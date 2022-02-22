Oil price set to test fresh peaks

Experts analyse how the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has affected the price of oil, and how the US and the EU are reacting to the tensions. Executives at Kumba Iron Ore and Motus group reflect on their financial results. Then Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder at Clickatell on raising $91 million to help scale its chat commerce platform.
Executives at Amplats and Sasol take us through their financial results. Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House discusses their initiative to protect whistleblowers. Then Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of 'Gangster State' and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick discusses his relationship with money.
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Fleetwood Grobler, CEO at Sasol.
Isaah Mhlanga, Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes takes Bruce Whitfield through the short and long of welfare solutions to South Africa's pressing challenges. Claire Salomon, Founder and CEO of Cheeky Chocolates is the Friday File guest. She discuss the philosophy behind her vegan chocolates business.
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital clarifies the International Monetary Fund's concerns about local banks holding too much government debt. Anthony Cohen, founder and CEO at Elixinol on why a South African cannabis economy is not just a pipe dream. Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains whether retirement is possible in this day and age
Bernard Hotz, head of the Business Crimes & Investigations at Werkmans Attorneys explains the Constitutional Court's judgment on the former finance minister Malusi Gigaba. Claire Cobbledick, general manager at Gumtree SA on whether the second-hand online retail market is dead as OLX shutdown its business. Jonathan Ayache, co-founder, and CEO of Lift Airline is the Shapeshifter for the week.
Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of 'Gangster State' and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick explains why former minister of health Zweli Mkhize is embroiled in another corruption scandal. Rob Forsyth, investment specialist at Ninety-One on why the company voted against Heineken's offer to purchase Distell. Pieter Hundersmarck, fund manager at Flagship Asset Management on when you should average down on your investments.
Dr Azar Jammine, chief economist at Econometrix looks at whether the Treasury should take Eskom's debt under its management. Syd Vianello, retail analyst discusses the closure of refineries in the country and why the government is turning a blind eye. Siyabonga 'Slikour' Metane and founding member of Skwatta Kamp talks about finances in Other People's Money.
Mark Barnes former boss at South Africa's Post Office explains why he wants to purchase the state-owned mailing company which he headed for three and a half years, but later resigned in 2019. Tebogo Fish researchers at the Center for Learning on Evaluation and Results at Wits discusses if the Covid-19 lockdown Social Relief Of Distress Grant should be made permanent. And on Friday File, psychologist Sunelle Basson and founder of Melle Studio talks about how she turned her hobby of making candles into a business.
Lumkile Mondi, senior lecturer at School of Economics and Business Science of the University of the Witwatersrand argues why you should listen to President Cyril Ramaphosa give an update on the nation's state affairs. Erik Smuts, CEO at Nampak on the company using cans to sell drinks as a response to deal with the global glass shortages. Then, Tobie van Heerden, CEO of 10XInvestments is our Shapeshifter.