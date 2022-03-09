MTN pays higher than expected interim dividend as Data and fintech drive MTN's 24% growth in earnings

Ralph Mupita, CEO at MTN Group on how their fintech drive was able to position the company to grow financially. Also, CEOs at Aspen and Nedbank took Bruce Whitfield through their financial results. Then, S’onqoba Vuba, co-founder & managing director, Perpetu8 was our shapeshifter. Vuba was detailing her work with SMMes
Duncan McLeod , founder and editor at Techcentral looks at how the latest auction of spectrum will help solve the country’s communication problems. Dr Adrian Enthoven, deputy chairperson at Solidarity Fund on the foundation wrapping up its operations. Then Warren Ingram, personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital explains how to leave money for your children when you pass awayLISTEN TO PODCAST
Norbert Sasse, Group CEO at Growthpoint Properties on how the battered industry is coping in the third year of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenny Fihla, head corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank on the company ditching coal to bet on renewable energy. Keet van Zyl, partner, co-founder at Knife Capital is this week’s shapeshifterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Layton Beard, spokesperson at Automobile Association responded to the government’s suggestion to relieve consumers from the soaring prices of fuel by introducing things such as rationing the amount of petrol sold to motorists. Kirby Gordon, chief marketing officer at Flysafair on claims they have increased their prices exorbitantly since Comair was grounded — and Miles van der Molen, CEO at CemAir on how they are dealing with an increased number of customers. In investment School, Prof Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital on geography and politics as investment driversLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jason Quinn, interim-CEO at Absa on factors, such as the mortgage market, that led to it doubling its profits. Phindiwe "Phindi" Gwebu, spokesperson at South African Civil Aviation Authority on the suspension of Comair and what the airline needs to do to get back in the air. Mia Malan, executive director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre on running a non-profit media outlet and her relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sim Tshabalala, CEO at Standard Bank on their financial results, their plan to sell their stake in Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and how to get the country’s economy working again. For Friday File, Ashley Heather, founder and Goldsmith at AuTerra Jewellery on turning e-waste into gems.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Tinyiko Maluleke independent political analyst at Tshwane University of Technology and Pieter du Toit, assistant Editor of In-depth News at News24 discusses the election of the new chief justice, Raymond Zondo. Dennis Webster, journalist at New Frame talks about the centenary of the Rand Rebellion revolt. Then on personal finance, Warren Ingram personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital on what are the five biggest mistakes that cause investors to lose money permanentlyLISTEN TO PODCAST
Kevin Lings, chief economist at Stanlib looks at the country’s economic growth trajectory. Pieter Engelbrecht, CEO at Shoprite on the company’s half-year profit jumping by a whooping 25%. Then in our Investment School, Chantal Marx, head of equity research at FNB Wealth and Investments explained five golden rules of investing during a crisis.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Hugo Pienaar, chief economist at the Bureau for Economic Research at Stellenbosch University looks at how the oil prices, which soared to the highest level since 2008, will impact the global economy. Mitch Slape, CEO at Massmart on what led to the company losing R2.2 bullion as its recorded in its financial results for 2021. Glen Lewis, legendary radio Dj discusses his career and relationship with money.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dean Kowarski, the new Global group CEO of Virgin Active takes Bruce Whitfield through his journey of becoming the boss of a global health gym. Carel de Jage, Consultant at The Block Chain Academy explains why Cryptocurrencies boom as the rouble tumbles.LISTEN TO PODCAST