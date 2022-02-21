Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead

Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse weighs in on whether renting is better than buying property. 27 February 2022 8:27 AM
What is link between kidney disease and Obesity? Medical Doctor Dr Khulile Singata unpacks the links between being over weight and kidney disease. 27 February 2022 8:04 AM
Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday According to a statement, the Boss Zonke star's family has planned an intimate gathering that will be live-streamed. 27 February 2022 6:33 AM
Sitole removed as police commissioner 'In the best interest of the country' In a statement released on Friday, the Presidency said the decision was by mutual agreement. 25 February 2022 5:12 PM
Oil prices top $100 a barrel as world reacts to Russian invasion of Ukraine Bruce Whitfield talks to Jason Borbora-Sheen, Portfolio Manager at Ninety One, about the current volatility in world markets. 24 February 2022 6:51 PM
US + allies start imposing sanctions, 'but that's never deterred Russia before' Bruce Whitfield interviews Russia expert Steven Gruzd from SAIIA about the latest developments in the region. 22 February 2022 7:19 PM
Your pension fund will soon be able to invest more of your money offshore Galileo Capital's Warren Ingram explains why the Section 28 announcement contained in the Budget Speech, is a huge move. 24 February 2022 9:33 PM
Is it still possible for the average person to retire, and how do we get there? How do we make sure we get to enjoy the fruits of our labour? Bruce Whitfield interviews personal financial adviser Warren Ingram. 24 February 2022 8:16 PM
Huge turnaround for Spur as customers return to restaurants The Money Show interviews Val Nichas, Group CEO of the Spur Corporation (the group's brands include RocoMamas, John Dory's..). 24 February 2022 8:06 PM
'A Tribute to our Friend and Brother': Riky Rick remembered in touching song Big Zulu has now composed a song with Nkabi Records artists Mduduzi Ncube and Siya Ntuli titled 'A Tribute To Our Friend and Broth... 24 February 2022 2:54 PM
Tax relief announcement: good for individuals, business and ultimately Sars too Bruce Whitfield interviews tax specialists Charles De Wet (ENSAfrica) and Angelique Worms (Deloitte). 23 February 2022 9:42 PM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
Banyana Banyana qualify for Africa Women's Cup of Nations Banyana Banyana have progressed to the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations after a 3-1 aggregate qualification win over Algeria on Wedne... 24 February 2022 11:52 AM
Being a referee for Afcon final takes a lot of preparation - Victor Gomes South African referee Victor Gomes says he doesn't support any team or have a favourite player, being neutral helps him officiate... 10 February 2022 6:52 PM
[WATCH] 'Advantage, Nike' for immediate celebratory video after Nadal win Andy Rice picks Nike's video following Rafael Nadal's historic Australian Open win for his advertising hero - on The Money Show. 1 February 2022 8:57 PM
I spent five years working on this album about my milestones - Daniel Baron The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that the album is like a series, a movie and one has to listen to all the songs. 25 February 2022 2:54 PM
Man tells his boss that he puts in below average effort to match his pay Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
VIDEO: Ukrainian border guards tell Russian war ship to go F themselves Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 February 2022 8:33 AM
Agricultural experts worry about continued Russia-Ukraine conflict Agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo says the African continent spends about $6 billion in Russia and Ukraine exporting wheat an... 25 February 2022 4:49 PM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
Panicked wife in Kyiv calls husband in SA – then takes cover in bomb shelter "The mood is very heavy," says Div in Mossel Bay. "I’m just trying to stay updated. They are in dire panic." 25 February 2022 9:20 AM
Shell selling R45 billion onshore assets in Nigeria, local companies bidding Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, CEO of business consultancy Africa At Work. 22 February 2022 9:05 PM
'We are a whisk away from eradicating polio' The Malawian health authorities have declared an outbreak of wild poliovirus type 1 after the first case was detected in Lilongwe. 19 February 2022 8:45 AM
Is the Green Economy a win-win for South Africa? Clement Manyathela speaks to Mashoba Moshoeshoe, Green Economy specialist in the Investment and Infrastructure Office 21 January 2022 6:15 AM
Nato is not innocent in Russia-Ukraine conflict - Aubrey Masango Show host Aubrey Masango weighs in on Russia's invasion of Ukraine. 25 February 2022 11:33 AM
[WATCH] Do Wimpy's 'cultural misunderstanding' TV adverts work? While the scenario might be funny, the ads' relationship to the brand is tenuous - branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show 23 February 2022 8:00 PM
What happens beyond Bitcoin? The likely winners, and losers… Bruce Whitfield interviews Steven Boykey Sidley about his book "Beyond Bitcoin: Decentralised Finance and the End of Banks". 21 February 2022 7:51 PM
The Money Show
Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead

