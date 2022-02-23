Economists rate Finance minister's budget speech

Economists analyse finance minister Enoch Godongwane’s madden budget speech and rate out 10. (10 being the best) . Dondo Mogajane, director General at the National Treasury and Edward Kieswetter, SARS Commissioner take Bruce Whitfield through the budget statement.
Dean Kowarski, the new Global group CEO of Virgin Active takes Bruce Whitfield through his journey of becoming the boss of a global health gym. Carel de Jage, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy explains why Cryptocurrencies boom as the rouble tumbles.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Kokkie Kooyman, executive director & portfolio manager at Denker Capital looks at the risks involved with investors who have their money in Russia. FirstRand and Santam executives take Bruce Whitfield through their companies' financial results and dividend pay-outs. Alberto Longo, co-founder at Formula E discusses the business of motor sport in SA.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Paul Hoffman, A Director at Accountability Now on the damning findings in the third instalment of the state capture report. Ghita Erling, CEO at Payments Association of SA on how its dealing with the Russia-Ukraine war. Penny Streeter, OBE entrepreneur and founder of the A24 Group and owner of Benguela Cove Lagoon Wine Estate is our Shapeshifter.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa on how global and external factors can affect the country’s manufacturing sector that is recovering from Covid-19 lockdowns. Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group on reasons behind their delisting on the local bourse and Dr Leila Fourie CEO at JSE responded on the matter. Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains what you need to know about the tax-free account since the limits have been changed.
Patrice Rassou, chief investment officer at Ashburton Investments explains how the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT)'s sanction will affect Russia. Bidvest and RCL’s executives talk about their financial results. Comedian, actor and director Glen Biderman-Pam discusses finances on Other People Money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Experts look at how the conflict in Russia and Ukraine is impacting the markets. Corne Louw, senior economist at Grain SA explains how the tensions in Eastern Europe will have a ripple effect on prices of grain, fertilizer, and wheat. Then Katherine-Mary Pichulik, owner and designer at Pichulik talks jewellery in our Friday File.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Borbora-Sheen, portfolio manager at Ninety-One looks at how Russian president, Vladimir Putin’s attack on Ukraine has frustrated global markets, investments and the economic fallout that will follow thereafter. Also, executives at Discovery, Spur Corporation and Distell take Bruce Whitfield through their financial results. Warren Ingram ,personal financial advisor, and executive director at Galileo Capital details personal finance aspects of the 2022 budget speech.
Experts analyse how the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has affected the price of oil, and how the US and the EU are reacting to the tensions. Executives at Kumba Iron Ore and Motus group reflect on their financial results. Then Pieter de Villiers, CEO and founder at Clickatell on raising $91 million to help scale its chat commerce platform.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Executives at Amplats and Sasol take us through their financial results. Ben Theron, Executive Director at the Whistleblower House discusses their initiative to protect whistleblowers. Then Pieter-Louis Myburgh, author of ‘Gangster State’ and Investigative Journalist at Daily Maverick discusses his relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST