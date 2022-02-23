Economists rate Finance minister's budget speech





Miyelani Maluleke, senior economist at Absa on how global and external factors can affect the country’s manufacturing sector that is recovering from Covid-19 lockdowns. Piet Mouton, CEO at PSG Group on reasons behind their delisting on the local bourse and Dr Leila Fourie CEO at JSE responded on the matter. Petri Redelinghuys, founder at Herenya Capital Advisors explains what you need to know about the tax-free account since the limits have been changed.

