guest. She discuss the philosophy behind her vegan chocolates business.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital clarifies the International Monetary Fund’s concerns about local banks holding too much government debt. Anthony Cohen, founder and CEO at Elixinol on why a South African cannabis economy is not just a pipe dream. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether retirement is possible in this day and ageLISTEN TO PODCAST