Sasol withholds dividends – slashes long-term debt instead

21 February 2022 7:49 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.


More episodes from The Money Show

Currency jitters as East-European war intensifies

25 February 2022 7:14 PM

Experts look at how the conflict in Russia and Ukraine is impacting the markets. Corne Louw, senior economist at Grain SA explains how the tensions in Eastern Europe will have a ripple effect on prices of grain, fertilizer, and wheat. Then Katherine-Mary Pichulik, owner and designer at Pichulik talks jewellery in our Friday File.

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine intensifies

24 February 2022 8:20 PM

 

Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One looks at how Russian president, Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine has frustrated global markets, investments and the economic fallout that will follow thereafter. Also,  executives at Discovery, Spur Corporation and Distell take Bruce Whitfield through their financial results. Warren Ingram ,personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital details personal finance aspects of the 2022 budget speech. 

Economists rate Finance minister's budget speech

23 February 2022 8:21 PM

Economists analyse finance minister Enoch Godongwane’s madden budget speech and rate out 10. (10 being the best) . Dondo Mogajane, director General at the National Treasury  and Edward Kieswetter, SARS Commissioner take Bruce Whitfield through the budget statement.

Its a rubicon budget

23 February 2022 6:55 PM

Guest: Colin Coleman | Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs at Yale University| 

Oil price set to test fresh peaks

22 February 2022 8:23 PM

Experts analyse how the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has affected the price of oil, and how the US and the EU are reacting to the tensions. Executives at Kumba Iron Ore and Motus group reflect on their financial results. Then Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder at Clickatell on raising $91 million to help scale its chat commerce platform. 

Amplats returns R80 billion to investors on record profit

21 February 2022 8:20 PM

Executives at Amplats and Sasol take us through their financial results. Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House discusses their initiative to protect whistleblowers. Then Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick discusses his relationship with money.

SA cannot yet be a welfare state it wants to be without any economic reforms

18 February 2022 7:12 PM

Isaah Mhlanga,  Chief Economist at  Alexander Forbes takes Bruce Whitfield through the short and long of welfare solutions to South Africa’s pressing challenges. Claire Salomon,  Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolates is the Friday File guest. She discuss the philosophy behind her vegan chocolates business.

How is the health of Sa bank? IMF concerned SA banks hold too much government debt

17 February 2022 8:19 PM

Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital clarifies the International Monetary Fund’s concerns about local banks holding too much government debt. Anthony Cohen, founder and CEO at Elixinol on why a South African cannabis economy is not just a pipe dream. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether retirement is possible in this day and age

How SA finance minister had acted beyond his powers

16 February 2022 8:24 PM

Bernard Hotz, head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorneys explains the Constitutional Court’s judgment on the former finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Claire Cobbledick, general manager at Gumtree SA on whether the second-hand online retail market is dead as OLX shutdown its business. Jonathan Ayache, co-founder, and CEO of Lift Airline is the Shapeshifter for the week. 

What is link between kidney disease and Obesity?

Local

Currently, renting is better than buying property - Paul Roelofse

Local

Riky Rick to be laid to rest on Tuesday

Local

Philippines lifts most COVID-19 restrictions in capital

27 February 2022 6:08 PM

AA says fuel increase will have detrimental impact on South Africans

27 February 2022 6:00 PM

Algeria say ready to supply EU with extra gas amid Ukraine crisis

27 February 2022 5:12 PM

